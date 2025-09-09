CJ Stroud on Character, Leadership, and the Future of Quarterbacks with Greg Olsen

CJ Stroud joins Greg Olsen on Youth Inc to talk about what matters most—faith, family, and resilience. From his journey as a young quarterback to becoming a leader in the NFL, CJ opens up about the lessons he’s learned on and off the field. They explore the challenges of playing at every level, the importance of mentorship, and what it means to grow not just as an athlete, but as a person.This episode is in partnership with Unrivaled Sports. Unrivaled Sports is a leading national youth sports organization creating unforgettable experiences in baseball, softball, flag football, soccer, and action sports. The brand's portfolio spans iconic destinations and programs such as Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag, Rocker B Ranch in Texas, and Under the Lights Flag Football. In 2025, Unrivaled Sports will welcome more than one million young athletes and over two million visitors across the country.