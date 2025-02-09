For the Love of Football: The Super Bowl, Indian Mascots, & the Violence of American Football 🏈

Today is the Super Bowl, and while millions gather to watch, we're here to ask: What are we really watching? In this episode of All My Relations, Temryss Lane (Lummi Nation) and Matika Wilbur (Swinomish & Tulalip) dive into the deep, complex relationship between Native communities and sport.American football is more than just a game—it's a battlefield. From its origins at the Carlisle Indian School to its modern-day spectacle of billion-dollar profits, colonial metaphors, and racialized labor, the sport reflects a larger American story. "Football is about violence. It's about territory. It's about power," Temryss reminds us.We discuss how sports have been both a tool of oppression and liberation for Native athletes, the NFL's plantation-like structure, the devastating impact of CTE on Black and Indigenous players, and the erasure of Native identity through mascotry (looking at you, Chiefs fans)."I can't unsee it. Football is a game where predominantly Black players put their brains on the line for white owners to get richer," says Matika. "And yet, I grew up watching it with my grandma, pretending to care at Super Bowl parties, and even playing fantasy leagues for years."We hold the contradictions of loving sport, recognizing its harm, and pushing for better. "Sports teach us belonging," Temryss says. "It's why Native people are damn good at them."Watch the Super Bowl if you must, but listen to this first. And for the record—Go Eagles. 🦅