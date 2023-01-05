Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast

Kevin Nash, wrestling's six-time World Heavyweight Champion and twelve-time Tag Team Champion, is inviting YOU to become an insider in the most exclusive band o... More
CM Punk at RAW
This week on Kliq This, Sean Oliver & Kevin Nash talk all about CM Punk being backstage at Monday Night RAW. But along the way they talk about Nash going to the UK, The Iron Sheik and the Warrior, Pearl Jam and SO MUCH MORE
00:00 Kliq This #43
00:36 Did Nash show up on RAW?
00:51 People WATCH this podcast
02:06 Nash is traveling to the UK
04:54 Kolostrum
06:08 "For T" Graphic
07:04 Wednesdays are bad for Kev
09:34 DANNY ABRAMOWITZ
10:00 Hall & Nash managing?
11:05 BREAK AG1
13:29 Jets Pizza is good?
15:01 Canada vs America angle
17:27 7ft monster with the biggest kitchen knife in the house
20:14 Nash’s wife watched the show
22:19 Makeover Shows
25:22 BREAK SAVEWITHCONRAD.com
25:58 WHY Nash doesn’t have Amazon Prime
27:04 Subtle art of…
29:14 INTRODUCING: KliqThisTV.com
38:53 Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson fired
44:40 What is Woke?
49:26 BREAK MANSCAPED
52:20 STIFF ONE: Iron Sheik on Warrior
56:07 Warrior taught wrestling?
58:33 Stu Hart
01:00:23 Warrior being misedited
01:03:48 Florida Man vs Jersey Guy #38
01:11:33 BREAK GAMETIME
01:14:54 Pearl Jam
01:17:22 MAIN TOPIC: CM Punk at RAW
01:19:41 Does WWE see any value in CM Punk?
01:23:56 Was this all a power play?
01:25:14 VKM threw Punk out?
01:31:58 BREAK SLEEPME
01:36:07 #ASKNASH
01:37:09 Olympia in Detroit
01:39:06 BEAT Undertaker at Wrestlemania 12
01:40:00 BEST NBA Centers
01:42:34 The Original Sheik
01:44:20 Signing at the Airport
01:46:15 Working with Ray Traylor
01:47:36 Scott Hall not present for the "My Spot" promo
01:48:49 Cody Hall's career
01:49:57 SIGN UP FOR KLIQ THIS TV
01:50:42 OUTRO
5/1/2023
1:59:30
FACTIONS
This week on Klig This, Sean & Kevin discuss some of pro wrestling's greatest factions. But along the way they talk about Sting the prankster, Bruce Springsteen, The BloodLine vs Judgment Day and SO MUCH MORE.
00:00 Kliq This #42
00:37 Sting shout out
02:15 Sting the Prankster
05:14 VKM the prankster
06:19 6 Months since Tristen
08:32 Nick Hogan
10:30 BREAK SaveWithConrad.com
11:23 Easter Sunday game
12:05 Oliver's Flair Flop
12:29 Nash's brother lost teeth
19:53 AirBnB Review
30:19 recent gun violence
32:27 BREAK MANSCAPED
37:30 Clears the house with a knife when entering
39:15 7UP
39:54 Smoking
43:32 Nash's 86 yo stepfather
45:19 BREAK AdFreeShows.com
47:04 Next week: Watchalong
47:42 Bruce Springsteen
53:13 BREAK BLUECHEW
55:07 STIFF ONE: Mike Ditka FIRES asst coach
56:39 DEAR SEXY:Man likes wearing skirts
58:48 Trans Women are women
01:07:51 DEAR SEXY: there's an illegal business in my building
01:10:36 BREAK SLEEP.ME
01:13:11 Bloodline vs Judgement Day
01:17:14 Throwing punches
01:20:25 Cody/Lesnar not super strong
01:23:51 MAIN TOPIC: Factions in wrestling
01:27:26 Additions to the nWo
01:29:02 Did you veto any NWO members?
01:31:03 Virgil in the nWo
01:32:10 WHY NWO Souled Out didn’t work
01:33:46 The Hart Foundation
01:36:06 DX
01:38:29 Evolution
01:40:38 Dungeon of Doom
01:42:52 NWO Merch
01:43:38 Asking Booker T to join NWO
01:45:32 BREAK SUNDAY
01:48:31 #ASKNASH
01:48:49 Pontiac Silverdome
01:51:45 Nash's "occupation" gimmick
01:53:13 Kevin Sullivan convinced Hogan to turn heel?
01:53:59 Audio book?
01:55:35 Rowdy Roddy Piper
01:57:35 "Show Up" to the Hall of Fame
01:58:48 Low "Fuck" count
02:01:23 OUTRO
4/24/2023
2:11:26
Traveling with Kevin Nash
This week on Kliq This, Nash & Oliver talk about what it's like to travel with Kevin Nash. But along the way, they talk about: Sean Oliver's fall, Clarence Thomas, MJF, Sabu, Charles Barkley, Airbnb and SO MUCH MORE.
4/17/2023
1:51:18
Wrestlemania 39
This week on Kliq This, Sean and Kev get into Wrestlemania 39. And along the way they talk about Cody Rhodes, Delta, The Biltmore, Brock Lesnar, The Hall of Fame and SO MUCH MORE.
4/10/2023
2:34:06
Wrestlemania Memories
This week on Kliq This. Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk all about Kevin NAsh's favorite Wrestlemania memories. But along the way they talk about: Delta Airlines, Davy Boy Smith, Triglycerides, The Nashville Police, Penny Hardaway and so much more
Kevin Nash, wrestling's six-time World Heavyweight Champion and twelve-time Tag Team Champion, is inviting YOU to become an insider in the most exclusive band of rebels in the Podcast sphere! Kevin and his crew grabbed the wrestling business by the sack in the 90's and never let go, making his Kliq the most powerful faction in the history of the business, both on camera and off. They spent countless hours together, riffing on the business, the lifestyle, and everything else under the sun, and this podcast is no exception. Kevin left wrestling and built a successful career as an actor and guest on dozens of talk shows. His opinionated nature has made him the most requested guest of shoot interviews and network shows for more than a decade. Now, Kevin and his frequent host Sean Oliver, bring you all that you loved about their shows in this weekly podcast. No guest or topic is off limits. Are you sweeeeet enough.......to be the next member of the Kliq?