The Pods with Russell Kane, Joe Baggs, and Season 2 Singletons, Patrick and Sophie

Love Is Blind UK: The Official Podcast is BACK! Welcome to our first episode of this series as our host, Sarel, dives straight into the tea. Joining are special guests and Love is Blind superfans, Russell Kane and Joe Baggs, who are recapping the week’s drama and giving their hot takes. Later they are joined by Patrick and Sophie who will be giving us all the behind the scenes gossip and their REAL reactions to this week’s big moments! SPOILER ALERT: This episode is packed with unfiltered celeb commentary, behind-the-scenes secrets, and all the drama you crave. Subscribe now and get ready for the ultimate Love Is Blind UK experience! Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts.