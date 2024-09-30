With the First Pick: An NFL Draft Podcast from CBS Sports

12 Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl participants that can help their + CFP prospect takeaways

Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards answer NFL Draft related questions about Ohio State and Notre Dame before diving into prospects that can help their stock at the upcoming Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.