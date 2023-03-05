Love the Game and It Will Love You Back - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 29

On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, we are kicking off the second round of the NBA playoffs. Philly steals a win in Boston without MVP Joel Embiid. Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Suns. Steph makes history in Game 7 to set up another matchup with LeBron. Miami and New York reignite a classic rivalry. Lots of great basketball being played right now. Shai and Russ showed out at the Met Gala, Real Ones are everywhere showing Pat and Rone love, and we base our show off of three things: truth, truth, and entertainment. RIP to the LEGEND, Jerry Springer. We recap his time on the show, what we took away from his appearance, and give the GOAT his flowers. Subscribe to the pod, check out the merch, and be on the lookout for more livestreams...and live shows...???