Brian Kelly fired, Marcel Reed Joins the Show, and Who will make it in the Playoff? | Nonstop EP. 7

Welcome to Nonstop, your weekly football fix. Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway go live to break down college and NFL action. From upsets to game-winners, they bring nonstop insight, bold takes, and Monday morning quarterbacking you don't want to miss. ---- 0:00 Intro 3:13 Welcome to Nonstop 5:03 CFB Reactions 14:07 Marcel Reed Joins 25:57 Interview Reaction and A&M 29:51 SEC champs? 33:07 Marcel Blew us Away 35:55 More CFB Reactions 47:48 Playoff Picture 58:25 Top 5s 1:04:25 Q/A