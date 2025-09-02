Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Wedding Scammer
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Wedding Scammer
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Wedding Scammer

The Ringer
True Crime
The Wedding Scammer
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • 8. The Arrest
    We are back with a big update: Carl Butcho has been arrested. Join Justin for one more trip down the rabbit hole as we explore how we got here and what closure looks like. Host: Justin Sayles Producers: Vikram Patel, Jade Whaley, Kaya McMullen, Devon Baroldi, Justin Sayles Executive Producers: Sean Fennessey, Juliet Litman, Mallory Rubin Copy Editing: Jack McCluskey Fact-checking: Dan Comer Sound Design, Mixing, and Mastering: Scott Somerville Video Production: John Richter Art Direction: David Shoemaker Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:16
  • 7. Fool Me Twice
    In the final episode, we hear from the Wedding Scammer himself. A lot.  Host: Justin Sayles   Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel  Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner  Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:20:41
  • 6. Undercover Cowboy
    Justin confronts Carl Butcho, a.k.a. Lance Miller. And he records the whole thing.  Host: Justin Sayles   Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel  Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner  Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:12
  • 5. All My Scammers Live In Texas
    The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he's got a new alias. But a few discerning Texans manage to connect the dots, and find their way to Justin.  To buy Rob Harvilla's new book, '60 Songs That Explain the '90s,' click here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/rob-harvilla/60-songs-that-explain-the-90s/9781538759462/ Host: Justin Sayles   Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel  Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner  Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    50:21
  • 4. Coal Country
    Michael, Mark, Lawrence: What is the Wedding Scammer's real name? Turns out it's none of the above. In this episode, Justin gets the answer, takes a trip, and tells you an origin story. Host: Justin Sayles   Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel  Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner  Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    56:55

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About The Wedding Scammer

Have you ever been scammed?  In The Ringer’s first true crime podcast, host Justin Sayles tracks a mysterious figure who once wronged him. A man with a lot of aliases, a lot of failed businesses, and a trail of victims. Justin follows him through a sham media company, a series of ruined weddings, and beyond, trying to find answers.  The police can’t offer any help—but maybe we can.  From Spotify and The Ringer, this is ‘The Wedding Scammer.’ A story in seven parts.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to The Wedding Scammer, Morbid and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Wedding Scammer: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/10/2025 - 9:06:11 PM