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Shat the Movies: 80's & 90's Best Film Review
Shat on Entertainment
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507 episodes
- It's episode 503 and commissioner Shane — fantasy baseball champion, Jump Rope for Heart hero, and listener since episode four — finally gets his pick: Pixar's 2006 animated comedy Cars.
Dick watched it with his daughter, Emma. Gene watched it for the first time, still unclear why so many Walmart shoppers wear Lightning McQueen Crocs.
What follows is a full breakdown of the film — the stunning opening race sequence, the surprisingly rich world-building, the Route 66 economic collapse that hit harder than expected, and the central flaw neither host could ignore: Lightning McQueen is the least interesting car in his own movie.
Also on the docket:
Did Pixar accidentally make a pro-walkable-city film?
Can Cars die of natural causes? What happened to Stanley?
Mötley Crüe was offered a song in this movie. They said no. Disney went with Rascal Flatts. We're still angry.
The Escalade vs. Navigator distinction that you will not hear anywhere else.
Dick's Pixar top 10, Gene's complicated feelings about Up, and a debate on whether WALL-E is a zero-wipe perfect film.
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- This week on Shat the Movies, we're heading to Camp North Star for Meatballs (1979), the summer camp comedy that helped launch Bill Murray into movie stardom. Gene and Big D revisit the pranks, camp rivalries, and Murray's unforgettable charm to see if this laid-back classic still delivers the laughs. Is it a timeless comedy or just a nostalgic trip back to summer vacation? Tune in and find out.
Full movie info below:
Meatballs (1979) is a comedy directed by Ivan Reitman and stars Bill Murray, Harvey Atkin, Kate Lynch, and Chris Makepeace. The film follows easygoing camp counselor Tripper Harrison as he tries to boost the spirits of campers at Camp North Star while competing against the wealthy Camp Mohawk in the annual Olympiad. A surprise box office hit, Meatballs launched Bill Murray's film career and helped establish the summer camp comedy as a popular genre throughout the 1980s.
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- Gene and Dick hit a milestone — episode 501 — and they're celebrating by going back to the '90s with Jean-Claude Van Damme's passion project, The Quest.
Commissioned by Steven M. as part of the Month of Steven, this 1996 martial arts adventure finds Van Damme not just starring but directing — and the results are... surprisingly ambitious.
In this episode:
Is The Quest Bloodsport in 1925, or Van Damme's Indiana Jones? Gene and Dick can't agree.
Roger Moore shows up and completely steals the movie. Dick makes a controversial case that he may have been a better Bond than Connery.
The tournament fighters are real martial artists — and it makes all the difference.
Van Damme is obsessed with his legs. His eyes. And apparently, silk underwear.
The orphans were definitely dead by the third act. We ran the timeline.
What did the note say? This is the question that may never be answered.
Also in this episode: a listener reports that someone trained AI on Big D's voice to sell knives on TikTok, the guys lock in two months of Spooktacular horror films, Beastmaster gets commissioned, and next week brings a summer camp classic from 1979.
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- Episode 500 is here! To celebrate this milestone, the Shat Crew commemorated the occasion with a limited-edition Episode 500 Mission Patch, created as a special thank-you to listeners who helped us reach 500 movies. Get yours at www.shatpod.com/movies/patch while supplies last.
For the 500th episode of Shat The Movies, Gene and Big D lace up their inline skates and head to Cincinnati for Airborne, the 1993 coming-of-age comedy that somehow blends fish-out-of-water humor, street hockey, aggressive inline skating and a roster of future stars.
Starring Shane McDermott alongside a young Seth Green and Jack Black, Airborne is peak '90s comfort food—equal parts sports movie, teen comedy and time capsule.
The guys revisit the film's unforgettable Devil's Backbone race and debate whether Mitchell Goosen is the coolest kid ever dropped into the Midwest or just the luckiest. Along the way, they discuss rollerblading's brief moment as the future of extreme sports and why Airborne has become one of the great forgotten cult classics of the decade.
Is Airborne an overlooked '90s gem that deserves to roll alongside the best sports comedies of its era, or is it simply nostalgia doing all the heavy lifting? Join us as we celebrate 500 episodes and an incredible community of listeners who've been along for the ride.
Plot Summary:
After moving from sunny California to Cincinnati, teenager Mitchell Goosen struggles to fit in at his new high school until he befriends a group of Rollerbladers and finds himself caught in a rivalry that can only be settled with an epic downhill race through the city's steepest streets.
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- James Woods is a con man you desperately want to punch, Louis Gossett Jr. fights 10 men at 48 years old, and Gene somehow thought this was a New Jack City knockoff. This week, Steven M. commissions the 1992 sports comedy con film Diggstown, and we ask the question: Is it actually clever, or does everybody in the room just think they are?
We break down the complicated long con, the overcrowded cast, a dead man in the locker room that nobody seems particularly upset about, and whether Oliver Platt's truck is the real star of the film. Plus: is Inception a hustle movie? Would you fight Louis Gossett Jr.? And Dick watches every movie twice now, apparently.
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Android: https://www.shatpod.com/android
Apple/iTunes: https://www.shatpod.com/apple
Help Support the Podcast
Contact Us: https://www.shatpod.com/contact
Commission Movie: https://www.shatpod.com/support
Support with Paypal: https://www.shatpod.com/paypal
Support With Venmo: https://www.shatpod.com/venmo
Shop Merchandise: https://www.shatpod.com/shop
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About Shat the Movies: 80's & 90's Best Film Review
What are the The Best 1980s & 1990s Movies? Do you find yourself asking if the movies we loved while growing up were really that good? Have you caught yourself thinking, "why don't make movies like they use to?" Can you still remember spending your Friday Nights searching for the perfect movie rental at Blockbuster Video? Do you know what Blockbuster Video is? If you answered yes, then this is the podcast for you! Website: https://shatpod.com/movies/ Email: hosts@shatpod.comPodcast website
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