The Odd Couple with Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington

Rob and Kelvin debate whether Lamar Jackson did enough on Christmas Day to cement himself as the MVP front-runner over Josh Allen and react to a lopsided first round of the expanded College Football Playoff. Plus, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson swings by to discuss the NFL’s TNF problem, whether or not he’s hoping that Saquon Barkley will break his single-season rushing record and much more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Best of The Odd Couple
Rob and Kelvin debate whether or not it’s panic time for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss whether former NFL players becoming head coaches at HBCUs is truly beneficial for all parties involved. Plus, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson swings by to discuss the NFL’s TNF problem, whether or not he’s hoping that Saquon Barkley will break his single-season rushing record and much more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hour 3 - The HBCU Stepping Stone for NFL Players + BetMGM Director of Trading Lamarr Mitchell
Rob and Kelvin discuss whether former NFL players becoming head coaches at HBCUs is truly beneficial for all parties involved and go head-to-head picking NFL games against the spread in the Pigskin Pickoff. Plus, BetMGM Director of Trading Lamarr Mitchell swings by to tell us where the sharp money lies heading into NFL Week 17.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hour 2 - Panic Time for the Pittsburgh Steelers + Former NFL QB Shaun King
Rob and Kelvin debate whether or not it’s panic time for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers and pay their respects to the late, great Greg Gumbel. Plus, former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports Radio NFL analyst Shaun King swings by to discuss all the biggest headlines around the League.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hour 1 - Thursday Night Football Sucks + Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson
Rob and Kelvin explain why last night’s Chicago Bears-Seattle Seahawks snoozefest was further proof that the NFL needs to axe Thursday Night Football, tell us why they’ve been so impressed by the job Ty Lue has done with the Los Angeles Clippers and take a trip out to Shekel City for Rob’s nightly bets. Plus, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson swings by to discuss the NFL’s TNF problem, whether or not he’s hoping that Saquon Barkley will break his single-season rushing record and much more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.