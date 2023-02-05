Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Our lives can be crazy, but you can take a break from it all with Wondery’s new series, Even the Rich, where co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Willia... More
Our lives can be crazy, but you can take a break from it all with Wondery’s new series, Even the Rich, where co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Willia... More

Available Episodes

  • Gabrielle Union: Bigger, Badder, Better | Acting The Part | 2
    Gabrielle navigated a challenging childhood and became the survivor of a violent crime. Now, faced with a brand new future, she learns what independence, success and romance can look like for a young woman. But as her star begins to rise, her self esteem takes a hit. Binge the full season early and ad free with Wondery+ in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/eventherichYou can follow Brooke and Aricia on socials at @brookesiffrinn and @ariciaskiddubs. And check out the brand new Even the Rich merch store at www.eventherich.com.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    48:58
  • Gabrielle Union: Bigger, Badder, Better | A More Perfect Union | 1
    Gabrielle Union is a veteran when it comes to battling hard things. From a young age, she knew she had to be the best to get the attention she craved. But working hard isn't always enough. And sometimes you lose yourself in the sprint to win the game of life. Thankfully, Gabrielle knows just how to handle that too. In this four-part series, we'll tell you all about how the breakout star of Bring It On became a survivor, an activist, and... a mom.Binge the full season early and ad free with Wondery+ in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/eventherichYou can follow Brooke and Aricia on socials at @brookesiffrinn and @ariciaskiddubs. And check out the brand new Even the Rich merch store at www.eventherich.com.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    47:45
  • Rich and Daily: Shanna Moakler Slams Kravis
    Shanna Moakler finds Kravis kringe! During an interview on Rachel Uchitel’s podcast “Miss Understood,” Shanna did NOT hold back when it came to her feelings about ex-husband Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian - calling them "disgusting" and "weird." This isn’t the first time Shanna’s dragged Kravis, and it probably won’t be the last. And we are here for all of it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/21/2023
    12:32
  • Encore: The Making of Madonna | Bonus # 2: Into the Groove | 6
    In Part Two of our Madonna Rewatch Bonus Episodes, Brooke and Aricia take a look at Madonna’s next frontier – the movies! Although she’s played a variety of roles, Madonna’s always playing some version of herself. We’ll look at two of her most iconic films, Desperately Seeking Susan and A League of Their Own. So, get ready for women’s baseball, eighties mayhem, and a sizzling trivia battle to top it off.Follow along with the episode at the following links:Desperately Seeking Susan:1)   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHSCUluPnP82)   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyiG9P_Vc7A3)   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_o4C32ReMMA League of Their Ownhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I7qU6lcAUchttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhpYfjGZvwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQcKcSeXuacYou can also follow Brooke and Aricia on socials at @brookesiffrinn and @ariciaskiddubs. And check out the Even the Rich merch store at www.eventherich.comListen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/eventherich.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/18/2023
    36:08
  • Encore: The Making of Madonna | Bonus #1: Rebel Heart | 5
    Madonna is a cultural icon, and her influence can be found in the work of artists like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X. In this bonus episode, Brooke and Aricia take a deep dive into Madonna’s era-defining style, music and performances, and even fade into some of Madonna’s biggest feuds. So buckle up and enjoy the ride.Follow along with the episode at the following links:Express Yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaPeGRakU5I&ab_channel=POPTASTICA%21 Material Girl: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p-lDYPR2P8&ab_channel=Madonna Like A Virgin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IbvvZuSHrg&ab_channel=MadonnaMadders Madonna's Feuds: https://www.nickiswift.com/802312/a-complete-timeline-of-madonnas-many-feuds/You can follow Brooke and Aricia on socials at @brookesiffrinn and @ariciaskiddubs. And check out the brand new Even the Rich merch store at www.eventherich.com.  Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/eventherich.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    37:54

About Even the Rich

Our lives can be crazy, but you can take a break from it all with Wondery’s new series, Even the Rich, where co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams pull back the curtain and chat about someone else’s craziness for a change. They tell stories about some of the greatest family dynasties in history, from the Murdochs to the Royals to the Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé, that is). Because as Queen Elizabeth once said, “A good gossip is a wonderful tonic.”

New episodes come out Tuesdays for free. Binge new full seasons early and ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription

