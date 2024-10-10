A self-proclaimed street librarian has a new way to deliver free books to kids in Baltimore. A high school student’s dream of treating skin cancer is getting closer to coming true. A nonprofit in Phoenix helps those experiencing homelessness unwrap a little happiness this holiday season. A filmmaker who’s collecting stories about happiness hits more countries. Plus, we share some of our listeners’ highlights from the year.
15:11
Santa's Son Steps into His Father's Boots
Meet the Traveling Piano Man spreading joy across the US through music. People with memory loss disorders are getting sound prescriptions. The youngest-ever World Chess Champion returns home to a hero’s welcome. A beloved local Santa in New York passed away, but his son is carrying on his legacy. Plus, could mouse sperm orbiting Earth be the future of humanity?
14:52
Women Will Have a League of Their Own... Again
A new, rare exhibit is bringing a 150-million-year-old dinosaur to life. Women will get the chance to play pro baseball again. A catastrophe on a couple’s wedding day turned into a beautiful memory. How a Dutch recycling company is tackling footwear waste. Plus, the 2024 CNN Hero of the Year and Young Wonders have been chosen.
14:23
From Ashes to Art: Notre Dame’s Revival
A treasured gothic architectural gem reopens to the public five years after a fire. Bike Buses put a fresh spin on the commute to school for kids and parents across the US. A 11-year old lead the charge for cleaner air in Connecticut classrooms. A woman saved her twin sister’s life in a rare organ transplant. AI is helping farmers speed up crop breeding.
14:27
Would You Bust a Move for A Free Cup of Coffee?
A choir helps people with Alzheimer's and dementia find joy and purpose. A formerly unhoused New Yorker helps feed people on the city’s streets. People from all over North Carolina came together to feed Hurricane Helene survivors on Thanksgiving. A coffee shop in Massachusetts went viral for giving away free coffee on one groovy condition. Plus, there’s still time to vote for the CNN Hero of the Year – we highlight the honorees.
Saturdays are for sunshine — especially for your ears. With another election, ongoing wars and natural disasters, we know the news can be a lot to take in and we’re determined to share the bright side of humanity. Every Saturday, take a breather from the headlines and hear all the uplifting happenings across the world with 5 Good Things from CNN.