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2 episodes
- We're so glad you found Fantasy Football World. This is episode 0 of the official comeback of Paul Charchian, Scott Fish, Brian Johnson and Mat Harrison.
In this mini episode we each reveal one sleeper that we like for the 2026 season and we also answer THREE TOUGH QUESTIONS!
Welcome back to fantasy. Please like, subscribe, rate and review our show.
We'll be back with more shows every Friday on this feed.
linktr.ee/ffworldshow
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About Fantasy Football World
Fantasy Football World reunites the voices behind 30 years of FFW greatness on KFAN — Paul Charchian, Scott Fish, Brian Johnson, and Mat Harrison — for a whole new show built on the same trust and chemistry fans grew up with. Before your season begins, we'll get you set for draft day with a little Do The Opposite talk and maybe even give you a Reach-A-Round. During the season, expect weekly matchup breakdowns, Tough Questions, and Take A Chance on Me to unearth your weekly sleepers. Same crew. Same Peacock. New home. Every week, all season long. Listen to each episode NINE TIMES!Podcast website
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