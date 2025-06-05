Carb Day with Creed, All American Rejects, Mario Andretti, Dion Dawkins, Joey Mulinaro, and the MSR Team
Joey Mulinaro joined us to help host Creed, All American Rejects, Mario Andretti, Dion Dawkins, Mike Shank, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Helio Castroneves; live from outside the Pagoda on Carb Day!
us on Twitter at @askofftrack. Or individually at @Hinchtown, @AlexanderRossi, and @TheTimDurham.