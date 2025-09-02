Michael, Mark, Lawrence: What is the Wedding Scammer's real name? Turns out it's none of the above. In this episode, Justin gets the answer, takes a trip, and tells you an origin story. Host: Justin Sayles Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he's got a new alias. But a few discerning Texans manage to connect the dots, and find their way to Justin. To buy Rob Harvilla's new book, '60 Songs That Explain the '90s,' click here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/rob-harvilla/60-songs-that-explain-the-90s/9781538759462/ Host: Justin Sayles Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In the final episode, we hear from the Wedding Scammer himself. A lot. Host: Justin Sayles Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club Sound Design: Bobby Wagner Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

We are back with a big update: Carl Butcho has been arrested. Join Justin for one more trip down the rabbit hole as we explore how we got here and what closure looks like. Host: Justin Sayles Producers: Vikram Patel, Jade Whaley, Kaya McMullen, Devon Baroldi, Justin Sayles Executive Producers: Sean Fennessey, Juliet Litman, Mallory Rubin Copy Editing: Jack McCluskey Fact-checking: Dan Comer Sound Design, Mixing, and Mastering: Scott Somerville Video Production: John Richter Art Direction: David Shoemaker Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Wedding Scammer

Have you ever been scammed? In The Ringer’s first true crime podcast, host Justin Sayles tracks a mysterious figure who once wronged him. A man with a lot of aliases, a lot of failed businesses, and a trail of victims. Justin follows him through a sham media company, a series of ruined weddings, and beyond, trying to find answers. The police can’t offer any help—but maybe we can. From Spotify and The Ringer, this is ‘The Wedding Scammer.’ A story in seven parts.