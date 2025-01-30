Powered by RND
Locked On Cowboys - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Cowboys

Podcast Locked On Cowboys - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Cowboys
Landon McCool, Marcus Mosher, Locked On Podcast Network
Locked On Cowboys podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Dallas Cowboy...
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 1835
  • NFL Squad: Does The NFC Have The Best Shot at Winning The Super Bowl
    In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses whether or not the AFC or NFC has the best shot at winning Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Plus they discuss the potential impact of Sam Darnold's upcoming free agency and which QB has the best shot at becoming a true rival for Patrick Mahomes.
    --------  
    32:22
  • Dallas Cowboys Complete Big-Time Deal By Extending Will McClay!
    The Dallas Cowboys locked up Will McClay to a new five-year deal on Tuesday, keeping him until the 2030 NFL Draft. Why was it so crucial for the Cowboys to re-sign him for the foreseeable future? Plus, which free agent are the Dallas Cowboys making a priority this offseason? And who is the favorite to be their next offensive coordinator? All that and so much more in this episode of the show!
    --------  
    29:52
  • Dallas Cowboys Make Two HUGE Hires To Fill Out Coaching Staff!
    The Dallas Cowboys made two big hires on Tuesday, including former Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus. How will Eberflus run the defense in 2025, and what changes might we expect from that unit? Plus, Nick Sorensen has been hired to run the special teams unit. How big of a downgrade might that be from John Fassel? And what is going on with Dallas Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells? All that and so much more in this episode of the show!
    --------  
    29:19
  • Dallas Cowboys Introduce New Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer!
    The Dallas Cowboys held a press conference on Monday to introduce their newest head coach. But what specifically did Brian Schottenheimer say that should get Cowboys fans excited? Plus, do Jerry and Stephen Jones know how to improve the roster moving forward? And what happens next for the Cowboys regarding their coaching staff? All that and so much more in this episode of the show!
    --------  
    30:38
  • Dallas Cowboys Hire HC Brian Schottenheimer + Matt Eberflus!
    The Dallas Cowboys have announced that Brian Schottenheimer will be their next head coach. Why did they wait until late Friday night to announce the news? Plus, when could they hire their next offensive coordinator? And how will Matt Eberflus fit in? All that and so much more in this episode of the show!
    --------  
    29:40

About Locked On Cowboys - Daily Podcast On The Dallas Cowboys

Locked On Cowboys podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Dallas Cowboys and the National Football League. Hosted by football analysts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool, the Locked On Cowboys podcast provides your daily Cowboys fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Cowboys franchise. The Locked On Cowboys podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Cowboys locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Cowboys podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
