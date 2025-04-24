Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureGo and Find Out
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Go and Find Out
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Go and Find Out

Jonny Wright
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsArtsLeisure
Go and Find Out
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2: Three String Violin
    Jonny arrives in New York City with nothing but a backpack and a sense of uncertainty about his future. Feeling disconnected from his old identity as a musician, Jonny meets with Taz, a wild and free-spirited musician, and the two create an impromptu, raw musical collaboration in a church sanctuary. As Jonny faces his insecurities and lets go of the pressure to be "a musician," he discovers a new freedom in simply being a nobody.Created and produced by Jonny Wright. Title design by Ellen Misloski.Got thoughts, stories, or weird travel tips? I’d love to hear from you.Email: [email protected] Jonny’s journeys on Instagram: @frailjonnyEnjoying the show?Hit subscribe so new episodes drop right into your feed every Thursday.And if you’ve got a moment, leaving a quick rating or review really helps others find the show—and makes my day.
    --------  
    24:56
  • Episode 1: Leaving It All
    Jonny is restless. Comfortable, but quietly unraveling. In this debut episode, he walks away from his home in Asheville, a steady job, and the safety of routine to hitchhike around the world—with no fixed plan, no finish line, and no idea what comes next. As he stares down his own fears, talks with a seasoned hitchhiker, and finally sticks out his thumb, Jonny discovers that sometimes the scariest part of a leap isn’t the landing—it’s the letting go. This is where the journey begins: not in a new country, but in the decision to leave everything behind.Created and produced by Jonny Wright. Title design by Ellen Misloski.Got thoughts, stories, or weird travel tips? I’d love to hear from you.Email: [email protected] Jonny’s journeys on Instagram: @frailjonnyEnjoying the show?Hit subscribe so new episodes drop right into your feed every Thursday.And if you’ve got a moment, leaving a quick rating or review really helps others find the show—and makes my day.
    --------  
    28:38
  • Introducing: Go and Find Out
    What happens when you leave behind everything familiar—and follow a question instead of a plan?Go and Find Out is a new narrative podcast about getting lost on purpose.Writer and musician Jonny Wright hitchhiked around the world with a journal in hand—gathering stories of love, loss, resilience, and unexpected transformation.Told through intimate narration, original music, immersive sound, and the voices of people met along the way—this is not your average travel show.This is a story about stepping into the unknown...and the unexpected beauty waiting there.🎧 Episode 1 drops April 24. Subscribe now to come along for the ride.
    --------  
    2:28

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Go and Find Out

Have you ever thought that maybe life could be…different? That maybe there’s another path, an adventure, stashed away for no one but you. This adventure, it’s buried out there, and if you don’t do something, it’ll stay buried till long after you’re gone. This is a story of losing yourself in the world. I'm Jonny Wright, and I left my home, my job, and the USA in order to learn the old-fashioned way: with first-hand experience. Some people go on a journey to find themselves. I went on a journey to lose myself—and instead find the world. In these episodes, I ask big questions about life, not from an armchair but from roadsides and mountaintops, from temple halls and dance halls. Join me as I hitchhike across the world, embrace the unexpected, and let go, one step at a time. If you’ve ever thought about living a life outside the box, keep listening. Because this isn’t just about my story. It’s about what happens when you start to wonder what your story could be. You don’t need to hitchhike around the world. I’m here to empower you to live with more courage, more curiosity, and more adventure, right here, right now. Let’s go and find out.
Podcast website
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsArtsLeisure

Listen to Go and Find Out, Dying For Sex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/1/2025 - 2:16:23 AM