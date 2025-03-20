Before Awf the Record, before the mics, and before the viral moments—who were Mona and Jeannette?In this episode, they get real about their upbringings, family expectations, and the cultural influences that shaped them. From Mona’s strict Somali academic upbringing in San Diego to Jeannette’s Dominican roots in Providence, they reflect on the highs, lows, and awkward phases that made them who they are today.They talk about: 🔥 Growing up in strict vs. non-strict households 🔥 Navigating identity across multiple cultures 🔥 The struggles of being the new kid (and eating lunch in the bathroom) 🔥 First crushes, embarrassing moments, and bad fashion choices 🔥 Why Jeannette attended five different high schoolsGet ready for stories they never thought they’d share. It’s messy, it’s funny, and it’s 100% unfiltered.KEY POINTS - Mona and Jeannette’s life backgrounds - A glimpse of cultural influences & family dynamics- Whose parents are more strict? - The impact of parenting on their behavior- Reflections and Frealizations on upbringing- The challenges of being a first-generation women QUOTES “I did truly believe when my parents said you could be anything you want to be, I'd be like: YES. Yes, I can. So let's do it.” – Mona Kosar Abdi“I never had a curfew. I never felt any pressure too, like — do something a certain way — be something my parents would kind of like. I think they just trusted that we would know what's right and what's what you don't do.” – Jeannette ReyesRESOURCES: Keep in touch with Awf The Record:Youtube: @AwfTheRecordInstagram: @awftherecordpodcastTikTok: @AwfTheRecordMona Kosar AbdiIG | @monakabdi Jeannette ReyesIG | @msnewslady Keep in touch with Awf The Record:Watch on Youtube: @AwfTheRecordFollow us on Instagram: @awftherecordpodcastFollow us on TikTok: @AwfTheRecordVisit our website: www.AwfTheRecord.com Follow Mona on TikTok and IGFollow Jeannette on TikTok and IG
Divorce attorneys have seen it all—messy breakups, unexpected betrayals, and some truly questionable decisions. In this segment, we get into the real reasons people stay too long, file too soon, or should've walked away years ago. From high-powered professionals trapped in toxic marriages to clients who expect their lawyer to be their personal attack dog, we're breaking down the biggest red flags, courtroom shockers, and why some divorces are way overdue.GUEST RESOURCESTracey CoatesReach out to coatesfamilylaw.com/contact
What does it really take to rebrand your life? In this episode of Awf The Record, Mona and Jeannette sit down with Les Alfred, host of the Balanced Black Girl podcast, to talk about reinvention, discipline, and stepping into the person you want to be.Les shares her journey of rebranding—not as a one-time makeover, but as a daily commitment to intentional growth. She dives into the mindset shifts that helped her stay consistent, the habits that shaped her transformation, and how financial discipline played a key role in her journey.This conversation breaks down the difference between wanting change and actually making it happen. Les explains why rebranding isn't about aesthetics but about aligning your identity with your actions. She shares how she holds herself accountable, the power of daily deposits, and why tracking progress is key to building confidence. She also opens up about overcoming a scarcity mindset and embracing abundance, recognizing that more is always possible.If you've ever felt stuck or unsure about how to start your rebrand, this episode is the reality check and motivation you need. Rebranding isn't a look—it's a lifestyle. Tune in now and start shaping the future you.KEY POINTS - Les's journey as a content creator and her rebrand- Experiences with rebranding and its challenges- How to take actionable steps towards rebranding- The importance of willingness to try new experiences - Mona and Jeannette's strategies to stay disciplined - Have the "why" to stay motivated - Celebrating wins and overcoming challenges - On optimizing daily routines and habits- The main role of social media and accountability QUOTES "Instead of being like, do I want to get up and do this thing today? I tell myself: I am a person who does this thing, whether that's working out or whether that's like reading." – Les Alfred"It's important to be mindful of what you consume because, sometimes, we tend to try to embody other people's habits. I tell people all the time: 'Don't try to do what I do'." – Les AlfredGUEST RESOURCESLes AlfredIG | @balancedles
Kamie Crawford has built a career on confidence, honesty, and speaking her mind. But what happens when you start questioning everything? From dealing with toxic industry standards to making the hardest decision of her career, Kamie gets real about the lessons she's learned along the way—plus, the one piece of advice she wishes she knew sooner.GUEST RESOURCES Kamie Crawford IG | @kamiecrawford
Is happily ever after just a fairy tale? Or is marriage set up to fail from the start? With over half of marriages ending in divorce, it's a question worth asking. On this episode of Awf the Record, Jeannette and Mona sit down with family law attorney Tracey Coates to get real about marriage, divorce, and everything in between.From the biggest red flags people ignore before saying "I do" to the gender differences in why people file for divorce, Tracey brings her unfiltered expertise to the table. She also breaks down the financial and emotional chaos of ending a marriage and why prenups might just be the smartest move you can make. Plus, how shifting cultural norms are reshaping the way we view commitment.If you're thinking about getting married, currently in one, or wondering if it's time to walk away, this is the conversation you need to hear. Raw, unfiltered, and brutally honest, just like a real group chat. Tune in now!KEY POINTS - Introduction to Tracey - Reasons why people get married - Common "red flags" in marriages - Infidelity and its impact on divorce- Is a prenuptial agreement really necessary? - Divorce's emotional and its financial implications- Cultural and generational differences in marriage- Considering to undergo a second marriage? - Tracey's advice to when choosing a divorce lawyer- Benefits of living together before marriageQUOTES "Get a prenup or a postnup."– Tracey Coates"If you don't own and recognize what went wrong in your first marriage, you're [going to] find the same person, and you're gonna find the same habits that you were doing before." – Tracey Coates"By nature, people want to be with other people. Companionship is really important; that's why, no matter what level [or] age – people 70-80 [are] getting remarried because they want that companionship." – Tracey Coates"When you're talking to an attorney, definitely don't go with somebody who can promise you anything, because nobody knows what the outcome is going to be. I definitely would go to an attorney that's going to talk with you about the law and strategize with your specific facts and how that looks and what that looks like down the road from you." – Tracey CoatesGUEST RESOURCESTracey CoatesReach out to coatesfamilylaw.com/contact 

RESOURCES: Keep in touch with Awf The Record:Youtube: @AwfTheRecordInstagram: @awftherecordpodcastTikTok: @AwfTheRecordMona Kosar AbdiIG | @monakabdi Keep in touch with Awf The Record:Watch on Youtube: @AwfTheRecordFollow us on Instagram: @awftherecordpodcastFollow us on TikTok: @AwfTheRecordVisit our website: www.AwfTheRecord.com Follow Mona on TikTok and IGFollow Jeannette on TikTok and IG
In a podcast that lives up to its name, Mona Kosar Abdi and Jeannette Reyes go “Awf the Record” with industry disruptors and cultural tastemakers, bringing you candid conversations that reflect the dynamic intersection of media, culture, and society . It’s a show that lives between the news of the day and the group chat. [Awf- Thuh- Rekərd ].