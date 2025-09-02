We are back with a big update: Carl Butcho has been arrested. Join Justin for one more trip down the rabbit hole as we explore how we got here and what closure looks like.
Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Vikram Patel, Jade Whaley, Kaya McMullen, Devon Baroldi, Justin Sayles
Executive Producers: Sean Fennessey, Juliet Litman, Mallory Rubin
Copy Editing: Jack McCluskey
Fact-checking: Dan Comer
Sound Design, Mixing, and Mastering: Scott Somerville
Video Production: John Richter
Art Direction: David Shoemaker
7. Fool Me Twice
In the final episode, we hear from the Wedding Scammer himself. A lot.
Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club
Sound Design: Bobby Wagner
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
6. Undercover Cowboy
Justin confronts Carl Butcho, a.k.a. Lance Miller. And he records the whole thing.
Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club
Sound Design: Bobby Wagner
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
5. All My Scammers Live In Texas
The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he's got a new alias. But a few discerning Texans manage to connect the dots, and find their way to Justin.
To buy Rob Harvilla's new book, '60 Songs That Explain the '90s,' click here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/rob-harvilla/60-songs-that-explain-the-90s/9781538759462/
Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club
Sound Design: Bobby Wagner
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
4. Coal Country
Michael, Mark, Lawrence: What is the Wedding Scammer's real name? Turns out it's none of the above. In this episode, Justin gets the answer, takes a trip, and tells you an origin story.
Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club
Sound Design: Bobby Wagner
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
Have you ever been scammed?
In The Ringer’s first true crime podcast, host Justin Sayles tracks a mysterious figure who once wronged him. A man with a lot of aliases, a lot of failed businesses, and a trail of victims. Justin follows him through a sham media company, a series of ruined weddings, and beyond, trying to find answers.
The police can’t offer any help—but maybe we can.
From Spotify and The Ringer, this is ‘The Wedding Scammer.’ A story in seven parts.