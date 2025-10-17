A woman claims her carpet installer, who she's never met, swapped her chosen sample for a cheaper version and then disappeared when she asked for a refund! He blames her contractor for skipping the walk-through and says the deal was clear. With carpet choices clashing and contractors allegedly cutting corners, a whole new layer of drama is revealed.
21:31
Friendship Fiasco
A woman claims she loaned her late mother's car to her best friend - who hit a deer, claimed the car was stolen, and then flaunted a new ride! The friend says her ex- "sister friend" is just a jealous of her online hustle and the car a guy gifted her. When friendship takes a wild turn, this case veers off course in spectacular fashion!
21:50
Mail Order Lied
A father claims his ex ruined a big family trip to the Philippines by making him miss his flight with her daughters. She argues he overreacted and was more interested in meeting a future bride than making memories. When travel plans crash into post-breakup baggage the fallout isn't pretty.
22:00
Braid and Switch
A salon owner claims her landlord offered to install a sink in exchange for braiding his daughter's hair - but instead of a sink, she got an eviction! The landlord claims she was always late on rent, charged bogus prices and got the boot fair and square! Listen as the judges comb through the truth!
21:59
Unsettled Sisters
Two sisters battle over a family home. Both claim they deserve the entirety of a shared escrow check, but only one of them cashed it! Toss in an unpaid electric bill, and this sibling showdown sparks up fast!
Hot Bench, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, is the only three-judge panel in broadcast syndication. Judges Dan Mentzer, Rachel Juarez, and Yodit Tewolde bring decades of legal experience to real small claims cases from across the country. Beyond delivering legal rulings, they offer insight, guidance, and new perspectives to litigants and viewers alike. The show aims to both educate and entertain by resolving real-life legal disputes. New episodes of Hot Bench are available every weekday.