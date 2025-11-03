CFP Rankings are upon us, Big time ACC Upsets, and Texas & Oklahoma HUGE wins | Nonstop EP. 8
Welcome to Nonstop, your first stop for all things football! Tune in LIVE to the show, hosted by two of the sport's biggest analysts, Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway. Unfiltered takes and fresh topics from the weekend that was in the CFB and the NFL.
These two have been talking football behind the scenes for years...now you can join the discussion. Hear their takes before they happen anywhere else during this nonstop football season!
0:13 Welcome to Nonstop
2:43 CFB Reactions
7:05 Coaching Situation in CFB
27:58 More CFB Reactions
41:33 CFP Rankings Talk/ Top 5s
49:59 Q/A
58:11 Cincy again...
1:03:31
1:03:31
Brian Kelly fired, Marcel Reed Joins the Show, and Who will make it in the Playoff? | Nonstop EP. 7
Welcome to Nonstop, your weekly football fix. Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway go live to break down college and NFL action. From upsets to game-winners, they bring nonstop insight, bold takes, and Monday morning quarterbacking you don’t want to miss.
0:00 Intro
3:13 Welcome to Nonstop
5:03 CFB Reactions
14:07 Marcel Reed Joins
25:57 Interview Reaction and A&M
29:51 SEC champs?
33:07 Marcel Blew us Away
35:55 More CFB Reactions
47:48 Playoff Picture
58:25 Top 5s
1:04:25 Q/A
1:05:23
1:05:23
Ryan Day joins the Show, Pavia has Vandy rolling, Miami goes down
02:03 College Football Reactions
19:54 Ryan Day Joins
44:27 Derby Talk
48:40 The Dogs
49:53 Top 5s
55:45 Q/A
1:04:05
1:04:05
James Franklin fired, Indiana impressive win, Texas defeats OU
Indiana’s statement win at Oregon, the Penn State/James Franklin fallout, Texas-OU takeaways, the chaotic SEC race, and which Big Ten teams will make it to the playoffs. They also unveil their updated Top 5s, talk USC-Notre Dame, Texas Tech hype vs. resume, and close with quick NFL notes (Chiefs steady, Baker cooking).
03:01 Joey Hates Dogs
08:04 College Football Breakdown
48:01 Our Top 5
53:30 Thank You
55:06 NFL Breakdown
59:07 “Chalked” Moment
1:01:34
1:01:34
Theo Von Joins The Show, What Happened To Texas and Penn State | Nonstop EP. 4
Welcome to Nonstop, your weekly football fix. Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway go live to break down college and NFL action. From upsets to game-winners, they bring nonstop insight, bold takes, and Monday morning quarterbacking you don’t want to miss.
0:00 Intro
3:00 Welcome to Nonstop
3:55 CFB Reactions
21:22 Theo Von
46:56 SEC Champion?
49:55 Q/A
