Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFantasy SportsFantasy Football World
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Fantasy Football World
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Fantasy Football World

Fantasy Football World
Fantasy SportsSports
Fantasy Football World
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Fantasy Football World

    Fantasy Football World - Episode 0

    08/06/2026 | 19 mins.
    We're so glad you found Fantasy Football World. This is episode 0 of the official comeback of Paul Charchian, Scott Fish, Brian Johnson and Mat Harrison.
    In this mini episode we each reveal one sleeper that we like for the 2026 season and we also answer THREE TOUGH QUESTIONS!
    Welcome back to fantasy. Please like, subscribe, rate and review our show.
    We'll be back with more shows every Friday on this feed.
    linktr.ee/ffworldshow
  • Fantasy Football World

    Test Episode

    07/28/2026 | 1 mins.
    Feel free to delete this after we get a real episode.
More Fantasy Sports podcasts
Trending Fantasy Sports podcasts
  • Podcast The Audible
    The Audible
    Fantasy Sports, Football, Sports
About Fantasy Football World
Fantasy Football World reunites the voices behind 30 years of FFW greatness on KFAN — Paul Charchian, Scott Fish, Brian Johnson, and Mat Harrison — for a whole new show built on the same trust and chemistry fans grew up with. Before your season begins, we'll get you set for draft day with a little Do The Opposite talk and maybe even give you a Reach-A-Round. During the season, expect weekly matchup breakdowns, Tough Questions, and Take A Chance on Me to unearth your weekly sleepers. Same crew. Same Peacock. New home. Every week, all season long. Listen to each episode NINE TIMES!
Podcast website
Fantasy SportsSports

Listen to Fantasy Football World, FantasyPros - Fantasy Football Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:56:32 AM
A company fromMADSACK