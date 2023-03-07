It’s The End Of The Pod As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Joe Devine, JJ Bull, Jon Mackenzie, Seb Stafford-Blor, Michael Bailey and Reuben Pinder are here to talk about some football. It's the final Tifo Football podcast in this format and therefore we spent a massive part of it talking about… Spurs. Ange Postecoglu is being heavily linked to taking the reins at Tottenham and we chat about how his Spurs team may look. We also talk about the Europa League final but specifically Jose Mourinho's behaviour during and after the match towards referee Anthony Taylor. We also ask each other the burning questions we've always wanted to ask because why the hell not. This episode of the Tifo football podcast is presented by Joe Devine and produced by Steve Hankey.