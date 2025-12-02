Hey, Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series, Something About Cari. Keith Morrison takes us to America’s heartland, where single mom Cari Farver disappears just weeks into a new romance. What follows is a series of strange and terrifying events, including taunting texts and threatening emails to Cari's boyfriend and his ex that escalate to stalking, arson and murder. But nothing could prepare friends, family, and investigators for the mind-bending twist that would come next… If you like what you hear, just search Something About Cari to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
6:00
--------
6:00
Introducing: Something About Cari
Hey, Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Something About Cari, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Keith Morrison. In this podcast Keith Morrison takes us to America’s heartland, where single mom Cari Farver disappears just weeks into a new romance. What follows is a series of strange and terrifying events, including taunting texts and threatening emails to Cari's boyfriend and his ex that escalate to stalking, arson and murder. But nothing could prepare friends, family, and investigators for the mind-bending twist that would come next… Follow now to get the first two episodes on Tuesday, December 2, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com to hear the first two episodes now. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
2:30
--------
2:30
Introducing Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder
Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder an all-new original podcast series from NBC News Studios. Hosted by veteran journalist Andrew Goldman, Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, is sure to hook listeners, in the vein of Serial and Making a Murderer. Unfolding over 12 richly told episodes, the podcast will explore, in intimate detail, the twists and turns of this fascinating and confounding case as it hits its milestone 50th anniversary. The series is built upon a decade of original reporting, brand new investigative information, firsthand voices, and a half century of archival audio – as well as multiple interviews with Michael Skakel, who is speaking publicly for the first time ever. To start listening, search “Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder” and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, for new episodes every week. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
3:46
--------
3:46
Introducing: The Last Appeal
Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for The Last Appeal an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Lester Holt.In this series, Lester Holt takes listeners inside the urgent case of Robert Roberson, a Texas father set to be executed on October 16th for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter. Lester is on the ground in Texas, where he examines the evidence against Roberson and talks to the people closest to the case, including the lead detective, who now believes he helped put an innocent man behind bars. Lester’s exclusive interviews reveal critical information the jury never heard. This series will confront listeners with questions about justice and truth, and perhaps the most haunting question of all: Is an innocent man about to be put to death? To start listening, just search “The Last Appeal”. And remember to follow for new episodes releasing each day this week. For ad-free listening, subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or DatelinePremium.com. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
1:30
--------
1:30
A Command Performance
Former lovers are reunited in court as Denita Smith’s accused killer goes to trial. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Denita Smith was about to fulfill her dreams. Just months away from getting her master’s degree, Denita had recently gotten engaged to her college sweetheart. But her future vanished in a puff of smoke with one gunshot from a mysterious assailant. Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz takes you to North Carolina for a twisted story of sex, lies and betrayal that will keep you guessing until the very end.