Red Flags You Should Never Ignore Before Marriage

Is happily ever after just a fairy tale? Or is marriage set up to fail from the start? With over half of marriages ending in divorce, it’s a question worth asking. On this episode of Awf the Record, Jeannette and Mona sit down with family law attorney Tracey Coates to get real about marriage, divorce, and everything in between.From the biggest red flags people ignore before saying "I do" to the gender differences in why people file for divorce, Tracey brings her unfiltered expertise to the table. She also breaks down the financial and emotional chaos of ending a marriage and why prenups might just be the smartest move you can make. Plus, how shifting cultural norms are reshaping the way we view commitment.If you’re thinking about getting married, currently in one, or wondering if it's time to walk away, this is the conversation you need to hear. Raw, unfiltered, and brutally honest, just like a real group chat. Tune in now!KEY POINTS - Introduction to Tracey - Reasons why people get married - Common “red flags” in marriages - Infidelity and its impact on divorce- Is a prenuptial agreement really necessary? - Divorce’s emotional and its financial implications- Cultural and generational differences in marriage- Considering to undergo a second marriage? - Tracey’s advice to when choosing a divorce lawyer- Benefits of living together before marriageQUOTES “Get a prenup or a postnup.”– Tracey Coates“If you don't own and recognize what went wrong in your first marriage, you're [going to] find the same person, and you're gonna find the same habits that you were doing before.” – Tracey Coates“By nature, people want to be with other people. Companionship is really important; that's why, no matter what level [or] age – people 70-80 [are] getting remarried because they want that companionship.” – Tracey Coates“When you're talking to an attorney, definitely don't go with somebody who can promise you anything, because nobody knows what the outcome is going to be. I definitely would go to an attorney that's going to talk with you about the law and strategize with your specific facts and how that looks and what that looks like down the road from you.” – Tracey CoatesGUEST RESOURCESTracey CoatesReach out to coatesfamilylaw.com/contact RESOURCES: Keep in touch with Awf The Record:Youtube: @AwfTheRecordInstagram: @awftherecordpodcastTikTok: @AwfTheRecordMona Kosar AbdiIG | @monakabdi Keep in touch with Awf The Record:Watch on Youtube: @AwfTheRecordFollow us on Instagram: @awftherecordpodcastFollow us on TikTok: @AwfTheRecordVisit our website: www.AwfTheRecord.com Follow Mona on TikTok and IGFollow Jeannette on TikTok and IG