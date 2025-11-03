Powered by RND
Nonstop with Kirk & Joey
Nonstop with Kirk & Joey
Nonstop with Kirk & Joey

ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway
SportsFootball
Nonstop with Kirk & Joey
  CFP Rankings are upon us, Big time ACC Upsets, and Texas & Oklahoma HUGE wins | Nonstop EP. 8
    Welcome to Nonstop, your first stop for all things football! Tune in LIVE to the show, hosted by two of the sport's biggest analysts, Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway. Unfiltered takes and fresh topics from the weekend that was in the CFB and the NFL. These two have been talking football behind the scenes for years...now you can join the discussion. Hear their takes before they happen anywhere else during this nonstop football season! 0:13 Welcome to Nonstop  2:43 CFB Reactions  7:05 Coaching Situation in CFB  27:58 More CFB Reactions  41:33 CFP Rankings Talk/ Top 5s  49:59 Q/A  58:11 Cincy again... ----- FOLLOW THE SHOW YouTube: / @kirk_herbstreit ----- FOLLOW KIRK Instagram: / @kirkherbstreit X: https://x.com/kirkherbstreit  ----- FOLLOW JOEY Instagram: / @joey_galloway X: https://x.com/joey_galloway  ----- Produced by: Jake Herbstreit and Tye Herbstreit
    1:03:31
  Brian Kelly fired, Marcel Reed Joins the Show, and Who will make it in the Playoff? | Nonstop EP. 7
    Welcome to Nonstop, your weekly football fix. Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway go live to break down college and NFL action. From upsets to game-winners, they bring nonstop insight, bold takes, and Monday morning quarterbacking you don't want to miss.  ---- 0:00 Intro 3:13 Welcome to Nonstop 5:03 CFB Reactions 14:07 Marcel Reed Joins 25:57 Interview Reaction and A&M  29:51 SEC champs?  33:07 Marcel Blew us Away  35:55 More CFB Reactions  47:48 Playoff Picture  58:25 Top 5s  1:04:25 Q/A ----- FOLLOW THE SHOW YouTube: / @kirk_herbstreit ----- FOLLOW KIRK Instagram: / kirkherbstreit X: https://x.com/kirkherbstreit  ----- FOLLOW JOEY Instagram: / joey_galloway X: https://x.com/joey_galloway
    1:05:23
  Ryan Day joins the Show, Pavia has Vandy rolling, Miami goes down
    02:03 College Football Reactions 19:54 Ryan Day Joins 44:27 Derby Talk 48:40 The Dogs 49:53 Top 5s 55:45 Q/A
    1:04:05
  James Franklin fired, Indiana impressive win, Texas defeats OU
    Indiana's statement win at Oregon, the Penn State/James Franklin fallout, Texas-OU takeaways, the chaotic SEC race, and which Big Ten teams will make it to the playoffs. They also unveil their updated Top 5s, talk USC-Notre Dame, Texas Tech hype vs. resume, and close with quick NFL notes (Chiefs steady, Baker cooking). 03:01 Joey Hates Dogs 08:04 College Football Breakdown 48:01 Our Top 5 53:30 Thank You 55:06 NFL Breakdown 59:07 "Chalked" Moment
    1:01:34
  Theo Von Joins The Show, What Happened To Texas and Penn State | Nonstop EP. 4
    Welcome to Nonstop, your weekly football fix. Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway go live to break down college and NFL action. From upsets to game-winners, they bring nonstop insight, bold takes, and Monday morning quarterbacking you don't want to miss. 0:00 Intro 3:00 Welcome to Nonstop 3:55 CFB Reactions 21:22 Theo Von 46:56 SEC Champion? 49:55 Q/A
About Nonstop with Kirk & Joey

Welcome to Nonstop, your weekly football fix. Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway go live to break down college and NFL action. From upsets to game-winners, they bring nonstop insight, bold takes, and Monday morning quarterbacking you don’t want to miss.
SportsFootball

