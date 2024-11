Roundup 137 || A Round-Up from the Middle of Nowhere South Africa

While on the road you have come to expect some unique Round-Ups. Currently Robbie is in South Africa doing some pre-planning around some up and coming documentaries. While traveling around South Africa Robbie landed in the middle of nowhere in the Northern Cape of South Africa in a town called Phillipstown. There Robbie met long time supporters Oliver, Carl and Gustav from their new hunting operation in the Karoo of the Northern Cape. This operation covers over 70,000 acres of low fence sheep farming that has abundant wildlife. They discuss managing wildlife in South Africa, how the operation came about, their support for Blood Origins as a conservation club member, and more! Do you have a questions we can answer? Send it via DM on IG or through email at [email protected] Support our Conservation Club Members! MTN Tough: https://mtntough.com/pages/toughfest  Dog & Gun Coffee: https://www.dogandguncoffee.com/  Big Chino Outfitters: https://www.bigchinooutfitters.com/  See more from Blood Origins: https://bit.ly/BloodOrigins_Subscribe Music: Migration by Ian Post (Winter Solstice), licensed through artlist.io This podcast is brought to you by Bushnell, who believes in providing the highest quality, most reliable & affordable outdoor products on the market. Your performance is their passion. https://www.bushnell.com  This podcast is also brought to you by Silencer Central, who believes in making buying a silencer simple and they handle the paperwork for you. Shop the largest silencer dealer in the world. Get started today! https://www.silencercentral.com  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices