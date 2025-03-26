Mental Fortitude and How We Got Here

Camila Ramon and Melissa Ortiz kick off the first episode of Hasta Abajo by giving you an inside look into how they arrived at this moment of launching a podcast together. They discuss how having mental fortitude has powered them through challenging moments in their lives and why former athletes make the perfect C-Suite executive. Plus, Cami is sharing what Latin artists you should be listening to right now and Meli teases her next event in Los Angeles, covering the first-ever women's professional sporting event at SoFi Stadium, when the United States Women's National Team takes on Brazil on April 5th!