With the First Pick: An NFL Draft Podcast from CBS Sports

The NFL Draft is a year-round behemoth and we're here to bring you year-round coverage of the event every football fan cares about! Join CBS Sports senior draft...
SportsFootball

  • 2025 Senior Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap: Deone Walker, Emery Jones are among risers from Mobile
    Ryan Wilson, Rick Spielman and Cooper Petagna are in Mobile, Alabama, for updates on Day 2 of practice from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
  • 2025 Senior Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap: Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart observations + Risers/Fallers
    Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman are in Mobile, Alabama, for updates on Day 1 of practice from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
  • 2025 Shrine Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap: Most Impressive 2025 NFL Draft Risers
    Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner are in Frisco, Texas, for updates on Day 2 of practice from the 2025 Shrine Bowl.
  • 2025 Shrine Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap: Shedeur Sanders Update + Standouts & Hidden Gems
    Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner are in Frisco, Texas, for updates on Day 1 of practice from the 2025 Shrine Bowl.
  • 12 Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl participants that can help their + CFP prospect takeaways
    Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards answer NFL Draft related questions about Ohio State and Notre Dame before diving into prospects that can help their stock at the upcoming Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.
About With the First Pick: An NFL Draft Podcast from CBS Sports

The NFL Draft is a year-round behemoth and we're here to bring you year-round coverage of the event every football fan cares about! Join CBS Sports senior draft expert Ryan Wilson and longtime NFL GM Rick Spielman, as well as a cast of characters, as they dive deep into Mock Drafts, prospect & position rankings, stock watch, notable interviews and much more.
