That Explosive Reunion with Ashleigh, Sarover, Billy and Kal
Reunion week is finally here and so is the fall out... In the final episode of Love is Blind UK: The Official Podcast, host Sarel sits down with Ashleigh, Sarover, Billy, and Kal - just after they filmed the explosive reunion special - to get the raw, unfiltered debrief on the biggest moments that shocked even them. SPOILER ALERT: This episode dives deep into Reunion tea, the relationships that didn’t make it, and the moments that had our jaws on the floor, so make sure you’ve watched the ENTIRE series of Love is Blind UK before tuning in.
51:59
The Weddings with Zeze Millz, Faye Winter and S2 Couple Bardha and Jed.
It’s the penultimate episode of Love is Blind UK: The Official Podcast S2! It’s wedding week and host Sarel is joined by Zeze Millz and Faye Winter for a gossip about this week's episodes. Plus, we have S2 royalty Bardha and Jed in the house to dish the dirt on what really happened when she said “no”…. SPOILER ALERT: you’ll want to make sure you’re up to date on the latest episodes before tuning in.
37:37
Katisha and Javen talk triangles and photobooths with Sam Prince and Liv Bentley
Sarel is back to delve into all the drama from this week's drop of Love is Blind UK. Javen opens up about his time in the pods and responds to claims on social media that he was playing a game…. Meanwhile, Katisha reveals what she thought of Javen after the mixer. Expect emotional confessions and awkward confrontations with reality royalty Liv Bentley and Sam Prince.
37:22
The Pods with Russell Kane, Joe Baggs, and Season 2 Singletons, Patrick and Sophie
Love Is Blind UK: The Official Podcast is BACK! Welcome to our first episode of this series as our host, Sarel, dives straight into the tea. Joining are special guests and Love is Blind superfans, Russell Kane and Joe Baggs, who are recapping the week’s drama and giving their hot takes. Later they are joined by Patrick and Sophie who will be giving us all the behind the scenes gossip and their REAL reactions to this week’s big moments! SPOILER ALERT: This episode is packed with unfiltered celeb commentary, behind-the-scenes secrets, and all the drama you crave.
29:59
Coming Soon…Love Is Blind UK: The Official Podcast S2
Welcome to Love Is Blind UK: The Official Podcast….Series 2! Join our host, Sarel, as she catches up on all the gossip every Friday. She’ll be joined by celebrity guests and the contestants themselves, fresh from the pods, homesteads, weddings, and eventually…the big reunion.
We’ll recap on every twist, fantasy, rejection, and romance, as well as getting behind the scenes tea and fresh hot takes from the contestants. Join us as together we figure out whether Love really IS Blind. Subscribe now and dive into the ultimate Love Is Blind UK experience!
Love Is Blind UK: The Official Podcast Series 2, coming August 15th. New episodes on Fridays.