Barstool Sports
One of the NBA’s most outspoken stars, Pat Beverley, teams up with Rone to give you an unfiltered look into the Bulls locker room & everything happening across ... More
SportsBasketball
One of the NBA’s most outspoken stars, Pat Beverley, teams up with Rone to give you an unfiltered look into the Bulls locker room & everything happening across ... More

  • Love the Game and It Will Love You Back - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 29
    On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, we are kicking off the second round of the NBA playoffs. Philly steals a win in Boston without MVP Joel Embiid. Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Suns. Steph makes history in Game 7 to set up another matchup with LeBron. Miami and New York reignite a classic rivalry. Lots of great basketball being played right now. Shai and Russ showed out at the Met Gala, Real Ones are everywhere showing Pat and Rone love, and we base our show off of three things: truth, truth, and entertainment. RIP to the LEGEND, Jerry Springer. We recap his time on the show, what we took away from his appearance, and give the GOAT his flowers. Subscribe to the pod, check out the merch, and be on the lookout for more livestreams...and live shows...??? Ads: More Labs - Go to https://morelabs.com and use code PATBEV for 25% off your first order of Morning Recovery. NAV - New Amsterdam Vodka is the Official Vodka of Barstool Sports Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code PATBEV for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Sport Clips - Sport Clips. The Pros in Men’s Hair.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/patbevpod
    5/3/2023
    1:34:07
  • What a Time to be an NBA Fan - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 28
    On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Pat wants to be the first out of all The Real Ones out there to wish Rone a Happy Birthday. Pat gives Rone his flowers, multiple versions of The Birthday Song, and recaps his luxurious weekend in Las Vegas. NBA Playoffs are in full swing. The Lakers' experience and maturity is showing against a young Memphis team, 7th Ave in New York City shuts down after Knicks playoff wins, Philly swept Brooklyn, a pivotal game 5 between the Warriors and Kings tips off tonight, and much more. Very exciting time to be an NBA fan. Anthony Edwards is in phenomenal company early in his playoff career, Jokic is manhandling two of the top centers in the league, playoff Jimmy Butler is back, JJJ wins DPOY, and was Russ snubbed for 6MOY? We give Barstool Sports CEO, Erika Nardini, a call to thank her for her kind words regarding the pod, Pat misses heading into the Chicago office this week, Dave Portnoy never reached out to Pat during his stay in Italy, and Lil Sas is a centaur? Subscribe to the pod! Ads: -- NAV - New Amsterdam Vodka is the Official Vodka of Barstool Sports -- Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code PATBEV for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). --Manscaped - Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code PATBEV at https://barstool.link/ManscapedBarstool -- Vroom - Buy your next car entirely online at vroom.comYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/patbevpod
    4/26/2023
    1:20:05
  • Pat Bev Misses the Playoffs for the First Time in His Career - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 27
    On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Pat talks about missing the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career, lessons and blessings from the 2022-23 season, Chicago's win and loss in the play-in tournament, free agency, and the future of the podcast. Pat tells us about his new life as a regular civilian father, Eddie joins the show and a new challenge between Pat and him has been set, and Rone is trying to go on a safari. This NBA playoffs is a great brand of basketball, Kawhi is COLD, you can never count Golden State out, and Austin Reaves is already a Laker legend. Subscribe to the pod! Ads: NAV - New Amsterdam Vodka is the Official Vodka of Barstool Sports Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code PATBEV for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Factor - Head to https://barstool.link/FactorBEV and use code bev50 to get 50% off your first box Omega - Call 855-505-DAVE or visit omegataxcredits.com/barstoolsports NOWYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/patbevpod
    4/18/2023
    1:16:49
  • Win and You're In, Bulls Season on the Line - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 26
    On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone it all comes down to this, Bulls win the next two games and they're in the playoffs. Pat's locked in, Rone is going to send Pat pregame motivation, and everyone is rooting hard for the Bulls to pull this off. To kick off the show, Pat and Eddie had an official parking competition, Pat and Rone recap their Easter Sundays, and break down stories from the Bible. Pat's dorm room in Minnesota is not the same as it was when he left it, Pat responds to Cam'ron's comments about him, and Pat had a cupcake that looked like pancake and looked like cookie. Ayo gave some game to Pat heading into the play in, some new "You Can't Say That" merch is on the way, and bad trees bear bad fruit...get your faith up, gang. SUBSCRIBE TO THE POD! Ads: NAV - New Amsterdam Vodka is the official Vodka of Barstool Sports Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code PATBEV for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Omega - Call Omega Accounting Solutions at 800-704-2000 or go to https://barstool.link/OmegaToken to learn more Barstool Store - Shop now at https://store.barstoolsports.comYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/patbevpod
    4/11/2023
    1:07:52
  • Chicago is Locked In on Bulls Playoff Push - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 25
    On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, it is the last time Pat and Rone see each other before the Bulls play-in seeding is determined as Chicago closes its season with four massive games. Everyone in Chicago is locked in on the Bulls right now and Rone is banned from all games the rest of the season. Austin Reaves hit Pat with his patented "Too Small," Rone thought the Podcast P clap back was going to be a little stronger, we have a joke hour, and Pat takes a new approach when it comes to gaming with Lil Sasquatch. Pat gives respect to Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies, Eddie got caught trying to park his Tesla, and make sure Pat has his gum before the game. Subscribe to the pod!!! New "Lock In" Hoodie: https://store.barstoolsports.com/products/lock-in-premium-embroidered-hoodie?queryID=b1b5ac19fe007ff6d74a255f7ecb7d43 "The Real Ones" Hoodie: https://store.barstoolsports.com/products/the-real-ones-hoodie?queryID=f971024d8693316b1d9d3d8a1b75380b Ads: Sport Clips - Sport Clips. The Pros in Men’s Hair. Shady Rays - Go to https://barstool.link/shadyraysBSS and use code PATBEV for 50% off 2 or more pairs of polarized sunglasses. NAV - New Amsterdam Vodka is the Official Vodka of Barstool Sports Gametime - Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code PATBEV for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/patbevpod
    4/4/2023
    1:09:52

About The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

One of the NBA’s most outspoken stars, Pat Beverley, teams up with Rone to give you an unfiltered look into the Bulls locker room & everything happening across the league. Powered by Barstool Sports.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/patbevpod

