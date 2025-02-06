Powered by RND
Chance Encounters

CNN Audio
The unexpected connections you make while traveling can change your life: from romance that sparks at 30,000 feet to unlikely friendships that begin on the road...
  "We started flirting in Mongolia. We kissed in Siberia, somewhere on the train."
    Frenchwoman Marie-Claire Martineau and American traveler Elaine Comerford were thrown together by fate on board the Trans-Siberian Railway in the summer of 1991. Here's how that serendipitous railway journey turned into a decades-spanning romance.
    16:41
  "Just a brief second can change things in a wonderful way in life."
    Italian traveler Cristina Farina arrived in London in the summer of 1984, only to be stood up by a man she met on an airplane. But then Cristina started chatting with American stranger Matt Reineke in London's Trafalgar Square, changing the course of their lives forever.
    16:55
  Introducing: Chance Encounters
    The unexpected connections you make while traveling can change your life: from romance that sparks at 30,000 feet to unlikely friendships that begin on the road. Chance Encounters - the hit column on CNN.com from Francesca Street - chronicling incredible real-life stories of unforgettable travel connections makes its podcast debut with CNN Audio just in time for Valentine's Day 2025. Each week, Francesca brings us incredible stories of travel connections.
    1:00

About Chance Encounters

The unexpected connections you make while traveling can change your life: from romance that sparks at 30,000 feet to unlikely friendships that begin on the road. Chance Encounters, the podcast companion to the hit column on CNN.com from Francesca Street, chronicles incredible real-life stories of unforgettable travel connections.
