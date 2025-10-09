Simpsons Declassified with Nancy Cartwright

Reno 911!'s Cedric Yarbrough talks The Boondocks, Batman, and Bart with Nancy Cartwright (Simpsons Declassified Ep. 4)
Join Nancy Cartwright and the incredible Cedric Yarbrough (Deputy Jones on Reno 911!, Colonel H. Stinkmeanor on The Boondocks) for a hilarious and insightful conversation about their careers. In this episode Cedric and Nancy dive deep into the art of voice acting, discussing how they find the voice, breath, and truth for characters ranging from a mob boss in the animated Batman series to the unforgettable Deputy Jones.
They explore the chaos and genius of improvised comedy on Reno 911! and the longevity of The Simpsons. Then, prepare for an incredible improv moment as they recreate the phone call from Taken as Bart and Deputy Jones, and sing Broadway-style songs as their iconic animated characters! Plus, Cedric shares the emotional story behind his most meaningful live-action role on Speechless and what it was like to work with Clint Eastwood on Juror No. 2.
Produced and showrun by Monica Gil-Rodriguez.
He Wrote Over 692 Simpsons Episodes (with Nancy Cartwright and Mike Reiss) (Simpsons Declassified Ep. 3)
This week, we’re joined by one of the most important voices in The Simpsons: Mike Reiss! A four-time Emmy-winning writer and producer, Mike has been a cornerstone of The Simpsons since its inception, a run so celebrated he even earned a Peabody Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Animation Writers Caucus. Beyond The Simpsons, Mike created the cult classics The Critic and Queer Duck, and has written for blockbuster animated films including The Simpsons Movie and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.
Nancy Cartwright sits down with Mike Reiss to talk about everything from his humble start as a writer on a new animated show to the over three decades he spent shaping the world of Springfield. This is a deep dive into the show's history from two people who were there from the very beginning. You'll hear never-before-told stories about what it was like to be in the writers' room and behind the scenes of the most iconic animated series of all time.
But it's not all nostalgia! Mike also gets put in the hot seat to rank some of his favorite "Simpsons" characters and answers burning questions submitted by fans of the show. Don't miss this hilarious and insightful conversation!
Produced and showrun by Monica Gil-Rodriguez.
This week’s guest is the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic, a GRAMMY-winning icon known for his brilliant musical parodies and comedic anthems. With a career spanning decades, Al has entertained millions and even made memorable appearances on The Simpsons.Nancy and Al dive deep into their shared history with The Simpsons, revealing exclusive stories from the recording booth and behind the scenes. You'll hear Nancy's pure delight as she recounts her genuine "fangirl" reaction to finally meeting Weird Al after years of admiration! Then get ready for a hilarious challenge as they play a unique game, trying to distinguish truly wild scenarios from actual Simpsons plotlines or real-world headlines!" And the grand finale is something you won't want to miss: "Weird Al" grabs his accordion as Nancy channels her inner Ralph Wiggum and other characters, for an absolutely iconic musical tribute to her talented niece, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter!
Produced and showrun by Monica Gil-Rodriguez.
He Voices EVERY Simpsons Character (Simpsons Declassified Ep. 1)
Who keeps Springfield alive when the stars can’t make it to the table read? Chris Edgerly—the show’s secret vocal chameleon. From Homer to high-profile guest stars, Chris steps in with pitch-perfect impressions that give producers and writers the full Simpsons experience before the real recording begins.
In this episode of Simpsons Declassified, Chris shares how he slips seamlessly into the voices of Homer and countless others, giving writers and producers the full Springfield experience before the official recordings. From the art of perfectly mimicking iconic voices to untold stories from behind those closed doors, this is your rare backstage pass to the hidden craft that keeps The Simpsons pitch-perfect.
Introducing Simpsons Declassified with Nancy Cartwright
Simpsons fans —THE VAULT IS OPEN!
I’m Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson for 35+ years, and I’m finally taking you inside Springfield. Simpsons Declassified is your all-access pass to the world’s most iconic, animated series.
Each week, we crack open wild predictions, eerie coincidences and fan conspiracies and stories from 36 seasons (that’s 800+ episodes!) behind-the-scenes with writers, directors, the cast and celebrity superfans, PLUS…Simpsons-themed games— play along and test your Springfield IQ.
Hear exclusive stories from our guests who were there! Perhaps some scenes that almost never aired, the jokes that died, the ones that lived and the moments that still shock me at the mic.
Produced and showrun by Monica Gil-Rodriguez. From Audacy Podcasts and CRE84U Entertainment.
Follow now to get new episodes first
Simpsons fans, this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
I’m Nancy Cartwright, as the voice of Bart Simpson for over 35+ years—I am finally “spilling the donut crumbs”. My partners and I are here to announce Simpsons Declassified—a weekly podcast that will pull back the curtain on the longest-running, eeriest, most yellow-tinted pop culture phenomenon…EVER!
Each week, my co-host, Sofy Kurtz and I will crack open the wild predictions, mind-bending coincidences, fan conspiracies and untold stories from 800+ episodes — jokes that died, lines that lived and moments that shocked even us! Oh and don’t miss our Simpsons-themed games with our guests! Play along and test your Springfield IQ.
We will take you behind-the-scenes with writers, directors, guest stars and famous fans. I’ll share how Bart started mirroring my life, the scenes that almost never aired and the surprises that still get me at the mic.
Produced and showrun by Monica Gil-Rodriguez. From Audacy Podcasts and CRE84U Entertainment— this is your all-access pass to Springfield.
Bring your theories…and your donuts. Follow us along and drop your wildest Simpsons’ theory in a review for a chance to be featured on the show.