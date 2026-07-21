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81 episodes
- If you enjoyed Scorned: Love Kills, you may also like Killer Kin, from ID. Listen to Episode 1 of the new season here, and follow Killer Kin wherever you get your podcasts.
Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- If you enjoyed Scorned: Love Kills, you may also like Deadly Nightmares, a podcast from ID. Listen to the first episode of the new season here, and follow Deadly Nightmares wherever you get your podcasts.
On Deadly Nightmares, hear the real-life stories of ordinary people stalked by serial killers and attackers. You’ll hear investigators and experts recount cases of unspeakable violence, with some episodes featuring the voices of survivors who lived to tell their story. Deadly Nightmares features direct audio from four hit ID series: Dead Silent, Your Worst Nightmare, Home Alone and Obsession: Dark Desires, along with haunting sound design and some reenactments
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- If you enjoyed Scorned: Love Kills, you may also like Killer Kin from ID. Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In 2008, Sam and Mirinda Boob are the toast of the tiny town of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania. But the former cheerleader has a taste for betrayal and it sends her right into the arms of a cold-blooded killer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Yamisha Thomas is a married woman who hasn't given up her party-girl lifestyle. Her husband's efforts to control her only have the opposite effect, pushing her into the arms of someone else. Will Yamisha's reckless decisions come back to haunt her? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Scorned: Love Kills
Shocking, true stories about the dark side of love. In every episode, listen to reporters, law enforcement and psychologists investigate crimes of betrayal and murder, with direct audio from ID’s hit TV show, Scorned: Love Kills. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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