How to Get a Girlfriend with Connell Barrett

How to Write Irresistible Openers on the Apps + The Easy Way to Text and Get Dates (Part 3 of 5)
Do you struggle to write good openers? Do the women you text tend to ghost you? Help is on the way! In part 3 of this week's special series on how to get a great girlfriend, your host—dating coach and bestselling author Connell Barrett—teaches you how to write irresistible openers on the apps that women reply to. Then he shares his simple, 4-step texting framework so you'll always know what to message women, leading to more dates. And you'll do all of this with authentic charm—no weird pickup tricks needed.In this episode, dating coach Connell Barrett will discuss:(4:28) The Real Reason You Struggle on the Dating Apps(7:27) The 3 Kinds of Openers NOT to Send(9:01) The 3 Secrets to Writing Openers that Women Love(10:25) How to Personalize Your Openers to Get Replies(12:57) The BIG Mistake You're Making in the Apps(13:45) Why Women Love, Love, Love Playful Messages(15:30) How to Write the "Opposites Attract" Opener(17:58) How to Write the "Compliment + Nickname" Opener(20:56) How to Write the "Pop Quiz" Opener(28:00) 3 Tested Copy-Paste Openers that Women Love(29:58) Connell's 4-Step Texting Framework to Get You Dates(32:57) A Breakdown of a Flirty Text Exchange with Suzy(38:30) Exactly When to Ask Women Out(40:32) Why Connell's New "Surprisingly Sexy" Opener Works with ANY Woman(43:15) Your Dating Mission for this Episode
You’re Flirting Wrong: The New Way to Talk to Women + 5 Flirting Fails to Avoid (Part 2 of 5)
Chances are, you struggle with flirting. You're not sure how to talk to women, and you run out of things to say. It hurts your confidence and your dating results. But what if you knew exactly how to talk to girls in a way they love, leading to great dates and deep connections? In part 2 of his 5-part series to help you get you a great girlfriend, dating coach Connell Barrett teaches you a new way to flirt. You're about to harness the power of Man-to-Woman Communication, a simple way to confidently talk to women with charm and authenticity.In this episode, dating coach and bestselling author Connell Barrett will discuss:(4:58) The "Aha!" Moment when he Realized the Power of Man-to-Woman Communication(13:08) The Reason You Get Stuck in the Friend Zone(14:28) The 3 Pillars of Man-to-Woman Communication(16:20) How to Never Run out of Things to Say(18:30) The "80-20 Rule" to Help You Flirt with Genuine Charm, Not Manipulative Tactics(20:21) 10 Tested Flirting Moves Connell and His Clients Use(22:40) How to Make Her Swoon: the Right Way to Give a Compliment(29:37) The Difference Between Flirting (Good!) and Fawning (Bad!)(34:00) The Flirty Text Message that Helped Connell Charm His Future Girlfriend(37:11) The Right Way to Touch a Woman on First Dates… and the WRONG Way(41:40) The Most Potent Weapon in Your Dating Arsenal(43:15) 5 Flirting Fails You Must Avoid(49:20) 3 Back-pocket Questions to Assure You'll Never Run Out of Things to SayQuotes"Man-to-woman communication is like turbocharged flirting—it simplifies and authenticates romantic connections." - Connell Barnett"I think the most powerful tool you can bring to your dating life is playfulness." - Connell Barnett
How to Attract Your Dream Girlfriend by Dating with Radical Authenticity—Part 1 of a Special Series
Do you want a great relationship with a wonderful woman, but you struggle with flirting and dating? It can make you feel frustrated, lonely and low in confidence. Let's change that! Introducing the new How to Get a Girlfriend Podcast, which launches this week with a 5-part series about how to attract your soulmate. In this first episode, dating coach and author Connell Barrett shares his groundbreaking dating philosophy—Radical Authenticity—to help you confidently flirt, get dates, and find love. Your dream girlfriend is out there, and she wants to meet the authentic you. Listen now!In this episode, Connell will tell you:(4:45) What Women REALLY Want in Men(6:00) The Moment He Learned How to Approach and Attract Women(10:30) How Connell "Stole" His Girl Away from 3 Charismatic Wall Street Bros(12:45) How He Moved in for the First Kiss(16:25) Why Radical Authenticity Is So Powerful to Women(20:04) The Real Reason Men Struggle with Low Confidence(24:24) Jaw-Dropping Success Story: How