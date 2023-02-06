Shat the Movies: 80's & 90's Best Film Review

What are the The Best 1980s & 1990s Movies? Do you find yourself asking if the movies we loved while growing up were really that good? Have you caught yourself ... More
Jaws (1975)
In a surprisingly educational episode, the Shaw Crew learns that sharks are playful, '70s parenting was utterly irresponsible and Richard Dreyfuss was the original hipster. It's the summer blockbuster that started it all: "Jaws!" When listener Tracy C. commissioned this Steven Spielberg masterpiece, we knew we'd be talking about Big D peeing his pants, how good the movie looks in UHD, how what you don't show can be as scary as what you reveal and why good horror movies kill children. But we didn't expect to be praying for Dick's TV to die, groaning over criminal foreshadowing or praising "Jaws" for its character development. Was the shark a dick or just hungry? Were Brody, Quint and Hooper just bad at hunting great whites? Did you catch those boobs at the beginning? Dive into these questions and more, plus hear voicemail from Hot Sauce Steve, Jimmy J and a Canadian named Ryley who is definitely a man.
5/31/2023
1:07:36
Deep Rising (1998)
Do you like pirate movies? How about insurance fraud thrillers? Action films with giant sea monsters? Well, one 1998 movie decided to combine them all and cast Famke Janssen as an international master thief. It's time for "Deep Rising!" In this episode, Big D imagines a world where artificial intelligence writes movie screenplays and has the common sense to keep the monster secret until the characters have been established. Gene notes how the entire cast is made of second-stringers, and the King Bee salutes Shat The Movies' first tentacle-through-a-toilet kill. The Shat Crew also discusses the M1-L1 Triple Pulse Rifle, overpowered weaponry and how the movie absolutely neglected its most promising character. The CGI was bad, the continuity was questionable, and the King Kong tie-in was a bit of a surprise, but the Sea Doo stunts might have made the whole experience worth it. Maybe all we needed was Harrison Ford.
5/24/2023
1:05:08
Splash (1984)
What do you get the mermaid fanatic who has everything? Might we suggest Dick Ebert discussing the sex lives of cryptids and Gene drooling over Daryl Hannah? It's 1984's "Splash!" In this episode celebrating listener Stephanie Q's birthday, the Shat Crew praises one of the few '80s slow-motion scenes that works, applauds surprisingly well-developed characters, and worries about how long Tom Hanks would survive under the sea. "Splash" was Touchstone Pictures' first release, allowing Disney to flex some of its adult muscles, and we're grateful. It gave us the chance to talk about The King Bee ghosting Gene on their movie date, Eugene Levy typifying the incels of the '80s, and "The Boys" venturing into utterly unwatchable territory. Through it all, we witnessed a terrific protagonist in Allen Bauer, who had his priorities straight and dove headlong into love.
5/17/2023
1:01:39
The Muppet Movie (1979)
In a rare trip to the 1970s, Big D and Gene examine the Jim Henson film that started it all: "The Muppet Movie." Sharing a respect for the wild characters and expert puppeteering in this 1979 road comedy, the Shat Crew digs into the surprisingly adult themes, delightfully quiet jokes and clever self-awareness. On the other hand, "The Muppet Movie" drags at times before culminating in a gorgeous ensemble ending. In this episode, the Shat Crew covers a real-life Orson Welles, songs that go on too long, "The Muppet Movie" legacy and whether Animal is overrated.
5/11/2023
56:44
Dances With Wolves (1990)
We can thank Kevin Costner's "Dances With Wolves" for reinvigorating Westerns for the '90s, leading to other Shat movies like "Tombstone" and "Unforgiven." For '80s kids, it also served as a gateway to exploring American Indian culture and history. Despite questionable mustaches and a conspicuous score, "Dances With Wolves" was visually stunning, emotionally effective and, in Ash's case, occasionally terrifying. Yes, it still had some corny narration and gratuitous slow-motion. But that's the '90s, baby! In this episode, Gene applauds Costner for casting a "kinda old" lead lady. Ash hails "Dances With Wolves" as the model of using a simple story to great impact, and Big D asks how John Dunbar became fluent in Lakota. The Shat Crew also discusses the buffalo hunt, the noble savage, brain damage from repeated blows to the head and how much Americans suck.
About Shat the Movies: 80's & 90's Best Film Review
What are the The Best 1980s & 1990s Movies? Do you find yourself asking if the movies we loved while growing up were really that good? Have you caught yourself thinking, “why don’t make movies like they use to?” Can you still remember spending your Friday Nights searching for the perfect movie rental at Blockbuster Video? Do you know what Blockbuster Video is? If you answered yes, then this is the podcast for you!
