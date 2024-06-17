S2 Ep27: Love is Blind (S1 Reunion)

Join Ellyn and Daisy as emotions are all over the place in this special reunion. Two couples went through with their vows, are they still together...happily? Many others failed at this experiment and we get to hear their takes (and those of our favorite pod hosts) on why they couldn't make it work.