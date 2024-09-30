With the First Pick: An NFL Draft Podcast from CBS Sports

2025 Senior Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap: Deone Walker, Emery Jones are among risers from Mobile
Ryan Wilson, Rick Spielman and Cooper Petagna are in Mobile, Alabama, for updates on Day 2 of practice from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Watch With the First Pick on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NFLonCBS
'With the First Pick' is available for free on the Audacy app as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
You can listen to With the First Pick on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the With the First Pick podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the With the First Pick podcast."
Follow the With the First Pick team on Twitter: @nfldraftcbs, @ryanwilsonCBS, @spielman_rick, @E_DeBerardinis
Follow With the First Pick on TikTok & Instagram: @nfldraftcbs
Produced by: Eric DeBerardinis
For more NFL Draft coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcast
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
43:29
2025 Senior Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap: Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart observations + Risers/Fallers
Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman are in Mobile, Alabama, for updates on Day 1 of practice from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
27:21
2025 Shrine Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap: Most Impressive 2025 NFL Draft Risers
Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner are in Frisco, Texas, for updates on Day 2 of practice from the 2025 Shrine Bowl.
29:39
2025 Shrine Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap: Shedeur Sanders Update + Standouts & Hidden Gems
Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner are in Frisco, Texas, for updates on Day 1 of practice from the 2025 Shrine Bowl.
27:51
12 Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl participants that can help their + CFP prospect takeaways
Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards answer NFL Draft related questions about Ohio State and Notre Dame before diving into prospects that can help their stock at the upcoming Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.
About With the First Pick: An NFL Draft Podcast from CBS Sports
The NFL Draft is a year-round behemoth and we're here to bring you year-round coverage of the event every football fan cares about! Join CBS Sports senior draft expert Ryan Wilson and longtime NFL GM Rick Spielman, as well as a cast of characters, as they dive deep into Mock Drafts, prospect & position rankings, stock watch, notable interviews and much more.