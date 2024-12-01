The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast

The Sixers with a professional win over the Pistons increase their win total by 33%, and sit three games out of the play-in, with Paul George back and Joel Embiid still out. We talk about the win, McCain's move to the bench, and the great games from KJ Martin and Ricky Council, along with George's return and the first real minutes for Adem Bona. Then we talk about Montrezl Harrell fighting fans in Australia, and if there were any trades we wish the Sixers had done last year.
How Long Do The Sixers Have To Suck Before They Decide To Tank?
The Sixers are 3-14, but only 5.5 games out of the 5 seed. When do they decide there is no turning the season around? Also, bad updates on Embiid, and some fun updates on the enemies of the process.
Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey Bring Us Joy, Joel Embiid Is Bringing Us Sadness
Our very first Maxey and McCain game brought us the Sixers third win of the season, a lot of joy, and some thoughts about our future backcourt. We talk about it all. Then we discuss the troubling news about Joel Embiid’s knee, and what is quite possibly something that the team can’t overcome.
The Worst Start For A Sixers Season In The Process Era
The Sixers are 2-12, and somehow, the deeper you dig it seems even worse than that. We talk about the loss, Embiid's quotes, Nick Nurse, and Mike attempts to find a bright side. We're trying to be honest with everyone as best we can. We love you.
Maxey Challenges Embiid, The Sixers Are The WTF Franchise
We've hit the over on WTF moments. What a shit show.