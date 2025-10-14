Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa

A dramatic day in the investigation concludes with a manhunt. Plus: New details emerge during a tense hearing in federal court.
40:53
Setting the Trap
Investigators find remains scattered across three burial sites 20 miles away from Fort Hood. The discovery causes investigators to revisit a key witness, who suddenly changes her story.
34:59
Foul Play
Human remains are found in a field near Fort Hood. Are they Vanessa’s? Plus: late-night phone calls lead investigators to question another soldier’s alibi.
35:54
The Search
The search for Vanessa starts to stretch over days, then weeks, and her family grows frustrated and finds their own ways to bring awareness to Vanessa’s case. Meanwhile, the military’s investigation is hindered by early missteps.
39:48
"I’m Gonna Find You"
Private First Class Vanessa Guillén shows up for work one morning at the Fort Hood Army base and disappears without a trace. When she stops responding to text messages, her tight-knit family in Houston immediately sounds the alarm. Who was Vanessa Guillen? How did this strong 20-year-old soldier suddenly go missing on a military base? And why does she inspire an international movement?
When Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén goes missing, her family pressures the military for answers. The search for their beloved sister and daughter ignites a movement, and sparks a reckoning in the military. A six-part series from ABC Audio and 20/20. New episodes Tuesdays.