Shat the Movies: 80's & 90's Best Film Review

Episode 500 is here! To celebrate this milestone, the Shat Crew commemorated the occasion with a limited-edition Episode 500 Mission Patch, created as a special thank-you to listeners who helped us reach 500 movies. Get yours at www.shatpod.com/movies/patch while supplies last.

For the 500th episode of Shat The Movies, Gene and Big D lace up their inline skates and head to Cincinnati for Airborne, the 1993 coming-of-age comedy that somehow blends fish-out-of-water humor, street hockey, aggressive inline skating and a roster of future stars.

Starring Shane McDermott alongside a young Seth Green and Jack Black, Airborne is peak '90s comfort food—equal parts sports movie, teen comedy and time capsule.

The guys revisit the film's unforgettable Devil's Backbone race and debate whether Mitchell Goosen is the coolest kid ever dropped into the Midwest or just the luckiest. Along the way, they discuss rollerblading's brief moment as the future of extreme sports and why Airborne has become one of the great forgotten cult classics of the decade.

Is Airborne an overlooked '90s gem that deserves to roll alongside the best sports comedies of its era, or is it simply nostalgia doing all the heavy lifting? Join us as we celebrate 500 episodes and an incredible community of listeners who've been along for the ride.

Plot Summary:

After moving from sunny California to Cincinnati, teenager Mitchell Goosen struggles to fit in at his new high school until he befriends a group of Rollerbladers and finds himself caught in a rivalry that can only be settled with an epic downhill race through the city's steepest streets.

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