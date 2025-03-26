Camila Ramon and Melissa Ortiz kick off the first episode of Hasta Abajo by giving you an inside look into how they arrived at this moment of launching a podcast together. They discuss how having mental fortitude has powered them through challenging moments in their lives and why former athletes make the perfect C-Suite executive. Plus, Cami is sharing what Latin artists you should be listening to right now and Meli teases her next event in Los Angeles, covering the first-ever women’s professional sporting event at SoFi Stadium, when the United States Women's National Team takes on Brazil on April 5th!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
43:37
Introducing: Hasta Abajo with Cami & Meli
Hasta Abajo is a lifestyle Latina-hosted podcast that gets into the nitty gritty of sports, Latin music, entrepreneurship, mental health, body image, winning mindsets & más. It will feature special guests ranging from trendsetters, inspiring musicians, and athletes, among others. We will cover it all. De arriba... hasta abajo! Embracing every part of Meli & Cami’s identity these two amigas will bring you into the chisme. Grab your cafecito, vibe out to our latest Latin music recs & remember no pasa nada -- It’s not that deep!