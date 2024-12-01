Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsThe Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast
Listen to The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast in the App
Listen to The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast

Podcast The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast
Spike Eskin
The Rights To Ricky Sanchez is a podcast that is hosted by Spike Eskin and Michael Levin and mostly, sort of about Sixers basketball.
More
SportsBasketball

Available Episodes

5 of 1160
  • What If The Sixers Win Consecutive Games?
    The Sixers with a professional win over the Pistons increase their win total by 33%, and sit three games out of the play-in, with Paul George back and Joel Embiid still out. We talk about the win, McCain's move to the bench, and the great games from KJ Martin and Ricky Council, along with George's return and the first real minutes for Adem Bona. Then we talk about Montrezl Harrell fighting fans in Australia, and if there were any trades we wish the Sixers had done last year. Sign up for Fly The Process Atlanta at rightstorickysanchez.com/fly The Rights To Ricky Sanchez is presented by Draft Kings Sportsbook Kornblau and Kornblau is the official lawfirm of the Process. Adam Ksebe is the official realtor of the process at http://www.processrealtor.com Get free shipping at Kinetic Skateboarding for 3 more days with code FREESHIP Gambling problem? Call one eight hundred Gambler. In New York, call eight seven seven eight HOPENY or text HOPENY (four six seven three six nine). In Connecticut, Help is available for problem gambling. Call eight eight eight seven eight nine seven seven seven seven or visit ccpg dot org. Please play responsibly. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (Kansas). Twenty-one plus age and eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Void in Ontario. Bonus bets expire one hundred sixty eight hours after issuance. For additional terms and responsible gaming resources, see D K N G dot C O slash B BALL.
    --------  
    1:08:17
  • How Long Do The Sixers Have To Suck Before They Decide To Tank?
    The Sixers are 3-14, but only 5.5 games out of the 5 seed. When do they decide there is no turning the season around? Also, bad updates on Embiid, and some fun updates on the enemies of the process. Sign up for Fly The Process Atlanta at rightstorickysanchez.com/fly The Rights To Ricky Sanchez is presented by Draft Kings Sportsbook Become a MortgageCS Ricky VIP at mortgagecs.com/ricky Get your Big Barker dog bed at bigbarker.com/ricky Surfside Iced Tea & Vodka is the official sponsor of the Corner 3 Newsletter with Zo
    --------  
    1:10:03
  • Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey Bring Us Joy, Joel Embiid Is Bringing Us Sadness
    Our very first Maxey and McCain game brought us the Sixers third win of the season, a lot of joy, and some thoughts about our future backcourt. We talk about it all. Then we discuss the troubling news about Joel Embiid’s knee, and what is quite possibly something that the team can’t overcome.  Sign up for Fly The Process Atlanta at rightstorickysanchez.com/fly The Rights To Ricky Sanchez is presented by Draft Kings Sportsbook Get 20% off any Body Bio product with the code mentioned in the podcast at bodybio.com LL Pavorsky Jewelers is where Rights To Ricky Sanchez listeners go and get engaged Get 9.1% off your first order at Kinetic Skateboarding with code DAVESILVER Gambling problem? Call one eight hundred Gambler. In New York, call eight seven seven eight HOPENY or text HOPENY (four six seven three six nine). In Connecticut, Help is available for problem gambling. Call eight eight eight seven eight nine seven seven seven seven or visit ccpg dot org. Please play responsibly. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (Kansas). Twenty-one plus age and eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Void in Ontario. Bet must win to receive reward. Bonus bets expire one hundred sixty eight hours after issuance. For additional terms and responsible gaming resources, see  D K N G dot C O slash B BALL.
    --------  
    1:12:49
  • The Worst Start For A Sixers Season In The Process Era
    The Sixers are 2-12, and somehow, the deeper you dig it seems even worse than that. We talk about the loss, Embiid's quotes, Nick Nurse, and Mike attempts to find a bright side. We're trying to be honest with everyone as best we can. We love you. LAST DAY TO ORDER SHIRTS! Order the new Oasis style Ricky shirt here: https://shibevintagesports.com/products/pre-sale-rights-to-ricky-sanchez-morning-glory-tie-dye-t-shirt Order the new Death Row style Ricky shirt here: https://shibevintagesports.com/products/rights-to-ricky-sanchez-death-row-t-shirt Sign up for Fly The Process Atlanta at rightstorickysanchez.com/fly The Rights To Ricky Sanchez is presented by Draft Kings Sportsbook Kornblau & Kornblau is the official lawfirm of The Process Get your Big Barker dog bed at bigbarker.com/ricky Surfside Iced Tea & Vodka is the official sponsor of the Corner 3 Newsletter with Zo
    --------  
    44:35
  • Maxey Challenges Embiid, The Sixers Are The WTF Franchise
    We've hit the over on WTF moments. What a shit show.Subscribe to Stratechery Plus here: https://stratechery.com/stratechery-plus/ Order the new Oasis style Ricky shirt here: https://shibevintagesports.com/products/pre-sale-rights-to-ricky-sanchez-morning-glory-tie-dye-t-shirtOrder the new Death Row style Ricky shirt here: https://shibevintagesports.com/products/rights-to-ricky-sanchez-death-row-t-shirtGet tickets to Carl Landry Record Club Live 2 here: https://undergroundarts.org/listing/carl-landry-record-club-presents-live-podcast-qa-with-it-starts-with-one-author-jason-lipschutz/Sign up for Fly The Process Atlanta at http://rightstorickysanchez.com/flyThe Rights To Ricky Sanchez is presented by Draft Kings SportsbookAdam Ksebe is the official realtor of The Process at 302-864-8643Gambling problem? Call one eight hundred Gambler. In New York, call eight seven seven eight HOPENY or text HOPENY (four six seven three six nine). In Connecticut, Help is available for problem gambling. Call eight eight eight seven eight nine seven seven seven seven or visit ccpg dot org. Please play responsibly. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (Kansas). Twenty-one plus age and eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Void in Ontario. Bet must win to receive reward. Bonus bets expire one hundred sixty eight hours after issuance. For additional terms and responsible gaming resources, see  D K N G dot C O slash B BAL
    --------  
    44:09

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast

The Rights To Ricky Sanchez is a podcast that is hosted by Spike Eskin and Michael Levin and mostly, sort of about Sixers basketball.
Podcast website

Listen to The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:57:00 AM