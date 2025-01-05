Hammer Territory: an Atlanta Braves show

A look at Matt Olson and the Braves' first base position

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host Episode 129 of the Hammer Territory Podcast. The show continues an offseason series of position capsules surrounding the Atlanta Braves with a look at first base. Topics include Matt Olson and his rock-solid production, his active streak of consecutive games played, realistic expectations for the 2025 season, where he stacks up against other MLB first basemen, and much more.