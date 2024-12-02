Powered by RND
Jones Angell and Adam Lucas give you an inside peek on all things Tar Heels. Expert analysis, behind the scenes info and of course the latest UNC news.
  • Belichick introduced, LaSalle preview, Hubert Davis joins, Clare Gagne & Damon Nahas from WSOC join
    Bill Belichick met the public as Carolina's new football coach on Thursday...thoughts on the press conference (3:38)Tar Heel basketball is back in action by hosting LaSalle in the Smith Center on Saturday...we preview the match-up with the Explorers (21:21)Checking in with Hubert Davis (presented by CR Legal Team) (26:55)Double women's soccer guests as goalkeeper Clare Gagne (38:26) and head coach Damon Nahas (52:10) both join to discuss winning the national championship (52:10)Plus: 5SecondChallenge (1:07:46), Carolina FB soon to be a big TV draw (1:15:13) and a feel-good Holiday Kids Clinic story (1:22:08)
    1:31:28
  • EMERGENCY POD: Carolina Hires Bill Belichick
    Carolina took an unprecedented step and hired Bill Belichick as its next head football coach
    33:32
  • FB notes, CFP field set, GT BB recap, WBB's Lanie Grant joins
    Carolina Football is still searching for a new head coach as the transfer portal opens (3:14)The CFP field is set with two ACC teams in and some very clear improvements that can be made (5:30)Tar Heel basketball squeaked by GT on Saturday and enters an important week (31:58)Lanie Grant from Carolina women's basketball joins to talk her freshman year, UNC's strong start and give some reading recommendations (49:09) Plus: how much does a board game cost? (1:17:45), Angel Jones is a baller (1:21:43) and (another) disturbing trend in college athletics (1:29:02)
    1:36:55
  • Hubert Davis Live 12/9/24
    Hubert Davis joins Jones Angell to talk about Carolina's win over Georgia Tech, preview the upcoming match-up with La Salle, and answer Tar Heel fan's questions.
    59:56
  • NIL realities, Alabama recap, FB updates, Maddie Dahlien of WSOC joins
    The SEC dominated the ACC in the ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge providing a clear example of the new NIL realities of college athletics (5:54)Carolina struggled for the third straight game in losing to Alabama in the Smith Center, 94-79 (26:03)Tar Heel FB went through Signing Day as it continues to work towards hiring a new head coach (41:35)Maddie Dahlien from Carolina women's soccer joins as the Heels head to the College Cup (49:13)Plus: 5SecondChallenge (1:12:34), Remember Those Guys (1:22:41) and Story Time (1:40:18)
    1:47:49

