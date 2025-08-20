Powered by RND
Mayhem in the Morgue with Dr. Kendall Crowns
Mayhem in the Morgue with Dr. Kendall Crowns

True Crime
Mayhem in the Morgue with Dr. Kendall Crowns
  Mayhem in the Morgue | First Day
    Welcome to the debut episode of Mayhem in the Morgue — an unfiltered, insightful look into the world of forensic pathology, hosted by veteran medical examiner Dr. Kendall Crowns. With more than 35 years of experience in death investigation, Dr. Crowns brings a unique perspective shaped by countless real-world cases. In this premiere episode, Dr. Crowns rewinds to his very first day on a forensic pathology rotation during medical school, when a potential homicide call spiraled into something far more bizarre: a fatal case of autoerotic asphyxia. What followed was a crash course in death, dignity, and the unpredictable mechanics of a Wiffle ball bat. It’s chaotic, educational, and a vivid example of just how strange real life — and death — can be. Highlights: ● (0:00) Welcome to Mayhem in the Morgue ● (0:30) First day on the job — and straight into the deep end ● (2:00) A supposed homicide takes a wildly unexpected turn ● (4:30) “Cut him down, Kendall”: initiation by rope ● (5:30) Rookie mistakes and awkward landings ● (6:45) Lessons you never forget --- About the Host: Dr. Kendall Crowns Dr. Kendall Crowns is a nationally recognized forensic pathologist and a frequent contributor to Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. His career has taken him from tornado-ravaged Kansas, to the blood-streaked banks of the Mississippi, gang-torn Chicago, and the meth-fueled madness of Texas. With thousands of autopsies under his belt, he brings unparalleled insight into thestrange, grisly, and sometimes absurd world of death investigation. About the ShowMayhem in the Morgue takes listeners deep into the bloody, bizarre, and often unbelievable realities of forensic pathology. Each week, Dr. Crowns shares gritty stories from the morgue, the crime scene, and the courtroom. Expect gallows humor, hard truths, and cases that range from unsettling to unforgettable — think decomposing feet with no bodies, courtroom bombshells, and the kinds of deaths that even seasoned pathologists can’t quite explain. If you think you’ve heard it all… you haven’t. Connect & Learn More You can learn more about Dr. Kendall Crowns on LinkedIn, catch him regularly on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and be sure to follow Mayhem in the Morgue wherever you get your podcasts. 📣 If you liked this episode, don’t keep it to yourself—follow the show, share it with a friend, and leave us a review.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7:30
  Mayhem in the Morgue Trailer
    It’s chaos, blood, and body parts. Join Dr. Kendall Crowns each week as he discusses stories and cases from his over 35-year journey with death, from the tornado alley of Kansas, to the bloody Memphis shoreline of the muddy Mississippi River, to the ultra-violence of Chicago, and finally, the methamphetamine fueled insanity of Texas. Encompassing his days as an autopsy tech, medical student, resident/fellow, and finally as a medical examiner, his stories range from humorous to horrifying and cover a wide variety of topics from week to week. You will never know what you’ll hear, will it be courtroom drama, decapitations, gangland shootings, feet with no body, or chihuahuas feasting on the flesh of decomposing bodies? The cases will never end. It will always be different, and there is never a dull moment. So tune in each week and climb aboard, your nightmares will never be the same. Mayhem in the Morgue takes listeners deep into the bloody, bizarre, and often unbelievablerealities of forensic pathology. Each week, Dr. Crowns shares gritty stories from the morgue, thecrime scene, and the courtroom. Expect gallows humor, hard truths, and cases that range fromunsettling to unforgettable — think decomposing feet with no bodies, courtroom bombshells,and the kinds of deaths that even seasoned pathologists can’t quite explain.If you think you’ve heard it all… you haven’t.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Mayhem in the Morgue with Dr. Kendall Crowns

It's chaos, blood and body parts. Join Dr. Kendall Crowns each week as he discusses stories and cases from his over 35-year journey of death from the tornado alley of Kansas, the bloody Memphis shoreline of the muddy Mississippi river, the ultra-violence of Chicago, and finally the Methamphetamine fueled insanity of Texas -- encompassing his days as an autopsy tech, medical student, resident/fellow and finally as a medical examiner. Stories range from humorous to horrifying and cover a wide variety of topics from week to week. You will never know what you will hear, be it courtroom drama, decapitations, gangland shootings, feet with no body, or chihuahuas feasting on the flesh of decomposing bodies. The cases will never end. It will always be different and there is never a dull moment. So, tune in each week and climb aboard, your nightmares will never be the same
True Crime

