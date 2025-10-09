Simpsons Declassified with Nancy Cartwright

He Wrote Over 692 Simpsons Episodes (with Nancy Cartwright and Mike Reiss) (Simpsons Declassified Ep. 3)

This week, we're joined by one of the most important voices in The Simpsons: Mike Reiss! A four-time Emmy-winning writer and producer, Mike has been a cornerstone of The Simpsons since its inception, a run so celebrated he even earned a Peabody Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Animation Writers Caucus. Beyond The Simpsons, Mike created the cult classics The Critic and Queer Duck, and has written for blockbuster animated films including The Simpsons Movie and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Nancy Cartwright sits down with Mike Reiss to talk about everything from his humble start as a writer on a new animated show to the over three decades he spent shaping the world of Springfield. This is a deep dive into the show's history from two people who were there from the very beginning. You'll hear never-before-told stories about what it was like to be in the writers' room and behind the scenes of the most iconic animated series of all time. But it's not all nostalgia! Mike also gets put in the hot seat to rank some of his favorite "Simpsons" characters and answers burning questions submitted by fans of the show. Don't miss this hilarious and insightful conversation! Produced and showrun by Monica Gil-Rodriguez. From Audacy Podcasts and CRE84U Entertainment—this is your all-access pass to Springfield.