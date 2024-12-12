Dr. Todd J. Albert is Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus at Hospital for Special Surgery. He is a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College.
25:35
Today's Poll Question: Are recent drone sightings over NJ benign or do they pose a serious concern?
Every day, we post a thought-provoking poll question for you to vote on at Smerconish.com. Michael explains it here to give you some insight behind the question, and then asks you to cast your ballot. Today, Michael asks you: Are the recent drone sightings over New Jersey benign or do they pose a serious concern? Listen here then vote!
10:27
A nice long TIME with Mark Halperin talking politics
Mark Halperin is the Editor in Chief of 2WAY and publishes the Wide World of News daily newsletter.
42:06
Today's Poll Question: Should Donald Trump be named TIME Person of the Year?
13:35
Hero and Murderer: Incredibly disparate reactions to the apprehended insurance CEO shooter
The response to the apprehension and charging of Luigi Mangione, suspected of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, has been nothing short of huge, and it is coming from all angles. Listen to some incredibly varying opinions that Michael hears from in this conversation, some labeling him as a hero for those wronged by the insurance industry, others calling him a cold-blooded killer for taking the life of a man on the street. Original air date 10 December 2024.
