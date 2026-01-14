EPISODE 5: January 2000
1/14/2026 | 59 mins.
HELLLLOOO!!! And a Happy New Year. This month, Samira Ahmed and Graham Kibble-White are looking at programmes that greeted the New Millennium in January 2000. And they are... 05:07 - Blue Peter's first edition of the year, in which they unearth the time capsule buried on the show back in 1971. 15:33 - The Coronation Street hour-long New Year's Day special, revealing how the residents of Weatherfield rang in 2000. 29:28 - The very first episode of Dom Joly's Trigger Happy TV. 41:35 - The BBC's grand, ill-fated "social" experiment, Castaway 2000. If you would like to contact the podcast, please drop us a line on [email protected] Our website is: www.squarewindow.co.uk This is a Square Window production, with music by Local Teenagers. Podcast logo by Stuart Manning.
EPISODE 4: Christmas special 2025 with Mark Gatiss
12/17/2025 | 1h 18 mins.
And so this is Christmas... In their first-ever feature-length festive spectacular, Samira Ahmed and Graham Kibble-White are joined by special guest Mark Gatiss, as all three nominate their favourite and least-favourite Christmas specials. They are... 6:58 - Samira's least-favourite: The Star Wars Holiday Special 13:31 - Samira's favourite: The Goodies: 'Earthanasia' 26: 38 - Graham's least-favourite: Russell Harty Goes... Upstairs, Downstairs 35:36 - Graham's favourite: Minder on the Orient Express 51:52 - Mark Gatiss joins us to talk about his A Ghost Story for Christmas for 2025, The Room in the Tower, which airs on BBC2 on Christmas Eve. And then... 55:57 - Mark's least-favourite: The 'wrong' film at Christmas 1:01:11 - Mark's favourite: The Ghosts of Motley Hall: 'The Christmas Spirit' Plus, listeners' emails, and a salute to the magic of Woolworth's Christmas adverts. And you can find Steve Berry's Woolies YouTube playlist here.
EPISODE 3: November 1984
11/12/2025 | 58 mins.
Eyes down for episode three of Through the Square Window! In this instalment, Samira Ahmed and Graham Kibble-White investigate a selection of UK TV programmes that were airing 41 years ago, in November 1984: A blistering edition of BBC1 game show Bob's Full House; Ray Davies' Channel 4 TV film Return to Waterloo; we compare and contrast two female-led police dramas, both screening on Saturday nights, Juliet Bravo and The Gentle Touch; and we're joined by TV director, producer and former Blue Peter editor Richard Marson to discuss the final ever episode of Rentaghost. Richard's book, Box of Delights: The Story of BBC Children's Television: 1967-1997 is published on November 17 by Ten Acre Books.
EPISODE 2: October 1990
10/15/2025 | 50 mins.
Welcome, stranger, to episode two of Through the Square Window! In this instalment, Samira Ahmed and Graham Kibble-White investigate a selection of UK TV shows that were airing 35 years ago, in October 1990: The TV pilot of cult topical comedy The Mary Whitehouse Experience; an episode on BBC One's teatime consumer affairs programme Watchdog; Anglia Television's sword and sorcery game show for children, Knightmare; and the first ever episode of Twin Peaks.
EPISODE 1: September 1975
9/17/2025 | 52 mins.
In their first-ever episode, Samira Ahmed and Graham Kibble-White investigate a selection of UK TV shows that were also launching this month, albeit 50 years ago: The BBC1 hospital drama, Angels; Thames Television's spooky anthology series for children, Shadows (plus a look at BBC2's similarly occult-themed Leap in the Dark); BBC2 comedies Fawlty Towers and The Growing Pains Of PC Penrose; Samira's favourite, Gerry and Sylvia Anderson's Space:1999; and Graham's favourite, Yorkshire Television's glam rock-infused Animal Kwackers. If you would like to contact the podcast, please drop us a line on [email protected] This is a Square Window production, with music by Local Teenagers. Podcast logo by Stuart Manning.
