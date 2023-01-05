This ain't your pastor's Bible podcast. This is a deep interrogation of the book, and we're bringing receipts.
Bible scholar Dr. Dan McClellan and atheist p... More
Ehrmageddon! With Bart Ehrman
On this week's show, the Dans talk apocalypse with Bart Ehrman. Ehrman's new book Armageddon: What the Bible Really Says About the End is a deep-dive into one of the Bible's most confounding books, Revelation. We talk about the rapture (and all the missed predictions of it), predictions of doom, and whether Revelation was meant to be talking about the future at all. You can subscribe to Dr Ehrman's blog at: https://ehrmanblog.org/ To take one of his online courses, check out https://www.bartehrman.com/ If you enjoy the Data Over Dogma podcast, and feel like helping out, please consider becoming a patron at: https://www.patreon.com/DataOverDogma
5/1/2023
50:02
Why Is She Salt?
This week the Dans dive back into Chapter and Verse with the story of Lot, the angels, and Sodom and Gomorrah. Then, they dive in to the problem of provenance. How do we know when an artifact is legit, and if we're not sure... what do we do about it? If you want to support our work, please consider becoming a monthly patron at patreon.com/DataOverDogma Also, follow us on the various social media places: facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod twitter.com/data_over_dogma
4/24/2023
58:14
God's Wife with Francesca Stavrakopoulou
This week we interview the inimitable Francesca Stavrakopoulou. Author, scholar, and BBC documentary presenter, Dr. Stavrakopoulou discusses some big questions about the God of the Bible. Did He have a body? Did He have a wife? Did He demand child sacrifice? It's all big questions and some potentially surprising answers on this week's Data Over Dogma! Find Dr. Stavrakopoulou on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/ProfFrancesca If you want to support our work, please consider becoming a monthly patron at patreon.com/DataOverDogma Also, follow us on the various social media places: facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod twitter.com/data_over_dogma
4/17/2023
52:17
In the Beginning*
It's the beginning of the podcast, and we couldn't be more excited! In our inaugural episode, the Dans go "Chapter and Verse" with the creation story--sorry, stories--in Genesis 1, 2, and 3. Then, in "What does that Mean?" we discuss the tetragrammaton, and what the Bible says about God's name.
