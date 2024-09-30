The Odd Couple with Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington

Hour 1 - Thursday Night Football Sucks + Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson

Rob and Kelvin explain why last night's Chicago Bears-Seattle Seahawks snoozefest was further proof that the NFL needs to axe Thursday Night Football, tell us why they've been so impressed by the job Ty Lue has done with the Los Angeles Clippers and take a trip out to Shekel City for Rob's nightly bets. Plus, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson swings by to discuss the NFL's TNF problem, whether or not he's hoping that Saquon Barkley will break his single-season rushing record and much more!