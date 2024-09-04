Powered by RND
The Pitcairn Trials

Wondery
Halfway between South America and New Zealand is a small piece of volcanic, British territory; Pitcairn. It has one shop open for a few hours a day, it’s access...
True Crime

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Paradise, Lost: 1
    In Kent, UK, Police Officer Peter George is asked to investigate an alleged serious crime: the rape of a child. The crime is not in England but on the remote Pacific Island of Pitcairn, and what Peter and his colleague find is a complicated story. They decide that modern British law and policing must be taken to this worryingly lawless Island, but how to implement an entire legal system on a remote Pacific island? And what are the secrets that are hidden in plain sight?Follow The Pitcairn Trials on the Wondery App. This is episode 1 of The Pitcairn Trials. To listen to more episodes join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting http://www.wondery.com/links/the-pitcairn-trialsThere are organisations around the world that work to prevent the abuse of children and support survivors.In the UK:https://www.nspcc.org.uk/ https://thesurvivorstrust.org/ In the US:https://www.childhelphotline.org/ https://preventchildabuse.org/about-us/ In Australia:https://www.napcan.org.au/In New Zealand:https://indigohouse.co.nz/https://www.capf.org.nz/https://www.familyaction.org.nz/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    27:08
  • Introducing: The Pitcairn Trials
    Halfway between Peru and New Zealand is a tiny volcanic island, a little known British Territory. The community of Pitcairn is home to 50 people....and a terrifying scandal. In The Pitcairn Trials, British Journalist Luke Jones uncovers a story of historic abuse in a remote place where prosecuting secrets and challenging centuries of power has left deep scars on generations of women and girls, and brought a unique, lonely, pacific island to the brink of extinction.The Pitcairn Trials is a chilling lesson in what human beings can be capable of when they think no one is watching them.Listen to episodes of The Pitcairn Trials exclusively and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting http://www.wondery.com/links/the-pitcairn-trials.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:44

About The Pitcairn Trials

Halfway between South America and New Zealand is a small piece of volcanic, British territory; Pitcairn. It has one shop open for a few hours a day, it’s accessible only by boat, it was born out of Naval mutiny in the 18th Century, it’s home to around 45 British subjects...and an almighty scandal.
