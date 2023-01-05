Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

Podcast Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast
Podcast Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

Kevin Nash, wrestling's six-time World Heavyweight Champion and twelve-time Tag Team Champion, is inviting YOU to become an insider in the most exclusive band o... More
SportsWrestling
Kevin Nash, wrestling's six-time World Heavyweight Champion and twelve-time Tag Team Champion, is inviting YOU to become an insider in the most exclusive band o... More

Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • CM Punk at RAW
    This week on Kliq This, Sean Oliver & Kevin Nash talk all about CM Punk being backstage at Monday Night RAW. But along the way they talk about Nash going to the UK, The Iron Sheik and the Warrior, Pearl Jam and SO MUCH MORE GameTime-Snag the tickets without the stress with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code KLIQ for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Manscaped-Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code KLIQ at Manscaped.com. Athletic Greens-Kevin has a special offer for you….To make it easy, Athletic Greens Is going to give you a FREE 1 year's supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND Five FREE travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit athleticgreens.com/KLIQ. Again, that is athleticgreens.com/KLIQ to take ownership over your health and pick up the ultimate daily nutritional insurance! SleepMe-If you need better athletic recovery or are suffering from hot, uncomfortable sleep, you gotta check out sleepme at sleep.me/KEVIN. Save up to 20% on a sleep system if you use promo code KEVIN. FOLLOW AND SUBSCRIBE TO ALL THINGS KEVIN NASH at https://linktr.ee/kliqthispodcast Join the 11 SOFT CLUB: www.KliqthisTV.com Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com If your business targets 25-54-year-old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on Kliq This. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super-targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithNash.com now and find out more about advertising with Kliq This. Get all of your Kliq This merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/kliq-this 00:00 Kliq This #43 00:36 Did Nash show up on RAW? 00:51 People WATCH this podcast 02:06 Nash is traveling to the UK 04:54 Kolostrum 06:08 "For T" Graphic 07:04 Wednesdays are bad for Kev 09:34 DANNY ABRAMOWITZ 10:00 Hall & Nash managing? 11:05 BREAK AG1 13:29 Jets Pizza is good? 15:01 Canada vs America angle 17:27 7ft monster with the biggest kitchen knife in the house 20:14 Nash’s wife watched the show 22:19 Makeover Shows 25:22 BREAK SAVEWITHCONRAD.com 25:58 WHY Nash doesn’t have Amazon Prime 27:04 Subtle art of… 29:14 INTRODUCING: KliqThisTV.com 38:53 Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson fired 44:40 What is Woke? 49:26 BREAK MANSCAPED 52:20 STIFF ONE: Iron Sheik on Warrior 56:07 Warrior taught wrestling? 58:33 Stu Hart 01:00:23 Warrior being misedited 01:03:48 Florida Man vs Jersey Guy #38 01:11:33 BREAK GAMETIME 01:14:54 Pearl Jam 01:17:22 MAIN TOPIC: CM Punk at RAW 01:19:41 Does WWE see any value in CM Punk? 01:23:56 Was this all a power play? 01:25:14 VKM threw Punk out? 01:31:58 BREAK SLEEPME 01:36:07 #ASKNASH 01:37:09 Olympia in Detroit 01:39:06 BEAT Undertaker at Wrestlemania 12 01:40:00 BEST NBA Centers 01:42:34 The Original Sheik 01:44:20 Signing at the Airport 01:46:15 Working with Ray Traylor 01:47:36 Scott Hall not present for the "My Spot" promo 01:48:49 Cody Hall's career 01:49:57 SIGN UP FOR KLIQ THIS TV 01:50:42 OUTRO Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:59:30
  • FACTIONS
    This week on Klig This, Sean & Kevin discuss some of pro wrestling's greatest factions. But along the way they talk about Sting the prankster, Bruce Springsteen, The BloodLine vs Judgment Day and SO MUCH MORE. Special thanks to this week's sponsors! Sunday-Sunday is offering our listeners 20% off! Full-season plans start at just $109, and you can get 20% off when you visit GETSUNDAY.COM/NASH at checkout! Manscaped -Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code KLIQ at Manscaped.com. BlueChew-BlueChew.com, promo code NASH to receive your first month FREE SleepMe-If you need better athletic recovery or are suffering from hot, uncomfortable sleep, you gotta check out sleepme at sleep.me/KEVIN. Save up to 20% on a sleep system if you use promo code KEVIN. Rocket Money- Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/nash. Harry's- Save the hassle, set up your delivery, and get the best quality shave with Harry’s. Get a $13 Starter Set for just $3 at harrys.com/KLIQ. GameTime- Snag the tickets without the stress with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code KLIQ for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). FOLLOW AND SUBSCRIBE TO ALL THINGS KEVIN NASH at https://linktr.ee/kliqthispodcast Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com If your business targets 25-54-year-old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on Kliq This. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super-targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithNash.com now and find out more about advertising with Kliq This. Get all of your Kliq This merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/kliq-this 00:00 Kliq This #42 00:37 Sting shout out 02:15 Sting the Prankster 05:14 VKM the prankster 06:19 6 Months since Tristen 08:32 Nick Hogan 10:30 BREAK SaveWithConrad.com 11:23 Easter Sunday game 12:05 Oliver's Flair Flop 12:29 Nash's brother lost teeth 19:53 AirBnB Review 30:19 recent gun violence 32:27 BREAK MANSCAPED 37:30 Clears the house with a knife when entering 39:15 7UP 39:54 Smoking 43:32 Nash's 86 yo stepfather 45:19 BREAK AdFreeShows.com 47:04 Next week: Watchalong 47:42 Bruce Springsteen 53:13 BREAK BLUECHEW 55:07 STIFF ONE: Mike Ditka FIRES asst coach 56:39 DEAR SEXY:Man likes wearing skirts 58:48 Trans Women are women 01:07:51 DEAR SEXY: there's an illegal business in my building 01:10:36 BREAK SLEEP.ME 01:13:11 Bloodline vs Judgement Day 01:17:14 Throwing punches 01:20:25 Cody/Lesnar not super strong 01:23:51 MAIN TOPIC: Factions in wrestling 01:27:26 Additions to the nWo 01:29:02 Did you veto any NWO members? 01:31:03 Virgil in the nWo 01:32:10 WHY NWO Souled Out didn’t work 01:33:46 The Hart Foundation 01:36:06 DX 01:38:29 Evolution 01:40:38 Dungeon of Doom 01:42:52 NWO Merch 01:43:38 Asking Booker T to join NWO 01:45:32 BREAK SUNDAY 01:48:31 #ASKNASH 01:48:49 Pontiac Silverdome 01:51:45 Nash's "occupation" gimmick 01:53:13 Kevin Sullivan convinced Hogan to turn heel? 01:53:59 Audio book? 01:55:35 Rowdy Roddy Piper 01:57:35 "Show Up" to the Hall of Fame 01:58:48 Low "Fuck" count 02:01:23 OUTRO Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    2:11:26
  • Traveling with Kevin Nash
    This week on Kliq This, Nash & Oliver talk about what it's like to travel with Kevin Nash. But along the way, they talk about: Sean Oliver's fall, Clarence Thomas, MJF, Sabu, Charles Barkley, Airbnb and SO MUCH MORE. Special thanks to this week's sponsors! Harry's-Save the hassle, set up your delivery, and get the best quality shave with Harry’s. Get a $13 Starter Set for just $3 at harrys.com/KLIQ. Blue Chew- BlueChew.com, promo code NASH to receive your first month FREE GameTime-Snag the tickets without the stress with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code KLIQ for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Rocket Money-Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to RocketMoney.com/nash. Sunday- Sunday is offering our listeners 20% off! Full-season plans start at just $109, and you can get 20% off when you visit GETSUNDAY.COM/NASH at checkout! Fitbod- Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE at our link in the description below or go to Fitbod.me/KLIQ FOLLOW AND SUBSCRIBE TO ALL THINGS KEVIN NASH at https://linktr.ee/kliqthispodcast Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com On AdFreeShows.com, you get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9! And now, you can enjoy the first week...completely FREE! Sign up for a free trial - and get a taste of what Ad Free Shows is all about. Start your free trial today at AdFreeShows.com If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on Kliq This. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithNash.com now and find out more about advertising with Kliq This. Get all of your Kliq This merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/kliq-this Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    1:51:18
  • Wrestlemania 39
