Roundup 137 || A Round-Up from the Middle of Nowhere South Africa
While on the road you have come to expect some unique Round-Ups. Currently Robbie is in South Africa doing some pre-planning around some up and coming documentaries. While traveling around South Africa Robbie landed in the middle of nowhere in the Northern Cape of South Africa in a town called Phillipstown. There Robbie met long time supporters Oliver, Carl and Gustav from their new hunting operation in the Karoo of the Northern Cape. This operation covers over 70,000 acres of low fence sheep farming that has abundant wildlife. They discuss managing wildlife in South Africa, how the operation came about, their support for Blood Origins as a conservation club member, and more!
Do you have a questions we can answer? Send it via DM on IG or through email at [email protected]
Support our Conservation Club Members!
MTN Tough: https://mtntough.com/pages/toughfest
Dog & Gun Coffee: https://www.dogandguncoffee.com/
Big Chino Outfitters: https://www.bigchinooutfitters.com/
See more from Blood Origins: https://bit.ly/BloodOrigins_Subscribe
Music: Migration by Ian Post (Winter Solstice), licensed through artlist.io
This podcast is brought to you by Bushnell, who believes in providing the highest quality, most reliable & affordable outdoor products on the market. Your performance is their passion. https://www.bushnell.com
This podcast is also brought to you by Silencer Central, who believes in making buying a silencer simple and they handle the paperwork for you. Shop the largest silencer dealer in the world. Get started today! https://www.silencercentral.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
29:36
Episode 517 - AG Gregoroff || The King Of Flip Flops
AG Gregoroff, from ToeHold flip flops, is arguably the world-wide king of flip flops. Robbie went to Las Vegas to see what makes these flip flops so special, and had AG join him to talk about sustainably-sourced leathers such as ostrich, rhino, elephant, stingray, and more and how he uses these renewable resources to craft and market thousand-dollar-plus pairs of flip flops. Now Toehold's marketing strategy may not be for everyone, but beneath that exterior there is something very unique about AG, his philosophy about flip flops and how that extends to sustainability of natural resources. Oh ... and he hunts.
Do you have a questions we can answer? Send it via DM on IG or through email at [email protected]
Support our Conservation Club Members!
MTN Tough: https://mtntough.com/pages/toughfest
Dog & Gun Coffee: https://www.dogandguncoffee.com/
Big Chino Outfitters: https://www.bigchinooutfitters.com/
See more from Blood Origins: https://bit.ly/BloodOrigins_Subscribe
Music: Migration by Ian Post (Winter Solstice), licensed through artlist.io
This podcast is brought to you by Bushnell, who believes in providing the highest quality, most reliable & affordable outdoor products on the market. Your performance is their passion. https://www.bushnell.com
This podcast is also brought to you by Silencer Central, who believes in making buying a silencer simple and they handle the paperwork for you. Shop the largest silencer dealer in the world. Get started today! https://www.silencercentral.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:28:48
Episode 516 - Wyatt Fetner || State Of The Union For Permitting
Wyatt Fetner and Ian Bradley Johnson of Safari Specialty Importers join the podcast to discuss the state of trophy importation. This is Wyatt’s second time on the show, and he is a certified expert in trophy importation. Wyatt and Ian give us the lay of the land as it regards to trophy importation...what’s being allowed, how long it’s taking, anticipated challenges to it, and so much more!
Do you have a questions we can answer? Send it via DM on IG or through email at [email protected]
Support our Conservation Club Members!
J Martin Taxidermy: https://jmartintaxidermy.com/
Boss Shotshells: https://bossshotshells.com/
Monarch Pursuits: https://monarchpursuits.com/
See more from Blood Origins: https://bit.ly/BloodOrigins_Subscribe
Music: Migration by Ian Post (Winter Solstice), licensed through artlist.io
This podcast is brought to you by Bushnell, who believes in providing the highest quality, most reliable & affordable outdoor products on the market. Your performance is their passion. https://www.bushnell.com
This podcast is also brought to you by Silencer Central, who believes in making buying a silencer simple and they handle the paperwork for you. Shop the largest silencer dealer in the world. Get started today! https://www.silencercentral.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
32:58
Episode 515 - Andy Galpin || What Is Real Life?
Andy Galpin, a tenured professor at Parker University, joins the podcast to talk with Robbie about his efforts to stand up a truly incredible human performance lab, a 65,000 square foot facility with education components and more. Andy is also a huge hunter, lifelong in fact, and is preparing for a public land hunt in Wyoming. Andy agreed to sit down with Robbie for a trademark, classic open ended conversation in true Blood Origins style.
Do you have a questions we can answer? Send it via DM on IG or through email at [email protected]
Support our Conservation Club Members!
J Martin Taxidermy: https://jmartintaxidermy.com/
Boss Shotshells: https://bossshotshells.com/
Monarch Pursuits: https://monarchpursuits.com/
See more from Blood Origins: https://bit.ly/BloodOrigins_Subscribe
Music: Migration by Ian Post (Winter Solstice), licensed through artlist.io
This podcast is brought to you by Bushnell, who believes in providing the highest quality, most reliable & affordable outdoor products on the market. Your performance is their passion. https://www.bushnell.com
This podcast is also brought to you by Silencer Central, who believes in making buying a silencer simple and they handle the paperwork for you. Shop the largest silencer dealer in the world. Get started today! https://www.silencercentral.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:45
Roundup 136 || A Blood Origins Election Roundup!
In this special post-election wrap-up roundup, Ashlee and Robbie delve into some big WINS for hunters on Tuesday night, along with recapping the long and arduous process that got us there. From the complexities of the ballot initiative process, particularly in Mississippi and Arizona, highlighting the legal implications and the importance of citizen engagement in shaping public policy, to the complexities of wildlife management, the implications of ballot initiatives on conservation efforts, and the reality of recent victories in Colorado and Florida against anti-hunting measures. They explore the value of public voting in wildlife management, the interplay between humans and wildlife, and the emotional connections people have with different species.
Do you have a questions we can answer? Send it via DM on IG or through email at [email protected]
Support our Conservation Club Members!
Land Trust: https://landtrust.com/
Chapungu-Kambako Safaris: https://chapungu-kambako.com/
Walther Firearms: https://waltherarms.com/
See more from Blood Origins: https://bit.ly/BloodOrigins_Subscribe
Music: Migration by Ian Post (Winter Solstice), licensed through artlist.io
This podcast is brought to you by Bushnell, who believes in providing the highest quality, most reliable & affordable outdoor products on the market. Your performance is their passion. https://www.bushnell.com
This podcast is also brought to you by Silencer Central, who believes in making buying a silencer simple and they handle the paperwork for you. Shop the largest silencer dealer in the world. Get started today! https://www.silencercentral.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Blood Origins is an non-profit organization bringing unique storytelling and conservation together to change not only how hunting is viewed, but also how we fund conservation programs around the world more efficiently and effectively.