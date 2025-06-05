Powered by RND
Off Track with Hinch and Rossi
Off Track with Hinch and Rossi

Off Track with Hinch and Rossi
  Detroit Recap and Max
    Off Track is part of the SiriusXM Sports Podcast Network.
    --------  
    48:05
  IndyCar 101: Ferrucci's Penalty, and Michael Saves the Day
    Santino Ferrucci's car received a post-race penalty that didn't quite match up with the other post-race penalties we've had lately, so the guys give their rapid response to the news. Plus, Alex had a Gilligan's Island-esque adventure with his boat, but Michael Andretti was able to come to the rescue.
    --------  
    21:06
  The May Hangover Part 2
    In the second part of our recap of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Hinch and Rossi take us through the pre-race pageantry, the rain delay's effect on the drivers' bladders, Scotty's pre-race wreck, all the play-by-play action of the race, Alex's Pit Lane fire, and more!
    --------  
    38:30
  The May Hangover Part 1
    We have a ton to go over after the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, so we split it up into two parts. In Part 1, we cover the shake up at Team Penske, the mishaps in Carb Day, the Wienermobile 500, the post-race penalties, and more.
    --------  
    39:58
  Carb Day with Creed, All American Rejects, Mario Andretti, Dion Dawkins, Joey Mulinaro, and the MSR Team
    Joey Mulinaro joined us to help host Creed, All American Rejects, Mario Andretti, Dion Dawkins, Mike Shank, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong, and Helio Castroneves; live from outside the Pagoda on Carb Day!
    --------  
    1:25:30

About Off Track with Hinch and Rossi

A look into the lives of professional IndyCar drivers, reality television stars, and best friends James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi. Though Hinch and Rossi have seen plenty of success on the track, the show is meant to highlight their off-the-track lives, including their unfiltered opinions on what’s trending in popular culture. Off Track is at its heart a sports show, but Hinch and Rossi are well-versed in popular culture and have experience relating to influential figures across a variety of disciplines. The interviews consist of athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs -- really anyone with a passion for what they do, regardless of what that is.
