Jonny is restless. Comfortable, but quietly unraveling. In this debut episode, he walks away from his home in Asheville, a steady job, and the safety of routine to hitchhike around the world—with no fixed plan, no finish line, and no idea what comes next. As he stares down his own fears, talks with a seasoned hitchhiker, and finally sticks out his thumb, Jonny discovers that sometimes the scariest part of a leap isn’t the landing—it’s the letting go. This is where the journey begins: not in a new country, but in the decision to leave everything behind.Created and produced by Jonny Wright. Title design by Ellen Misloski.Got thoughts, stories, or weird travel tips? I’d love to hear from you.Email: [email protected]
Jonny's journeys on Instagram: @frailjonny
Email: [email protected]