Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmFighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Fighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Fighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast

Katey, Matt, Da7e and David
TV & FilmFilm ReviewsTV Reviews
Fighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 149
  • 508 – Steven Soderbergh is Sad, Changes in the Oscar Rules, Sinners
    This week, everyone is back in the War Room. First, Patches shared and Guardian article about Steven Soderbergh bemoaning the state of current “movies for adults” and we wonder if it might not be a little overblown (check out the article here). Then, Katey updates the boys on the new Oscar voting rules (and the […]
    --------  
    1:12:22
  • 507 – What We’re Watching, Weird Week of “Harry Potter” News, The Legend of Ochi
    This week, it is only Katey and Da7e in the War Room but those two like structure and legacy so this is a full episode of Fighting In The War Room that avoids the Manosphere…sort of. Katey and Da7e catch up on what they have been watching which includes The Pitt Season 1, Daredevil: Born […]
    --------  
    1:27:51
  • 506- White Lotus S3, Katey’s Kids Review Minecraft, Can Video Game Movies Finally Be Blockbusters?
    This week, everyone is back in the War Room! The group rebounds from the Manosphere by talking about White Lotus Season 3, which aired on HBO/through Max, with full spoilers. Then, Katey has a report from the family trip to Legoland and a review from Charlie and Sam of A Minecraft Movie since Katey didn’t […]
    --------  
    1:18:51
  • Patches and Da7e: Into the Manosphere
    This week, David and Katey are out doing important family and movie business, but not Da7e and Matt Patches, who assemble in the War Room not to fight but to have a little free-form media chat that lasted way too long. At least we didn’t cancel the podcast. Take a listen, embed and/or download below; […]
    --------  
    2:00:51
  • 505 – Marvel’s Cast Reveal Chair-Stream, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Severance S2 Wrap-Up
    This week, everyone is back in the War Room. First, Patches and Da7e try to explain Marvel’s Avengers Doomsday chair-centric live stream that happened Wednesday. Then, Patches and David catch up with the newest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, then they all dive in on the 2nd season of Severance (SPOILERS for everything that’s […]
    --------  
    1:10:07

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Fighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast

The Film and Pop-Culture Podcast
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm ReviewsTV Reviews

Listen to Fighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast, House of R and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/29/2025 - 2:23:02 AM