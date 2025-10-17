Friendship Fiasco

A woman claims she loaned her late mother's car to her best friend - who hit a deer, claimed the car was stolen, and then flaunted a new ride! The friend says her ex- "sister friend" is just a jealous of her online hustle and the car a guy gifted her. When friendship takes a wild turn, this case veers off course in spectacular fashion!