Connell's Client Nick Escaped the Friend Zone(30:30) How Connell Bounced Back After His Wife Left Him(40:45) The Secret that Made Women Start Chasing Connell(44:30) The 5 Benefits of Dating with Radical Authenticity(52:00) The 5 Pillars of Radical Authenticity(56:00) The 2 Missions Connell Wants You Do To Today(59:25) How to Get Your Free Copy of His No. 1 Bestselling Book, "Dating Sucks but You Don't"Quotes"Authenticity unlocks a paradox: Embrace your worth, speak freely, and let the right words effortlessly flow." - Connell Barnett"Embrace fear, take courageous actions, especially when approaching women. Courage is the antidote to fear in life." - Connell Barnett
How to Know Exactly What to Say When You Approach… & NEVER Get Rejected
So you want to talk to women you notice IRL—in bars, coffee shops, at the gym—but you just know what to say without seeming creepy. In this episode of the How to Get a Girlfriend podcast, your host—dating coach Connell Barrett—shares his 3-step approaching framework so you'll know exactly what to say to break the ice in a charming way. The great news? Connell's approaching method is virtually rejection-proof! And you don't need to memorize weird pickup-artist lines. You can confidently talk to women anywhere, while being spontaneous and in the moment. Stop struggling with approaching and start confidently meeting women, and do it with charm and authenticity. Listen now to learn how!Quotes"Release the pressure to be perfect; authentic words resonate more deeply than the perfect script." - Connell Barnett"Engage with light, playful compliments and watch simple interactions blossom into memorable moments." - Connell BarnettChapters00:00 - Intro01:01 - Approach Women with Genuine Charm04:02 - No Perfect Words: Use This Framework07:28 - Compliment Beyond Looks10:33 - Ask Sincere Questions, Expect Warmth16:01 - Tailor Compliments to the Context17:58 - Smoothie Date from an Indirect Compliment21:21 - Prep Mentally Before Approaching Women22:11 - Outro
3 Dating App Mistakes to Avoid! Plus: Steal the Flirty, 12-Word Opener that Gets Women Replying
Do you struggle to get women writing you back on the apps? Do you get ghosted on Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge… and don't know why? It's frustrating, and can make you want to delete the apps. But help is on the way! In this episode of the How to Get a Girlfriend podcast, your host—dating coach Connell Barrett—identifies 3 dating app mistakes that you make when writing openers. Plus, Connell shares the flirty, 12-word opener that gets him a 77% percent response rate on the apps with wonderful women. Stop getting ghosted and start sending openers that women love! Listen now.Quotes"Engage women with fun, flirty questions—not just logic and information—to spark lively conversations." - Connell Barnett"Improve your match success by refining your opening lines for better connections." - Connell BarnettChapters00:00 - Intro01:27 - Crafting Effective Dating App Openers03:25 - Engage with Fun, Playful Questions09:52 - Personalize Messages with Profile Insights10:36 - Initiate Chats by Noting Unique Traits15:37 - Opt for Fun, Light Conversation Starters17:50 - 'Opposites Attract' for Engaging Chats24:03 - The 12-Word Power Opener28:49 - Value Authenticity in Compliments and Questions30:21 - Start with Intrigue to Avoid the Friend Zone32:12 - Outro
About How to Get a Girlfriend with Connell Barrett
Yes, you can get a great girlfriend! And dating coach Connell Barrett will show you how to confidently connect with women by being authentic—no creepy pickup moves needed. On the How to Get a Girlfriend Podcast, Connell offers the kinds of tested dating tips he shared in his bestselling book, Dating Sucks but You Don’t, and in his TV appearances (GMA, “Today.”) In his 12 years as a coach, Connell has helped thousands of men in 17 countries find love. No wonder Psychology Today named him “America’s top dating coach for men.” Connell personally faced—and fixed—every common dating problem, from not knowing how to flirt to dating-app struggles to low self-confidence. After meeting his dream girlfriend Jess, Connell now helps nice guys and gentlemen find love by dating with “Radical Authenticity.” Ready to meet your soulmate? Join Connell and his expert guests every week for game-changing advice. Carpe date ’em. Seize the date!