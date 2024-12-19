Al Jefferson | Last of a dying breed, destroying a Hummer 🤯, Traded for Kevin Garnett and more 👀
Today we sit down with Mississippi legend Al Jefferson. One of the greatest scorers on the low block to do it. We dive into the infamous Kevin Garnett trade, his journey as a dominant force and even the time Tony Allen destroyed his car
Jaren Jackson Jr. | 2022 Griz vs 2011 Grit and Grind, Ja Morant's return and more business than ever
The evolution of this core group of Grizzlies and how the clock is ticking.
Penny Hardaway | Career Ending Injury, Memphis Love & Stories About Kobe, Michael Jordan & Shaq!
A true legend, always repping for Memphis.
Baron Davis | Hooping out the Hood, Shaq threatened to break his legs, the We Believe Warriors
Our first guest is a legend! Welcome BD to Out the Mud
A CRAZY Lionel Hollins story, leaving the Grizzlies and more | Grit and Grind Part 2