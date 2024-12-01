The Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers (76ers) Podcast

What If The Sixers Win Consecutive Games?

The Sixers with a professional win over the Pistons increase their win total by 33%, and sit three games out of the play-in, with Paul George back and Joel Embiid still out. We talk about the win, McCain's move to the bench, and the great games from KJ Martin and Ricky Council, along with George's return and the first real minutes for Adem Bona. Then we talk about Montrezl Harrell fighting fans in Australia, and if there were any trades we wish the Sixers had done last year.