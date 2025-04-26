Fighting In The War Room: A Movies And Pop Culture Podcast

508 – Steven Soderbergh is Sad, Changes in the Oscar Rules, Sinners
This week, everyone is back in the War Room. First, Patches shared and Guardian article about Steven Soderbergh bemoaning the state of current “movies for adults” and we wonder if it might not be a little overblown (check out the article here). Then, Katey updates the boys on the new Oscar voting rules (and the […]
1:12:22
507 – What We’re Watching, Weird Week of “Harry Potter” News, The Legend of Ochi
This week, it is only Katey and Da7e in the War Room but those two like structure and legacy so this is a full episode of Fighting In The War Room that avoids the Manosphere…sort of. Katey and Da7e catch up on what they have been watching which includes The Pitt Season 1, Daredevil: Born […]
1:27:51
506- White Lotus S3, Katey’s Kids Review Minecraft, Can Video Game Movies Finally Be Blockbusters?
This week, everyone is back in the War Room! The group rebounds from the Manosphere by talking about White Lotus Season 3, which aired on HBO/through Max, with full spoilers. Then, Katey has a report from the family trip to Legoland and a review from Charlie and Sam of A Minecraft Movie since Katey didn’t […]
1:18:51
Patches and Da7e: Into the Manosphere
This week, David and Katey are out doing important family and movie business, but not Da7e and Matt Patches, who assemble in the War Room not to fight but to have a little free-form media chat that lasted way too long. At least we didn’t cancel the podcast. Take a listen, embed and/or download below; […]
This week, everyone is back in the War Room. First, Patches and Da7e try to explain Marvel’s Avengers Doomsday chair-centric live stream that happened Wednesday. Then, Patches and David catch up with the newest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, then they all dive in on the 2nd season of Severance (SPOILERS for everything that’s […]