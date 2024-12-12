Squid Game is back, and so is Player 456. In the gripping Season 2 premiere, Player 456 returns with a vengeance, leading a covert manhunt for the Recruiter. Hosts Phil Yu and Kiera Please dive into Gi-hun’s transformation from victim to vigilante, the Recruiter’s twisted philosophy on fairness, and the dark experiments that continue to haunt the Squid Game. Plus, we touch on the new characters, the enduring trauma of old ones, and Phil and Kiera go head-to-head in a game of Ddakjji. Finally, our resident mortician, Lauren Bowser is back to drop more truth bombs on all things death.
SPOILER ALERT! Make sure you watch Squid Game Season 2 Episode 1 before listening on.
Let the new games begin!
Coming Soon…Squid Game: The Official Podcast Season 2
Let the new games begin! Starting Thursday, December 26th, join hosts Phil Yu (aka “Angry Asian Man”) and Kiera Please as they dive into each episode of Squid Game Season 2. Joined by a lineup of special guests, they’ll unpack the deadly new challenges, explore the layered characters, and debate the moral dilemmas that will leave you questioning everything.
From Gi-hun’s relentless quest for justice to the rise of new players and the dark secrets behind the games, Phil and Kiera will break it all down. Plus, they’ll explore the cultural significance of Squid Game and play some in-studio games inspired by Season 2’s most intense moments.
Squid Game: The Official Podcast returns December 26th.
Let the new games begin!
The Grim Finale - Rewatch S1 Eps 7-9
Phil is joined by cosplayer and Squid Game superfan Kiera Please as they relive the thrilling conclusion of Season 1. From the terrifying glass bridge challenge to the intense final showdown between Gi-hun and Sang-woo, and the shocking twist that reveals the masterminds behind the games, Phil and Kiera break down the aftermath and analyze the twisted worldview of those responsible for creating the deadly competition.
Plus, a spicy truth-or-dare segment, and Phil’s mom shares what she’d do with the Squid Game prize money!
Get back in the game!
Gganbu Gone Wrong - Rewatch S1 Eps 4-6
In this episode, host Phil Yu is joined by the iconic comedian and actor, Margaret Cho as they break down episodes 4, 5, and 6 of Squid Game. The two dive into the brutal tug-of-war game, the heart-wrenching marbles showdown, and the dark twists of organ trafficking, all while exploring deeper themes of Korean culture. Plus, we call Lauren Bowser, professional mortician, to shed light on the grisly reality of organ harvesting. And Phil’s mom weighs in on what Phil’s biggest advantage would be in the games.
Get back in the game!
Debt, Desperation, and the Deadly Games - Rewatch S1 Eps 1-3
Step back into the heart-pounding world of Squid Game as host Phil Yu (aka “Angry Asian Man”) and special guest Jonnie Park (aka “Dumbfoundead”) relive the most iconic moments from the first 3 episodes that started it all. From the unforgettable game of Red Light, Green Light to the nail-biting Dalgona challenge, they break down the intense cultural and emotional layers that made Squid Game so gripping. We also follow Player 456, Gi-hun, and unpack the significance of each player’s role in modern Korean society as they seek financial salvation in the deadly games.
Also, Phil and Jonnie face off in a high-stakes game of their own in the studio, and we call Phil’s mom who shares her strategies for winning.
Get back in the game!
