Scorned: Love Kills

Podcast Scorned: Love Kills
Shocking, true stories about the dark side of love. In every episode, listen to reporters, law enforcement and psychologists investigate crimes of betrayal and murder.
  • Mortal Sin
    Mortal Sin

Steven is juggling two women, college classes and an eviction notice. His prayers are answered when he moves in with a fatherly minister. But when one of his lovers is killed, everyone in Steven's life becomes a suspect, especially Steven himself.
    5/3/2023
    42:08
  • Bring on the Heat
    Bring on the Heat

A handsome, rookie cop betrays his college sweetheart and pursues a steamy affair with a seductive coworker. He tries to clean up the mess when she becomes pregnant, but a perfect storm of passion, obsession and deceit has already been set in motion.
    4/26/2023
    39:45
  • Devil Inside
    Devil Inside

Christopher Coleman, a devoutly religious bodyguard, sheds the pious life he has always known to embark on an illicit affair with his wife's friend from high school. His wife Sheri tries to save her marriage, a fight that ends with tragic results.
    4/19/2023
    42:31
  • Killer Beauty
    Killer Beauty

Blonde beauty Cynthia George is in a lustful extramarital affair with charming entrepreneur Jeff Zack. When his obsession sends her into the arms of another man, a volatile mix of jealousy and rage soon erupt in a shocking act of violence.
    4/12/2023
    40:49
  • Slave to Love
    Slave to Love

Richard McAnulty begins an ongoing adulterous affair with an older widow named Doris, while his wife of decades becomes involved in a much more scandalous relationship with another man. When the affairs are exposed, the consequence is deadly.
    4/5/2023
    39:44

About Scorned: Love Kills

About Scorned: Love Kills

Shocking, true stories about the dark side of love. In every episode, listen to reporters, law enforcement and psychologists investigate crimes of betrayal and murder, with direct audio from ID's hit TV show, Scorned: Love Kills.

For even more Scorned: Love Kills, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/scorned to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms Apply.


Hosted on Acast.

