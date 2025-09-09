Pardon My Take's Big Cat Talks Family, Parenting, and Youth Sports Culture
What’s it really like to be a parent at youth sports events? Big Cat sits down with Greg Olsen to talk about the ups, downs, and lessons that come with raising kids in sports. They cover everything from sideline dynamics to parenting styles, sharing stories that feel all too familiar for anyone who’s been there. A conversation that’s equal parts insightful and entertaining.
--------
37:04
--------
37:04
CJ Stroud on Character, Leadership, and the Future of Quarterbacks with Greg Olsen
CJ Stroud joins Greg Olsen on Youth Inc to talk about what matters most—faith, family, and resilience. From his journey as a young quarterback to becoming a leader in the NFL, CJ opens up about the lessons he’s learned on and off the field. They explore the challenges of playing at every level, the importance of mentorship, and what it means to grow not just as an athlete, but as a person.This episode is in partnership with Unrivaled Sports. Unrivaled Sports is a leading national youth sports organization creating unforgettable experiences in baseball, softball, flag football, soccer, and action sports. The brand's portfolio spans iconic destinations and programs such as Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag, Rocker B Ranch in Texas, and Under the Lights Flag Football. In 2025, Unrivaled Sports will welcome more than one million young athletes and over two million visitors across the country.
--------
57:24
--------
57:24
Ryan Day on Building Culture, Ohio State Football & Choosing the Right Path
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joins Greg Olsen for a conversation about more than just wins and losses. Day unpacks the non-negotiables that define Buckeye football, the intangibles he prioritizes over highlight reels when recruiting, and the message he gives his own son about what really matters when choosing a program. It’s a masterclass in leadership, legacy, and learning how to do things the right way—even when nobody’s watching.This episode is presented in partnership with RCX Sports. To learn more, visit: https://www.youth.inc/learn/get-your-kid-playing-sports-with-rcx-sports
--------
42:10
--------
42:10
Malcolm Gladwell & Dr. Michael Gervais on the State of Youth Sports and More
What’s really happening inside youth sports today? Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Michael Gervais sit down with Greg Olsen to unpack the biggest challenges facing kids, parents, and coaches. They share stories from their own lives, lessons that last beyond the playing field, and advice for raising and supporting the next generation of athletes. A must-listen for anyone invested in the future of youth sports.Youth Inc. is proud to present this episode in partnership with Players Health.
--------
1:28:13
--------
1:28:13
Tom Brady on Youth Sports, Broadcasting and His Relationship with Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen sits down with Tom Brady to talk about Brady’s youth sports journey, his competitive drive, his perspective as a youth sports parent and how his own childhood experiences shaped the athlete—and father—he is today. They also discuss their work at Fox and their close relationship in their first interview together since Brady became a broadcaster.Youth Inc. is proud to present this episode in partnership with Unrivaled Sports.Unrivaled Sports is a leading national youth sports organization creating unforgettable experiences in baseball, softball, flag football, soccer, and action sports. The brand's portfolio spans iconic destinations and programs such as Cooperstown All Star Village, Ripken Baseball, Diamond Nation, Unrivaled Flag, Rocker B Ranch in Texas, and Under the Lights Flag Football. In 2025, Unrivaled Sports will welcome more than one million young athletes and over two million visitors across the country.
Youth sports in America are at a crossroads — and Greg Olsen is here to lead the conversation forward. As a former NFL All-Pro tight end, youth coach, and father of three, Greg brings unmatched passion and perspective to Youth Inc, the podcast redefining how we think about sports, parenting, and the next generation of athletes.
Each week, Greg sits down with top athletes, coaches, scientists, entertainers, and everyday sports parents to explore what’s working, what’s broken, and what’s next in youth sports. From mental health to coaching culture, specialization to equity, no topic is off-limi