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Data Over Dogma

Daniel McClellan and Daniel Beecher
HistorySociety & Culture
Data Over Dogma
Latest episode

174 episodes

  • Data Over Dogma

    No Originals, No Mercy

    08/03/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    There isn't a single surviving original manuscript for any book of the Bible, so how do scholars decide what the earliest recoverable text actually said?

    This week, it's a primer on textual criticism: why King James onlyists despise it (despite the KJV being a product of it), what Erasmus did when he ran out of Greek manuscripts for the last chapter of Revelation, and how one scribe's wandering eye can quietly delete an entire paragraph from Samuel.

    Then it's chapter and verse on Zephaniah — three short chapters of unrelenting doom that promise to sweep humans, animals, birds, and fish off the face of the earth, before pivoting rather abruptly to "sing aloud, O daughter Zion."

    Support Data Over Dogma and get every episode early and ad-free, plus exclusive bonus content — become a patron:

    https://www.patreon.com/DataOverDogma

    Get your Data Over Dogma merch at our online store:

    https://data-over-dogma-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Watch every episode on YouTube:

    https://www.youtube.com/@dataoverdogma

    Follow us:

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dataoverdogmapod

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@data.over.dogma.pod

    Threads — https://www.threads.com/@dataoverdogmapod

    X — https://x.com/data_over_dogma

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod

    Get Dan McClellan's New York Times bestselling book, The Bible Says So:

    https://static.macmillan.com/static/smp/bible-says-so-9781250347466/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Data Over Dogma

    Don't be a jerk...off?

    07/27/2026 | 1h
    This week it's a "What's That?" double feature!

    First, we take on the Great Commission. Does Matthew 28 really command every believer to accost strangers on airplanes and by the baggage carousel, or is "make disciples" a whole lot narrower (and quieter) than the modern evangelists think?

    Then it's time for Data After Dark, where we ask whether the
    Bible has anything at all to say about masturbation. Spoiler: Onan isn't your
    guy, ritual impurity isn't the same as sin, and that "wasting seed"
    argument really doesn't hold up.



    Support Data Over Dogma and get every episode early and
    ad-free, plus exclusive bonus content — become a patron:

    https://www.patreon.com/DataOverDogma



    Get your Data Over Dogma merch at our online store:

    https://data-over-dogma-shop.fourthwall.com/



    Shop our classic collection before our old store closes: https://datadoverdogma.printful.me



    Watch every episode on YouTube:

    https://www.youtube.com/@dataoverdogma

    Follow us:

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dataoverdogmapod

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@data.over.dogma.pod

    Threads — https://www.threads.com/@dataoverdogmapod

    X — https://x.com/data_over_dogma

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod



    Get Dan McClellan's New York Times bestselling book, The
    Bible Says So:

    https://static.macmillan.com/static/smp/bible-says-so-9781250347466/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Data Over Dogma

    A Trickster God and the Worst Wedding Ever

    07/20/2026 | 59 mins.
    This week, Christian nationalist Joel Webbin says the quiet
    part out loud: lie to voters about your theocratic goals until you've got the
    power to enact them. It's grotesque and profoundly un-American — but is
    deception, weirdly, the one piece of the playbook that's actually biblical?

    Then we wrestle with the baffling parable of the wedding
    banquet, where a king burns a city, fills the hall with strangers, and casts
    one guest into outer darkness over a missing robe — a story Matthew, Luke, and even the Gospel of Thomas each tell differently, all while pointing the finger at a different villain.



    Support Data Over Dogma and get every episode early and
    ad-free, plus exclusive bonus content — become a patron:

    https://www.patreon.com/DataOverDogma



    Get your Data Over Dogma merch at our online store:

    https://data-over-dogma-shop.fourthwall.com/



    Shop our classic collection before our old store closes: https://datadoverdogma.printful.me



    Watch every episode on YouTube:

    https://www.youtube.com/@dataoverdogma



    Follow us:

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dataoverdogmapod

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@data.over.dogma.pod

    Threads — https://www.threads.com/@dataoverdogmapod

    X — https://x.com/data_over_dogma

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod



    Get Dan McClellan's New York Times bestselling book, The
    Bible Says So:

    https://static.macmillan.com/static/smp/bible-says-so-9781250347466/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Data Over Dogma

    Lean Not on Your Own Understanding (and Other Conversation-Enders)

    07/13/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    This week we're taking on the thought-stopping cliché to end all thought-stopping clichés: "trust in the Lord, and lean not on your own understanding." Is "reading with the Holy Spirit" a special line to God that us dirty scholars just can't access, or is it John Lennox's red Ferrari parked right next to an invisible dragon nobody else can see?

    Then we wade into the online cottage industry of "secret" Hebrew letter codes—the ones that supposedly smuggle Jesus into the very first word of the Bible—and explain why Aleph-Tav, the Eth Cepher Bible, and every last appeal to Strong's tells you a lot more about the decoder than it does about the text.

    Support Data Over Dogma and get every episode early and ad-free, plus exclusive bonus content — become a patron:

    https://www.patreon.com/DataOverDogma

    Get your Data Over Dogma merch at our online store:

    https://data-over-dogma-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Watch every episode on YouTube:

    https://www.youtube.com/@dataoverdogma

    Follow us:

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dataoverdogmapod

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@data.over.dogma.pod

    Threads — https://www.threads.com/@dataoverdogmapod

    X — https://x.com/data_over_dogma

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod

    Get Dan McClellan's New York Times bestselling book, The Bible Says So:

    https://static.macmillan.com/static/smp/bible-says-so-9781250347466/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Data Over Dogma

    Faith vs. Works vs. Chaos Monsters

    07/06/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    This week we crack open the Epistle of James — a letter that may claim to come from none other than James the brother of Jesus — and wade into one of Christianity's oldest arguments: faith versus works. Does James contradict Paul on how a person is saved, and is that why Martin Luther dismissed the whole book as an "epistle of straw"?

    Then we go monster hunting for Leviathan, Rahab, and Behemoth, the primordial chaos beasts lurking in Job, the Psalms, and Isaiah — and find out that yes, there are dragons in the Bible, and they're far older than the Bible itself.

    Get your "Tribe of Dan" merch at our new online store:

    https://data-over-dogma-shop.fourthwall.com

    Shop from our classic collection before the old store closes:

    https://datadoverdogma.printful.me

    Support Data Over Dogma and get every episode early and ad-free, plus exclusive bonus content — become a patron:https://www.patreon.com/DataOverDogma

    Watch every episode on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@dataoverdogma

    Follow us:
    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/dataoverdogmapod
    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@data.over.dogma.pod
    Threads — https://www.threads.com/@dataoverdogmapod
    X — https://x.com/data_over_dogma
    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/DataOverDogmaPod

    Get Dan McClellan's New York Times bestselling book, The Bible Says So:https://static.macmillan.com/static/smp/bible-says-so-9781250347466/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Data Over Dogma
This ain't your pastor's Bible podcast. This is a deep interrogation of the book, and we're bringing receipts. Bible scholar Dr. Dan McClellan and atheist podcaster Dan Beecher team up to discover what the Bible actually says, what it decidedly doesn't say (even if everyone thinks it does), and explore the history of the most popular book of all time.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & Culture

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