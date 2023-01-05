ESPN experts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, and Field Yates keep tabs on the NFL draft throughout the year. More
Mel & Todd's 2023 NFL Draft Grades
Field Yates, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay break down the best picks, the biggest sleeper selections and all of the draft day trades. Then, the crew grades how each team filled their needs in this years draft.
5/1/2023
54:37
2023 NFL Draft Preview
Field Yates, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. get you set for Kansas City's NFL Draft with everything you need to know!
4/24/2023
41:03
Mel & Todd's 2023 3-Round Mock Draft
Field Yates, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay break down where they think every pick will land in the first three rounds of this years draft including key players who will go off the board earlier than you think.
4/19/2023
40:54
Drafting Our 2023 Super Teams
Field Yates welcomes ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid as they draft their 2023 NFL Draft Super Team. Who will finish with the best lineup from this years draft class? Find out.
4/12/2023
59:58
Todd McShay's 2 Round Mock Draft
Field Yates, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. dive into Todd's recent mock. It's a 2-round, 63 pick mock draft where 5 QBs are drafted in the first round and a record breaking number of Tight Ends are off the board!
