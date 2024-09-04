In Kent, UK, Police Officer Peter George is asked to investigate an alleged serious crime: the rape of a child. The crime is not in England but on the remote Pacific Island of Pitcairn, and what Peter and his colleague find is a complicated story. They decide that modern British law and policing must be taken to this worryingly lawless Island, but how to implement an entire legal system on a remote Pacific island? And what are the secrets that are hidden in plain sight?Follow The Pitcairn Trials on the Wondery App. This is episode 1 of The Pitcairn Trials. To listen to more episodes join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting http://www.wondery.com/links/the-pitcairn-trialsThere are organisations around the world that work to prevent the abuse of children and support survivors.In the UK:https://www.nspcc.org.uk/ https://thesurvivorstrust.org/ In the US:https://www.childhelphotline.org/ https://preventchildabuse.org/about-us/ In Australia:https://www.napcan.org.au/In New Zealand:https://indigohouse.co.nz/https://www.capf.org.nz/https://www.familyaction.org.nz/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
27:08
Introducing: The Pitcairn Trials
Halfway between South America and New Zealand is a small piece of volcanic, British territory; Pitcairn. It has one shop open for a few hours a day, it’s accessible only by boat, it was born out of Naval mutiny in the 18th Century, it’s home to around 45 British subjects...and an almighty scandal.