Just hours before the TN Innocence Project on behalf of Andrew Hayes was set to present evidence that could prove his innocence, an unexpected courthouse shutdown brought everything to a halt. In this bonus episode, Stephanie takes listeners inside the emotional day at Memphis's 201 Poplar, where Andrew's family, witnesses, and the Tennessee Innocence Project were left waiting once again—and reflects on what this latest delay means for Andrew's fight for justice.
To write Andrew Hayes a letter:
Northwest Correctional Complex
Andrew Wayne Hayes. #00477413
960 State Route 212, Tiptonville, TN 38079
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