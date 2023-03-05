What a Time to be an NBA Fan - The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone: Ep. 28
On today's episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Pat wants to be the first out of all The Real Ones out there to wish Rone a Happy Birthday. Pat gives Rone his flowers, multiple versions of The Birthday Song, and recaps his luxurious weekend in Las Vegas.
NBA Playoffs are in full swing. The Lakers' experience and maturity is showing against a young Memphis team, 7th Ave in New York City shuts down after Knicks playoff wins, Philly swept Brooklyn, a pivotal game 5 between the Warriors and Kings tips off tonight, and much more. Very exciting time to be an NBA fan.
Anthony Edwards is in phenomenal company early in his playoff career, Jokic is manhandling two of the top centers in the league, playoff Jimmy Butler is back, JJJ wins DPOY, and was Russ snubbed for 6MOY?
We give Barstool Sports CEO, Erika Nardini, a call to thank her for her kind words regarding the pod, Pat misses heading into the Chicago office this week, Dave Portnoy never reached out to Pat during his stay in Italy, and Lil Sas is a centaur?
