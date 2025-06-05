About Off Track with Hinch and Rossi

A look into the lives of professional IndyCar drivers, reality television stars, and best friends James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi. Though Hinch and Rossi have seen plenty of success on the track, the show is meant to highlight their off-the-track lives, including their unfiltered opinions on what’s trending in popular culture. Off Track is at its heart a sports show, but Hinch and Rossi are well-versed in popular culture and have experience relating to influential figures across a variety of disciplines. The interviews consist of athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs -- really anyone with a passion for what they do, regardless of what that is.