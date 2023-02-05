Our lives can be crazy, but you can take a break from it all with Wondery’s new series, Even the Rich, where co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams pull back the curtain and chat about someone else’s craziness for a change. They tell stories about some of the greatest family dynasties in history, from the Murdochs to the Royals to the Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé, that is). Because as Queen Elizabeth once said, “A good gossip is a wonderful tonic.”
New episodes come out Tuesdays for free. Binge new full seasons early and ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription