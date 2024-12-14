The In Between Podcast with Mel Barrett

Pam is angry. The men who pulled the trigger and killed her husband are out. They’ve been out for almost a decade while she still sits in prison without any possibility of parole.
But Pam has been angry for nearly 34 years. Her anger is part of how we think of her, how we remember her.
1: Episode 1: Live Free or Die
In this debut episode of The In Between, host Mel Barrett takes you back to May 1990, when Gregg Smart was brutally murdered in the condo he shared with his young wife, Pamela Smart. Just down the road, a 15-year-old Mel listened closely as her family and neighbors confidently discussed the case: Pamela, they believed, had manipulated her 16-year-old lover into killing her husband. Now, thirty-four years later, Mel revisits what she was told back then, questioning the narrative that has lingered in her hometown. In this gripping episode, Mel begins her journey of breaking down the case and invites you in to make up your own mind, while she challenges decades of conviction and doubt.
Tune in as Mel digs deep into a case that forever changed her community.
Introducing The In Between Podcast
Host Mel Barrett investigates a famous murder case that has split the community in her home state of New Hampshire right down the middle for thirty-four years. It’s a closed case, but based on what Mel uncovers this season in old police files (including surreptitiously recorded wiretaps), never before heard interviews, and a bombshell post trial interview with a juror that’s been hidden away, Mel is about to blow the case wide open.
On this season of The In Between Podcast, the Accomplice to Murder Trial of Pamela Smart goes under the microscope and Mel finds new evidence that may lead to a new trial.