    This week on Kliq This, Sean and Kev get into Wrestlemania 39. And along the way they talk about Cody Rhodes, Delta, The Biltmore, Brock Lesnar, The Hall of Fame and SO MUCH MORE. Sunday-Sunday is offering our listeners 20% off! Full-season plans start at just $109, and you can get 20% off when you visit GETSUNDAY.COM/NASH at checkout! BlueChew- BlueChew.com, promo code NASH to receive your first month FREE GameTime- Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code KLIQ for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Fitbod -Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE at our link in the description below or go to Fitbod.me/KLIQ FOLLOW AND SUBSCRIBE TO ALL THINGS KEVIN NASH at https://linktr.ee/kliqthispodcast Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com Get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9 over on AdFreeShows.com. That's less than 15 cents an episode each month! You can also listen to them directly through Apple Podcasts or your other regular podcast apps! AdFreeShows.com also has thousands of hours worth of bonus content including popular series like Title Chase, Eric Fires Back, Conversations with Conrad, Mike Chioda's Mailbag and many more! Plus, live, interactive virtual chats with your favorite podcasts hosts and wrestling legends. All that and much more! Sign up today at AdFreeShows.com! If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on Kliq This. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithNash.com now and find out more about advertising with Kliq This. Get all of your Kliq This merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/kliq-this Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    2:34:06
  • Wrestlemania Memories
    This week on Kliq This. Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk all about Kevin NAsh's favorite Wrestlemania memories. But along the way they talk about: Delta Airlines, Davy Boy Smith, Triglycerides, The Nashville Police, Penny Hardaway and so much more Special thanks to this week's sponsors! Fitbod- Get 25% off your subscription or try the app FREE at our link in the description below or go to Fitbod.me/KLIQ Manscaped Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code KLIQ at Manscaped.com. FOLLOW AND SUBSCRIBE TO ALL THINGS KEVIN NASH at https://linktr.ee/kliqthispodcast Stop throwing your money on rent! Get into a house with NO MONEY DOWN and roughly the same monthly payment at SaveWithConrad.com Get early, ad-free access to more than a dozen of your favorite wrestling podcasts, starting at just $9 over on AdFreeShows.com. That's less than 15 cents an episode each month! You can also listen to them directly through Apple Podcasts or your other regular podcast apps! AdFreeShows.com also has thousands of hours worth of bonus content including popular series like Title Chase, Eric Fires Back, Conversations with Conrad, Mike Chioda's Mailbag and many more! Plus, live, interactive virtual chats with your favorite podcasts hosts and wrestling legends. All that and much more! Sign up today at AdFreeShows.com! If your business targets 25-54 year old men, there's no better place to advertise than right here with us on Kliq This. You've heard us do ads for some of the same companies for years...why? Because it works! And with our super targeted audience, there's very little waste. Go to AdvertiseWithNash.com now and find out more about advertising with Kliq This. Get all of your Kliq This merchandise at https://boxofgimmicks.com/collections/kliq-this Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    2:28:44

About Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

Kevin Nash, wrestling's six-time World Heavyweight Champion and twelve-time Tag Team Champion, is inviting YOU to become an insider in the most exclusive band of rebels in the Podcast sphere! Kevin and his crew grabbed the wrestling business by the sack in the 90's and never let go, making his Kliq the most powerful faction in the history of the business, both on camera and off. They spent countless hours together, riffing on the business, the lifestyle, and everything else under the sun, and this podcast is no exception. Kevin left wrestling and built a successful career as an actor and guest on dozens of talk shows. His opinionated nature has made him the most requested guest of shoot interviews and network shows for more than a decade. Now, Kevin and his frequent host Sean Oliver, bring you all that you loved about their shows in this weekly podcast. No guest or topic is off limits. Are you sweeeeet enough.......to be the next member of the Kliq?
