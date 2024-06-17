It’s a return to season 1 for Daisy and Ellyn, as they discuss the first of three blasted after-the-altar episodes. They talk about couples who made it, couples who didn’t and, of course, the lewks they opted to showcase as they gathered two years after the I do’s. (Bonus trivia: Amber took a very long time trying to properly level the phrase “cum dumpster.” You’re welcome.)
S2 Ep27: Love is Blind (S1 Reunion)
Join Ellyn and Daisy as emotions are all over the place in this special reunion. Two couples went through with their vows, are they still together...happily? Many others failed at this experiment and we get to hear their takes (and those of our favorite pod hosts) on why they couldn't make it work.
S2 Ep26: Love is Blind (S1E10)
Join Daisy and Ellyn for what has to be their slap-happiest recording to date, during which they discuss what we’ve all been waiting for: the very first weddings episode ever produced for Love Is Blind. Who will say yes at the altar? Who will say no? And how many dramatic pauses will producers insert to make it seem like someone’s on the fence just to force a duh-duh-duhhhhhhh TV moment? Learn this and so much more on this episode of Shut the F*ck Up Nick Lachey.
S2 Ep25: Love is Blind (S1E9)
Amid myriad — and, frankly, unprofessional — technical difficulties, Daisy and Ellyn manage to troll a spammer, cyber stalk an ex, applaud the cougars of the world and even talk a bit about Episode 9 of Love is Blind’s inaugural season.
S2 Ep24: Love is Blind (S1E8)
It's the countdown to I do's and Nick Lachey shows up to tell us everything we already know. Daisy and Ellyn are here to recap as the couples get fitted for their dresses and suits and so much more.
On this podcast, Ellyn Marsh and Daisy Eagan recap one of the most iconic reality shows on television, Love is Blind. Season-by-season they laugh, cry and tell Nick Lachey to shut the f*** up along the way.