E229: Another Anao'i Family Member Signed To WWE, The Bloodline? WAR GAMES vs Survivor Series, Which Match is better? WWE ID, WWE Raw 11-18 Spoilers

Welcome everyone to Episode 229 of Perched On The Top Rope! In this episode, Former Dirt sheet Writer, Lee Walker discusses how another Anao'i Family member has joined WWE. However, it was kept under wraps, until now. What member of the famous family signed to WWE? Listen and find out!The OG Bloodline vs The New Bloodline at War Games! Will this end The Bloodline storyline? What happens if Solo's Bloodline wins? Will the new Anao'i family member signed to WWE play a part? What about The Rock?Is War Games better than the traditional five versus five Survivor Series elimination match? The WWE ID program seems like a developmental system of its day. WWE is basically signing indy talents from multiple independent promotions. Is this good for the promotions? Jim Ross and Teddy Long comment. We also discuss how The Nightmare Factory (owned by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall) joined the WWE ID program and the conversation QT Marshall had with his boss, Tony Khan over it.Lastly, as we close the show out, "spoiler free's the way to be... we got the results of 11-18-2024 WWE Raw episode and we share the results!