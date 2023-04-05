For over forty years Jim Ross has been the Voice of Wrestling. From starting as referee in the regional territories to becoming the Executive Vice President for... More
Episode 212: Monday Night RAW 05.04.98 Watch Along
On this episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross and host Conrad Thompson take us back 25 years for a wild, action packed Monday Night RAW featuring a falls count anywhere match between Mick Foley and Terry Funk! We also get a Val Venis vignette that even has JR blushing. Plus, JR shares his thoughts on the upcoming AEW Wembley show, his live bookings, and the NFL draft. This episode has it all!
5/4/2023
2:23:07
Episode 211: Ask JR Anything 04.27.23
On this episode of Grilling JR, we hand the reigns over to our listeners. JR and Conrad answer all your questions includes, has JR ever lost his voice during a show, why did Tony Khan move JR to Rampage, where does JR get his iconic catchphrases, who is the future of AEW? All those and tons more on this story packed episode of Grilling JR!
4/27/2023
1:41:15
Episode 210: Rob Van Dam
On this episode of Grilling JR, the voice of wrestling, Jim Ross and host Conrad Thompson look back at the one of a kind career of "Mr. Monday Night" Rob Van Dam! From his WWE debut as a child fan working with the Million Dollar Man with Virgil, through his historic ups and downs with WCW, ECW and the WWE, to his hall of fame induction the guys cover it all. JR delivers insight into negotiating Van Dam's contract with the company, and his dependability once on the roster and the legacy he leaves behind on the wrestling industry.
4/20/2023
2:04:02
Episode 209: RAW Beats Nitro 04.13.98
On this episode of Grilling JR, JR and host Conrad Thompson discuss the record-breaking WrestleMania weekend, Cody Rhodes not winning the title, the announcement of AEW's first show in London, and the merger of WWE and UFC under Endeavor.
JR and Conrad shift gears and take us back to April 13th 1998, and the night Stone Cold Steve Austin faced off against Vince McMahon for the first time ultimately leading to RAW beating Nitro in the ratings for the first time in a record 83 weeks. Hear all the developments and details behind the scenes of this historic night right now on this episode of Grilling JR!
4/13/2023
1:58:32
Episode 208: Studio Sessions with Jim Ross
On this very special episode of Grilling JR, we take you back 30 years for some vintage Jim Ross. JR used to host a wrestling radio show during his years with WCW and thanks to the folks at Ad Free Shows.com we're bringing you some of those incredible episodes. We've chosen three fantastic shows where JR welcomed Cactus Jack, Tony Schiavone and the late great Dusty Rhodes in as guests. Each show is unique to the time and stories happening in WCW and we believe you're really going to enjoy this special look back.
NOTE: The audio quality is the best for the time, so please be patient with any crackling you my hear in these recording.
For over forty years Jim Ross has been the Voice of Wrestling. From starting as referee in the regional territories to becoming the Executive Vice President for WWE, nobody has a story quite like Jim Ross. From recruiting and hiring some of the biggest superstars in the industry to providing the soundtrack for the most important moments in wrestling history, "Good Ole JR" was there for it all. Join us every Thursday morning as Conrad Thompson grills JR like you've never heard before, uncut and uncensored!