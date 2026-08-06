Spain have won The World Cup, they do so having conceded just a single goal. But what does it all mean? Who else should have been sent off? Who snuck into the trophy lift photo? Should England not have done better against this Argentinian side? Why aren't there more handbags involved in this? What as the one good thing about the extended half-time break? How many teams should a World Cup have? And what do we think about Morgan Rogers going to Chelsea for £117m? To answer all these and more are Joe Devine, Jon Mackenzie, JJ Bull, Kaya Kaynak and special guest Kate Mason. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.