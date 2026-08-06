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657 episodes
- How fun will Manchester United be to watch this season, how good a fit is Rodri potentially moving to Barcelona be and how will Manchester City fare this season in the post Pep Guardiola
were all discussed in this episode of the Tifo Football podcast.
This episode of the Tifo football podcast is hosted by Joe Devine, features Jon Mackenzie, Colin Millar & JJ Bull and is produced by Steve Hankey.
Join the Tifo Discord Server - https://discord.gg/6nMGtSyyNM
Joe & Jon in conversation Tuesday 15th September - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-spectre-of-pep-guardiola-book-launch-with-jon-mackenzie-tickets-1990115339553
Molly Darlington / Stringer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Timecodes
00:00 - an intro of Parish notices
06:40 - Will Man Utd be fun this season?
28:57 - a break
28:59 - THE RONDO
35:03 - Rodri to… Barcelona???
44:20 - a break
44:22 - How will Man City fare?
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A tricky week at the top of FIFA for Gianni Infantino, the rumours around some potentially huge Brazilian transfers for Arsenal, moves for more established names across the rest of the Premier League plus Matthias Jaissle replacing Eddie Howe at Newcastle United were all discussed in this episode of the Tifo Football podcast.
This episode of the Tifo football podcast is hosted by Joe Devine, features Reuben Pinder, Jon Mackenzie, Thom Harris & Seb Stafford Bloor and is produced by Steve Hankey.
Join the Tifo Discord Server - https://discord.gg/6nMGtSyyNM
Carl Recine / Staff / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
00:00 - an intro of welcome returns
07:13 - A week to forget to Gianni Infantino
24:51 - a quick break
24:53 - THE RONDO
30:13 - What happens if Arsenal actually sign Vinicius Jr?
47:49 - Tottenham’s strong window full of bombas
59:22- another break
59:24 - Bringing in wise elders for Chelsea’s tyros
1:09:22 - Howe do Newcastle United move on from Eddie?
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Spain have won The World Cup, they do so having conceded just a single goal. But what does it all mean? Who else should have been sent off? Who snuck into the trophy lift photo? Should England not have done better against this Argentinian side? Why aren't there more handbags involved in this? What as the one good thing about the extended half-time break? How many teams should a World Cup have? And what do we think about Morgan Rogers going to Chelsea for £117m? To answer all these and more are Joe Devine, Jon Mackenzie, JJ Bull, Kaya Kaynak and special guest Kate Mason. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- England are out of the World Cup after the semi-final clash with Argentina. Two late goals turned the game around, do Thomas Tuchel's tactical tweaks take the blame? Jon, Joe, Kaya and JJ discuss the match, whether Kane and Messi each have another four-year cycle in them, play the second-hand ebay challenge and preview the final. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Spain beat both France and the odds. Not only that but they do so in a dominant fashion, progressing to the final in the process. How did they do it? Are they the favourites now? Meanwhile, Manchester United's transfer window is off to an interesting start. Jon, Joe, Kaya, and JJ discuss. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Tifo Football Podcast
In-depth tactical, historical & geopolitical breakdowns of the beautiful game. From the team behind the Tifo Football YouTube channel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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