Hammer Territory: an Atlanta Braves show

Burning Braves Questions for 2025 with Justin Toscano of the AJC
Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host Episode 133 of the Hammer Territory Podcast, and they are joined by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Topics include the quiet winter for the Atlanta Braves, the exits of Max Fried and Charlie Morton, priorities for Atlanta's front office, what it is like to cover an Alex Anthopoulos-led team, and much more.
51:34
Bidding Farewell to Charlie Morton
Episode 132 of the Hammer Territory Podcast reacts to Charlie Morton signing with the Baltimore Orioles. Topics include Morton's four-year tenure in Atlanta, his memorable contributions to the 2021 World Series title, where the Atlanta Braves go from here when it comes to the rotation, and much more.
20:19
Carlos Estevez Interest and the Braves' 40-Man Roster
Brad Rowland and Stephen Tolbert co-host Episode 131 of the Hammer Territory Podcast. Topics include reported interest between the Atlanta Braves and free agent reliever Carlos Estevez, Atlanta's 40-man roster clutter, the potential for consolidation, and much more.
38:45
The State of the Free Agent Market as 2025 Nears
Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host Episode 130 of the Hammer Territory Podcast. The show focuses on the state of the MLB free agent market, including players like Tanner Scott and Jurickson Profar that could interest in the Atlanta Braves after a quiet winter to this point.
54:45
A look at Matt Olson and the Braves' first base position
Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host Episode 129 of the Hammer Territory Podcast. The show continues an offseason series of position capsules surrounding the Atlanta Braves with a look at first base. Topics include Matt Olson and his rock-solid production, his active streak of consecutive games played, realistic expectations for the 2025 season, where he stacks up against other MLB first basemen, and much more.
