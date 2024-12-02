FB notes, CFP field set, GT BB recap, WBB's Lanie Grant joins

Carolina Football is still searching for a new head coach as the transfer portal opens (3:14)The CFP field is set with two ACC teams in and some very clear improvements that can be made (5:30)Tar Heel basketball squeaked by GT on Saturday and enters an important week (31:58)Lanie Grant from Carolina women's basketball joins to talk her freshman year, UNC's strong start and give some reading recommendations (49:09) Plus: how much does a board game cost? (1:17:45), Angel Jones is a baller (1:21:43) and (another) disturbing trend in college athletics (1:29:02)