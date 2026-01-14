And so this is Christmas... In their first-ever feature-length festive spectacular, Samira Ahmed and Graham Kibble-White are joined by special guest Mark Gatiss, as all three nominate their favourite and least-favourite Christmas specials. They are... 6:58 - Samira's least-favourite: The Star Wars Holiday Special 13:31 - Samira's favourite: The Goodies: 'Earthanasia' 26: 38 - Graham's least-favourite: Russell Harty Goes... Upstairs, Downstairs 35:36 - Graham's favourite: Minder on the Orient Express 51:52 - Mark Gatiss joins us to talk about his A Ghost Story for Christmas for 2025, The Room in the Tower, which airs on BBC2 on Christmas Eve. And then... 55:57 - Mark's least-favourite: The 'wrong' film at Christmas 1:01:11 - Mark's favourite: The Ghosts of Motley Hall: 'The Christmas Spirit' Plus, listeners' emails, and a salute to the magic of Woolworth's Christmas adverts. And you can find Steve Berry's Woolies YouTube playlist here. If you would like to contact the podcast, please drop us a line on [email protected] Our website is: www.squarewindow.co.uk This is a Square Window production, with music by Local Teenagers. Podcast logo by Stuart Manning.