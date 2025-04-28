All Over The Map: The Pennsylvania Voters Who May Decide the Race

With just hours before election day, we're returning to a handful of people who represent a crucial voter segment: unhappy Pennsylvania Republicans. John King interviews three people who voted for Nikki Haley in the state's primary back in the spring — long after she'd dropped out. How they and others like them fill out their ballots this week may decide the next president of the United States.