Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa

"I’m Gonna Find You"

Private First Class Vanessa Guillén shows up for work one morning at the Fort Hood Army base and disappears without a trace. When she stops responding to text messages, her tight-knit family in Houston immediately sounds the alarm. Who was Vanessa Guillen? How did this strong 20-year-old soldier suddenly go missing on a military base? And why does she inspire an international movement? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices