Women Will Have a League of Their Own... Again

A new, rare exhibit is bringing a 150-million-year-old dinosaur to life. Women will get the chance to play pro baseball again. A catastrophe on a couple’s wedding day turned into a beautiful memory. How a Dutch recycling company is tackling footwear waste. Plus, the 2024 CNN Hero of the Year and Young Wonders have been chosen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices