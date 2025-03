MLB Picks Saturday 3/29/25 - MLB Bets, Player Props and Predictions (Ep. 635)

The MLB Gambling Podcast drops its daily episode for the Saturday baseball games as Scott and Lonte handicap the side and the total for each game on the slate. The Saturday schedule features the Brewers taking on the Yankees while the Giants take on the Reds! As always, the episode wraps up with lock and dog picks. JOIN the SGPN community #DegensOnlyExclusive Merch, Contests and Bonus Episodes ONLY on Patreon - https://sg.pn/patreonDiscuss with fellow degens on Discord - https://sg.pn/discordDownload The Free SGPN App - https://sgpn.appCheck out the Sports Gambling Podcast on YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTubeCheck out our website - http://sportsgamblingpodcast.comSUPPORT us by supporting our partnersUnderdog Fantasy code SGPN - Up to $1000 in BONUS CASH - https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-sgpnRithmm - Player Props and Picks - Free 7 day trial! http://sportsgamblingpodcast.com/rithmm ADVERTISE with SGPNInterested in advertising? Contact [email protected] FOLLOW The Hosts On Social MediaTwitter - @MLBSGPNInstagram - MLB_Gambling_PodcastMalcolm Bamford - @mal_b_sport Dylan Rockford - @Rockk24Scott Reichel - @reichelradio Lonte Smith - @xxlontexxGambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA)21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI)