Chelsea's transfer strategy, Manchester United's goalkeeper plan | Sensible Transfers: Part 1
Jon Mackenzie, JJ Bull and Reuben Pinder are here to talk to sensible transfers.
Newcastle strengthens for a Champions League campaign.
Spurs moving from a back three, to a back four.
What does Mauricio Pochettino need to succeed at Chelsea?
Manchester United’s biggest need: goalkeeper or striker?
This episode of the Tifo Football Podcast is presented by Jon Mackenzie, produced by Mike Zimmermann.
7/3/2023
56:50
Peter Crouch on his career adversity
Joe Devine and Reuben Pinder are here to talk to Peter Crouch.
Peter Crouch talks about the adversity and challenges throughout his career.
What kind of story did he want to tell in “That Peter Crouch Film”?
Word association: Wayne Rooney, Luka Modrić, Gareth Bale
Plus, a tease of what’s to come…
This episode of the Tifo Football Podcast is presented by Joe Devine and Jon Mackenzie, produced by Mike Zimmermann.
6/26/2023
49:33
Tifo x Stadio Crossover
Joe and Seb talk to Ryan & Musa from the Stadio podcast. The conversation includes incredibly interesting and laborious podcast process chatter, self-indulgent waffle, and a little bit of football.
6/15/2023
46:37
The Tifo Football podcast LIVE
Joe Devine, JJ Bull, Jon Mackenzie and Seb Stafford-Bloor are here to talk about some football.
This special live episode of the Tifo Football podcast was recorded at the Leicester Square Theatre in fair old London town.
We discussed the upcoming Champions League final, who our Premier League manager of the season is and some other bits about the campaign.
In the second half we take some, heavily filtered, questions from the audience.
Plus there are a few very special guest appearances…
This episode of the Tifo football podcast is presented by Joe Devine and produced by Steve Hankey.
6/9/2023
1:38:49
It’s The End Of The Pod As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Joe Devine, JJ Bull, Jon Mackenzie, Seb Stafford-Bloor, Michael Bailey and Reuben Pinder are here to talk about some football.
It’s the final Tifo Football podcast in this format and therefore we spent a massive part of it talking about… Spurs.
Ange Postecoglu is being heavily linked to taking the reins at Tottenham and we chat about how his Spurs team may look.
We also talk about the Europa League final but specifically Jose Mourinho’s behaviour during and after the match towards referee Anthony Taylor.
We also ask each other the burning questions we’ve always wanted to ask because why the hell not.
This episode of the Tifo football podcast is presented by Joe Devine and produced by Steve Hankey.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.
