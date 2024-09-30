E230: Interview With Fred Ottman, Talks WWE Figures, Vince McMahon Changing His Character, WWE Legends, Cody Rhodes
Get ready for some explosive revelations as Fred Ottman, a veteran of the WWE, shares some never-before-heard secrets about the inner workings of the company, including behind-the-scenes stories about Vince McMahon. Hear all about Fred Ottman talk about his WWF Hasbro figure that originally was supposed to be of Tugboat, but Ottman shares a story about Vince McMahon and Earthquake on becoming Typhoon!Has Ottman ever tried to buy the WWF prototype and 2up off @majorwfpod Matt Cardona?Ottman also talks about his WWE Retro as a tribute to the Hasbro figure and Steve Keirn makes an appearance as both share stories about Owen Hart!Hear Ottman share exciting stories about WWE Legends like Earthquake, Sid, and Bam Bam Bigelow.Ottman also shares how it feels to have Cody Rhodes back home in WWE!Time Stamp00:27 Tugboats talks his new retro figure01:09 Talks unreleased Tugboat Hasbro figure01:45 Talks Vince McMahon changing his character from Tugboat to Typhoon03:52 Talks being part of a great retro lineup 04:14 Matt Cardona owns the Tugboat 2 up have you ever tried to buy it?05:05 Fans and customs05:50 shares story about a 12 yr old make him a Shockmaster bobblehead that's one of his prize possessions06:40 excitement of the retro and new typhoon08:05 Natural Disasters and Super Natural? 08:50 Shockmaster Shocker shirt 09:20 His shirt guy now works for WWE10:38 SUPRISE WITH STEVE KIERN What it was like to work with Owen Hart11:42 Steve Kiern on rib with Owen Hart13:00 changing move set between characters 13:45 Talks working with Earthquake14:45 Work in Bam Bam Bigelow15:00 Persona he liked portraying the most & struggles of life on the road17:50 Coming from a time where wrestling match told a story18:15 Being trained by Dean Malenko's father19:50 Reacting to Cody back in WWE21:06 Being part of the Mortal Kombat tv showEND#wwe #FredOttman #Tugboat #Typhoon #Shockmaster #WWELegends #WWFSkinner #wrestlingcommunity #wrestlingnews #wrestlingpodcast
23:00
E229: Another Anao'i Family Member Signed To WWE, The Bloodline? WAR GAMES vs Survivor Series, Which Match is better? WWE ID, WWE Raw 11-18 Spoilers
Welcome everyone to Episode 229 of Perched On The Top Rope! In this episode, Former Dirt sheet Writer, Lee Walker discusses how another Anao'i Family member has joined WWE. However, it was kept under wraps, until now. What member of the famous family signed to WWE? Listen and find out!The OG Bloodline vs The New Bloodline at War Games! Will this end The Bloodline storyline? What happens if Solo's Bloodline wins? Will the new Anao'i family member signed to WWE play a part? What about The Rock?Is War Games better than the traditional five versus five Survivor Series elimination match? The WWE ID program seems like a developmental system of its day. WWE is basically signing indy talents from multiple independent promotions. Is this good for the promotions? Jim Ross and Teddy Long comment. We also discuss how The Nightmare Factory (owned by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall) joined the WWE ID program and the conversation QT Marshall had with his boss, Tony Khan over it.Lastly, as we close the show out, "spoiler free's the way to be... we got the results of 11-18-2024 WWE Raw episode and we share the results!#spoilers #wwe #wweraw #wweuniverse #wwenews #aew #aewnews #wrestlingcommunity
29:30
E228: WWE Crown Jewel SHOCKING Match Predictions!
