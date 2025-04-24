What happens when you leave behind everything familiar—and follow a question instead of a plan?Go and Find Out is a new narrative podcast about getting lost on purpose.Writer and musician Jonny Wright hitchhiked around the world with a journal in hand—gathering stories of love, loss, resilience, and unexpected transformation.Told through intimate narration, original music, immersive sound, and the voices of people met along the way—this is not your average travel show.This is a story about stepping into the unknown...and the unexpected beauty waiting there.🎧 Episode 1 drops April 24. Subscribe now to come along for the ride.

Have you ever thought that maybe life could be…different? That maybe there’s another path, an adventure, stashed away for no one but you. This adventure, it’s buried out there, and if you don’t do something, it’ll stay buried till long after you’re gone. This is a story of losing yourself in the world. I'm Jonny Wright, and I left my home, my job, and the USA in order to learn the old-fashioned way: with first-hand experience. Some people go on a journey to find themselves. I went on a journey to lose myself—and instead find the world. In these episodes, I ask big questions about life, not from an armchair but from roadsides and mountaintops, from temple halls and dance halls. Join me as I hitchhike across the world, embrace the unexpected, and let go, one step at a time. If you’ve ever thought about living a life outside the box, keep listening. Because this isn’t just about my story. It’s about what happens when you start to wonder what your story could be. You don’t need to hitchhike around the world. I’m here to empower you to live with more courage, more curiosity, and more adventure, right here, right now. Let’s go and find out.