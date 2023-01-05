Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

FACTIONS

This week on Klig This, Sean & Kevin discuss some of pro wrestling's greatest factions. But along the way they talk about Sting the prankster, Bruce Springsteen, The BloodLine vs Judgment Day and SO MUCH MORE.

00:00 Kliq This #42 00:37 Sting shout out 02:15 Sting the Prankster 05:14 VKM the prankster 06:19 6 Months since Tristen 08:32 Nick Hogan 10:30 BREAK SaveWithConrad.com 11:23 Easter Sunday game 12:05 Oliver's Flair Flop 12:29 Nash's brother lost teeth 19:53 AirBnB Review 30:19 recent gun violence 32:27 BREAK MANSCAPED 37:30 Clears the house with a knife when entering 39:15 7UP 39:54 Smoking 43:32 Nash's 86 yo stepfather 45:19 BREAK AdFreeShows.com 47:04 Next week: Watchalong 47:42 Bruce Springsteen 53:13 BREAK BLUECHEW 55:07 STIFF ONE: Mike Ditka FIRES asst coach 56:39 DEAR SEXY:Man likes wearing skirts 58:48 Trans Women are women 01:07:51 DEAR SEXY: there's an illegal business in my building 01:10:36 BREAK SLEEP.ME 01:13:11 Bloodline vs Judgement Day 01:17:14 Throwing punches 01:20:25 Cody/Lesnar not super strong 01:23:51 MAIN TOPIC: Factions in wrestling 01:27:26 Additions to the nWo 01:29:02 Did you veto any NWO members? 01:31:03 Virgil in the nWo 01:32:10 WHY NWO Souled Out didn't work 01:33:46 The Hart Foundation 01:36:06 DX 01:38:29 Evolution 01:40:38 Dungeon of Doom 01:42:52 NWO Merch 01:43:38 Asking Booker T to join NWO 01:45:32 BREAK SUNDAY 01:48:31 #ASKNASH 01:48:49 Pontiac Silverdome 01:51:45 Nash's "occupation" gimmick 01:53:13 Kevin Sullivan convinced Hogan to turn heel? 01:53:59 Audio book? 01:55:35 Rowdy Roddy Piper 01:57:35 "Show Up" to the Hall of Fame 01:58:48 Low "Fuck" count 02:01:23 OUTRO