Get ready for the most unpredictable event of the year - WWE Crown Jewel! In this video, we're making some SHOCKING match predictions that will leave you speechless! From surprise returns to unexpected winners, we're diving into the most likely outcomes for each match. Will your favorite superstar emerge victorious, or will they fall short? Join us as we break down the card and make our bold predictions for WWE Crown Jewel. Don't forget to like and comment with your own predictions below!#WWE #WWECrownJewel #WWENews #WrestlingCommunity #PerchedOnTheTopRope
26:59
E227: Lucian Loveless SPILLS On The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission
Welcome everyone to episode 227 of Perched On The Top Rope! In this interview, our host, Lee Walker speaks with Lucian Loveless!Lucian Loveless is part of the independent wrestling scene and has been for a few decades! Wrestling has taken him all over, and one place he's been and very active in, is Oklahoma.The Independent Wrestling Scene in Oklahoma is still regulated by The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission. Lucian describes what the process is like just to get a license to wrestle, ref, manage and talks about how expensive it can be if you don't have health insurance!Lucian shares how Oklahoma has passed for new sports such as bare-knuckle fighting, but that will not be under eyes of the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission and talks about the unfairness that pro wrestling faces in Oklahoma to the point its too hard to get popular wrestlers to come to independent shows due to the strict rules.Lucian fills Lee on the 2022 bill Oklahoma passed banning transgender athletes to face their same sex counter part, but that inter-gender matches are banned in the Oklahoma as well. Basically, Trans-gender people are banned from wrestling in the state of Oklahoma. Lucian talks the process that the athletic commission has taken and why it will not change anything with Legislation.Lucian is now currently seeking to get The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission out of professional wrestling and allow transgender people to wrestle in Oklahoma! Like Finn Balor and AEW have said, "Wrestling is for everyone!"#WrestlingCommunity #LGBTQ #LGBTQPride #Pride #WrestlingNews
36:36
Welcome everyone to episode 227 of Perched On The Top Rope! In this interview, our host, Lee Walker speaks with Lucian Loveless!Lucian Loveless is part of the independent wrestling scene and has been for a few decades! Wrestling has taken him all over, and one place he's been and very active in, is Oklahoma.The Independent Wrestling Scene in Oklahoma is still regulated by The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission. Lucian describes what the process is like just to get a license to wrestle, ref, manage and talks about how expensive it can be if you don't have health insurance!Lucian shares how Oklahoma has passed for new sports such as bare-knuckle fighting, but that will not be under eyes of the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission and talks about the unfairness that pro wrestling faces in Oklahoma to the point its too hard to get popular wrestlers to come to independent shows due to the strict rules.Lucian fills Lee on the 2022 bill Oklahoma passed banning transgender athletes to face their same sex counter part, but that inter-gender matches are banned in the Oklahoma as well. Basically, Trans-gender people are banned from wrestling in the state of Oklahoma. Lucian talks the process that the athletic commission has taken and why it will not change anything with Legislation.Lucian is now currently seeking to get The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission out of professional wrestling and allow transgender people to wrestle in Oklahoma! Like Finn Balor and AEW have said, "Wrestling is for everyone!"#WrestlingCommunity #LGBTQ #LGBTQPride #Pride #WrestlingNewsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/perchedonthetoprope/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Welcome everyone to Perched On The Top Rope!Perched On The Top Rope is a professional wrestling/sports entertainment podcast. Shows drop Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 9 pm Eastern Time!What can you expect from the show?Wrestling Interviews: WWE Hall of Famers, IMPACT Wrestling Talents, former ECW, WCW, NJPW talents and more!Wrestling News: Lee and Justin dish it out weekly with news, rumors, and PPV predictions!Keeping The Peace With Former MLW Referee, Larry Peace: Former MLW Referee, Larry Peace comes on with a weekly segment called, Keeping The Peace. Larry shares some positive wrestling news!HEAT Magnet: The Heat Magnet Segment was a limited-series that was so popular we turned it into a weekly segment! We look at who has heat in wrestling, and why!Action Figure Talk: If you're a figure collector and need all the latest updates from WWE Elites, AEW, KWK and other wrestling related figure lines... Lee and Justin will keep you up-to-date with all the latest going on in the action figure world of wrestling!Video Game Talk: No matter if its WWE 2k, AEW Fight Forever, or one of the various independent made videogames, we talk about them all and you can watch us play on Twitch at twitch.tv/perchedonthetopropeMeet The CastThe Host, Former Dirt Sheet Writer, Lee. Lee has written for dirt sheets such as The Daily DDT, Ringside News, and SportsKeeda. He's an avid collector of ring worn gear and wrestling figures! He's been a fan for over 30 years!The Co-Host, The Perched Correspondent, Justin. Justin has attended over 120 wrestling shows from WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW! He is also a figure collector!Keeping The Peace, Larry Peace. Larry is a former MLW referee with nearly twenty years in the professional wrestling/sports entertainment business!