If you enjoyed Scorned: Love Kills, you may also like Killer Kin, from ID. Listen to Episode 1 of the new season here, and follow Killer Kin wherever you get your podcasts.



Can you inherit evil from your family tree? On Killer Kin, from ID, follow true-crime cases that prove blood is always thicker than water. Each episode chronicles a bone-chilling crime, investigating the motive, interviewing family members, and exploring what leads family members to turn against each other—and others. From a set of twins who work together to kill their father to brothers whose criminal lifestyle leads them to turn on each other, these stories are real, raw and disturbing. Killer Kin features direct audio from five hit ID shows: Evil Twins, Evil Kin, Evil Stepmothers, Evil-In-Law, and Blood Relatives.

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