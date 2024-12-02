Belichick introduced, LaSalle preview, Hubert Davis joins, Clare Gagne & Damon Nahas from WSOC join
Bill Belichick met the public as Carolina's new football coach on Thursday...thoughts on the press conference (3:38)Tar Heel basketball is back in action by hosting LaSalle in the Smith Center on Saturday...we preview the match-up with the Explorers (21:21)Checking in with Hubert Davis (presented by CR Legal Team) (26:55)Double women's soccer guests as goalkeeper Clare Gagne (38:26) and head coach Damon Nahas (52:10) both join to discuss winning the national championship (52:10)Plus: 5SecondChallenge (1:07:46), Carolina FB soon to be a big TV draw (1:15:13) and a feel-good Holiday Kids Clinic story (1:22:08) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:31:28
EMERGENCY POD: Carolina Hires Bill Belichick
Carolina took an unprecedented step and hired Bill Belichick as its next head football coachSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
33:32
FB notes, CFP field set, GT BB recap, WBB's Lanie Grant joins
Carolina Football is still searching for a new head coach as the transfer portal opens (3:14)The CFP field is set with two ACC teams in and some very clear improvements that can be made (5:30)Tar Heel basketball squeaked by GT on Saturday and enters an important week (31:58)Lanie Grant from Carolina women's basketball joins to talk her freshman year, UNC's strong start and give some reading recommendations (49:09) Plus: how much does a board game cost? (1:17:45), Angel Jones is a baller (1:21:43) and (another) disturbing trend in college athletics (1:29:02)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:36:55
Hubert Davis Live 12/9/24
Hubert Davis joins Jones Angell to talk about Carolina's win over Georgia Tech, preview the upcoming match-up with La Salle, and answer Tar Heel fan's questions.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The SEC dominated the ACC in the ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge providing a clear example of the new NIL realities of college athletics (5:54)Carolina struggled for the third straight game in losing to Alabama in the Smith Center, 94-79 (26:03)Tar Heel FB went through Signing Day as it continues to work towards hiring a new head coach (41:35)Maddie Dahlien from Carolina women's soccer joins as the Heels head to the College Cup (49:13)Plus: 5SecondChallenge (1:12:34), Remember Those Guys (1:22:41) and Story Time (1:40:18)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.