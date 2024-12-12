Debt, Desperation, and the Deadly Games - Rewatch S1 Eps 1-3

Step back into the heart-pounding world of Squid Game as host Phil Yu (aka “Angry Asian Man”) and special guest Jonnie Park (aka “Dumbfoundead”) relive the most iconic moments from the first 3 episodes that started it all. From the unforgettable game of Red Light, Green Light to the nail-biting Dalgona challenge, they break down the intense cultural and emotional layers that made Squid Game so gripping. We also follow Player 456, Gi-hun, and unpack the significance of each player’s role in modern Korean society as they seek financial salvation in the deadly games. Also, Phil and Jonnie face off in a high-stakes game of their own in the studio, and we call Phil’s mom who shares her strategies for winning. Get back in the game! IG - @SquidGameNetflix X (f.k.a. Twitter) - @SquidGame Check out more from Phil Yu @angryasianman & Jonnie Park @dumbfoundead on IG Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts. Squid Game: The Official Podcast is produced by Netflix and The Mash-Up Americans.