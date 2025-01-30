You know those messages that you get all the time, the ones that pop up out of nowhere? They could be real, but something about them seems fishy. You likely dis...

​​You’ve likely received one of those mysterious texts from an unknown number saying they’ve got a great new job opportunity or a crypto deal you can’t pass up. But behind those messages are thousands of people held inside specially-designed micro cities built for scammers. And if they try to leave…there is a shoot to kill order.From Wondery, comes a new series about a family trapped inside the scam factory. Only to realize that the only way out, is to scam their way out. But who will pay the price for their freedom? And who is really being scammed?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Scam Factory

You know those messages that you get all the time, the ones that pop up out of nowhere? They could be real, but something about them seems fishy. You likely dismiss these texts and emails as mere annoyances, thinking you’ve stopped some random stranger from ripping you off. But the shocking truth is, the person behind that message might be trapped inside a “scam factory” on the other side of the world and forced to scam others against their will. From Wondery, comes a new series about the brutal reality behind these operations, where one family discovers a horrifying truth: the only way out is to scam their way out.