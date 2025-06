The May Hangover Part 1

We have a ton to go over after the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, so we split it up into two parts. In Part 1, we cover the shake up at Team Penske, the mishaps in Carb Day, the Wienermobile 500, the post-race penalties, and more.+++Off Track is part of the SiriusXM Sports Podcast Network. If you enjoyed this episode and want to hear more, please give a 5-star rating and leave a review. Subscribe today wherever you stream your podcasts.Want some Off Track swag? Check out our store!Check out our website, www.askofftrack.comSubscribe to our YouTube Channel.Want some advice? Send your questions in for Ask Alex to [email protected] us on Twitter at @askofftrack. Or individually at @Hinchtown, @AlexanderRossi, and @TheTimDurham.