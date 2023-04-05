Episode 208: Studio Sessions with Jim Ross

On this very special episode of Grilling JR, we take you back 30 years for some vintage Jim Ross. JR used to host a wrestling radio show during his years with WCW and thanks to the folks at Ad Free Shows.com we're bringing you some of those incredible episodes. We've chosen three fantastic shows where JR welcomed Cactus Jack, Tony Schiavone and the late great Dusty Rhodes in as guests. Each show is unique to the time and stories happening in WCW and we believe you're really going to enjoy this special look back. NOTE: The audio quality is the best for the time, so please be patient with any crackling you my hear in these recording.