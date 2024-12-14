The In Between Podcast with Mel Barrett

1: Episode 1: Live Free or Die

In this debut episode of The In Between, host Mel Barrett takes you back to May 1990, when Gregg Smart was brutally murdered in the condo he shared with his young wife, Pamela Smart. Just down the road, a 15-year-old Mel listened closely as her family and neighbors confidently discussed the case: Pamela, they believed, had manipulated her 16-year-old lover into killing her husband. Now, thirty-four years later, Mel revisits what she was told back then, questioning the narrative that has lingered in her hometown. In this gripping episode, Mel begins her journey of breaking down the case and invites you in to make up your own mind, while she challenges decades of conviction and doubt. Tune in as Mel digs deep into a case that forever changed her community. Can't wait for episode two? You can binge all episodes of The In Between over at the Grab Bag Collab Patreon page. Follow The In Between Podcast at: IG: @TheInBetweenPodOfficial FB: @TheInBetweenPod Bluesky: @inbetweenpod Web: inbetweenpod.com