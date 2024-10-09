Powered by RND
Reasonably Shady

The Black Effect and iHeartPodcasts
Join two of the stars from Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, as they team up for their new podcast Reasonably Shady.  The show featur...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 215
  • | Ep 163 | A BeyHive Breakthrough
    In their first episode of 2025, Gizelle and Robyn discuss the shady holidays, Gizelle’s trip to St. Barts, the 21 Shady Questions tour, Traitors, Robyn’s WWE dream, Karen Huger, Paige & Craig, Robyn’s newfound love for Beyonce, and more! +Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ReasonablyShady +Get in touch with the show: whatsup (at) reasonablyshady (dot) com || Keep up with us on IG: ReasonablyShady || Follow Robyn: robyndixon10 || Follow Gizelle: gizellebryant || See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    48:28
  • ...And A Shady New Year!
    On the eve of New Year's Eve, Gizelle and Robyn check in to wish everyone a happy new year and a lovely 2025! +Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ReasonablyShady +Get in touch with the show: whatsup (at) reasonablyshady (dot) com || Keep up with us on IG: ReasonablyShady || Follow Robyn: robyndixon10 || Follow Gizelle: gizellebryant || See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    9:02
  • REASONABLE REWIND: I Don't Know Her (BravoCon Edition)
    We're only a few days away from 2025! In this classic Reasonably Shady episode from November 13, 2023, Gizelle and Robyn break down all the crazy moments from BravoCon 2023! The ladies also discuss Gizelle’s Award Nominated commercial, pronunciations, Usher and more. +Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ReasonablyShady +Get in touch with the show: whatsup (at) reasonablyshady (dot) com || Keep up with us on IG: ReasonablyShady || Follow Robyn: robyndixon10 || Follow Gizelle: gizellebryant ||See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    48:32
  • BEST OF 2024: Shady Mailbag #2
    Happy Holidays! Every week, we get amazing emails from our lovely listeners. Here are few more of our favorites from 2024 in our second installment of Shady Mailbag! +Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ReasonablyShady +Get in touch with the show: whatsup (at) reasonablyshady (dot) com || Keep up with us on IG: ReasonablyShady || Follow Robyn: robyndixon10 || Follow Gizelle: gizellebryant ||See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    29:43
  • Have a Reasonable Christmas!
    Gizelle and Robyn check in for a mini episode during the holidays! They talk about Crumbl cookies & pies, holiday plans, gifts, and more! +Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ReasonablyShady +Get in touch with the show: whatsup (at) reasonablyshady (dot) com || Keep up with us on IG: ReasonablyShady || Follow Robyn: robyndixon10 || Follow Gizelle: gizellebryant || See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12:00

About Reasonably Shady

Join two of the stars from Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, as they team up for their new podcast Reasonably Shady.  The show features conversations about being fearless women as they recount stories from their exciting lives. Topics include dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurs, motherhood, style, glam, current events and more! Join Gizelle and Robyn for Reasonably Shady!
