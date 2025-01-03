Powered by RND
KFAN FM 100.3 (KFXN-FM)
Dan Barreiro (3pm-6:30pm) dives into the world of sports, politics and the day's top news.
  • Sean Salisbury, Picks w/ Gerby - Bumper to Bumper 1/3/25 Hour One
    Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro!
    --------  
    50:09
  • Ben Goessling - Bumper to Bumper 1/3/25 Hour Two
    Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro!
    --------  
    15:07
  • Vikings/Lions, Robert Smith - Bumper to Bumper 1/2/25 Hour One
    Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro!
    --------  
    51:31
  • Russo Radio - Bumper to Bumper 1/2/25 Hour Two
    Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro!
    --------  
    39:39
  • Kevin Seifert - Bumper to Bumper 1/2/25 Hour Three
    Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro!
    --------  
    43:26

