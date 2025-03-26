Powered by RND
Hasta Abajo with Cami & Meli

iHeartPodcasts
Hasta Abajo is a lifestyle Latina-hosted podcast that gets into the nitty gritty of sports, Latin music, entrepreneurship, mental health, body image, winning mindsets & más.
  • Mental Fortitude and How We Got Here
    Camila Ramon and Melissa Ortiz kick off the first episode of Hasta Abajo by giving you an inside look into how they arrived at this moment of launching a podcast together. They discuss how having mental fortitude has powered them through challenging moments in their lives and why former athletes make the perfect C-Suite executive. Plus, Cami is sharing what Latin artists you should be listening to right now and Meli teases her next event in Los Angeles, covering the first-ever women’s professional sporting event at SoFi Stadium, when the United States Women's National Team takes on Brazil on April 5th!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    43:37
  • Introducing: Hasta Abajo with Cami & Meli
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:29

About Hasta Abajo with Cami & Meli

Hasta Abajo is a lifestyle Latina-hosted podcast that gets into the nitty gritty of sports, Latin music, entrepreneurship, mental health, body image, winning mindsets & más. It will feature special guests ranging from trendsetters, inspiring musicians, and athletes, among others. We will cover it all. De arriba... hasta abajo! Embracing every part of Meli & Cami’s identity these two amigas will bring you into the chisme. Grab your cafecito, vibe out to our latest Latin music recs & remember no pasa nada -- It’s not that deep!
