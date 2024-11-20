How to Get a Girlfriend with Connell Barrett

You’re Flirting Wrong: The New Way to Talk to Women + 5 Flirting Fails to Avoid (Part 2 of 5)

Chances are, you struggle with flirting. You're not sure how to talk to women, and you run out of things to say. It hurts your confidence and your dating results. But what if you knew exactly how to talk to girls in a way they love, leading to great dates and deep connections? In part 2 of his 5-part series to help you get you a great girlfriend, dating coach Connell Barrett teaches you a new way to flirt. You're about to harness the power of Man-to-Woman Communication, a simple way to confidently talk to women with charm and authenticity.In this episode, dating coach and bestselling author Connell Barrett will discuss:(4:58) The "Aha!" Moment when he Realized the Power of Man-to-Woman Communication(13:08) The Reason You Get Stuck in the Friend Zone(14:28) The 3 Pillars of Man-to-Woman Communication(16:20) How to Never Run out of Things to Say(18:30) The "80-20 Rule" to Help You Flirt with Genuine Charm, Not Manipulative Tactics(20:21) 10 Tested Flirting Moves Connell and His Clients Use(22:40) How to Make Her Swoon: the Right Way to Give a Compliment(29:37) The Difference Between Flirting (Good!) and Fawning (Bad!)(34:00) The Flirty Text Message that Helped Connell Charm His Future Girlfriend(37:11) The Right Way to Touch a Woman on First Dates… and the WRONG Way(41:40) The Most Potent Weapon in Your Dating Arsenal(43:15) 5 Flirting Fails You Must Avoid(49:20) 3 Back-pocket Questions to Assure You'll Never Run Out of Things to SayAre you ready to stop struggling when talking to women and start flirting with charm and authenticity? Learn the art of Man-to-Woman Communication. Listen now!Quotes"Man-to-woman communication is like turbocharged flirting—it simplifies and authenticates romantic connections." - Connell Barnett"I think the most powerful tool you can bring to your dating life is playfulness." - Connell Barnett