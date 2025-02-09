Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureAll My Relations Podcast
Listen to All My Relations Podcast in the App
Listen to All My Relations Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

All My Relations Podcast

Podcast All My Relations Podcast
Matika Wilbur & Temryss Lane
Welcome! All My Relations is a podcast hosted by Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip), and Temryss Lane (Lummi Nation) to explore our relationships— relationsh...
Society & CultureDocumentarySociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • For the Love of Football: The Super Bowl, Indian Mascots, & the Violence of American Football 🏈
    Today is the Super Bowl, and while millions gather to watch, we’re here to ask: What are we really watching? In this episode of All My Relations, Temryss Lane (Lummi Nation) and Matika Wilbur (Swinomish & Tulalip) dive into the deep, complex relationship between Native communities and sport.American football is more than just a game—it’s a battlefield. From its origins at the Carlisle Indian School to its modern-day spectacle of billion-dollar profits, colonial metaphors, and racialized labor, the sport reflects a larger American story. “Football is about violence. It’s about territory. It’s about power,” Temryss reminds us.We discuss how sports have been both a tool of oppression and liberation for Native athletes, the NFL’s plantation-like structure, the devastating impact of CTE on Black and Indigenous players, and the erasure of Native identity through mascotry (looking at you, Chiefs fans).“I can’t unsee it. Football is a game where predominantly Black players put their brains on the line for white owners to get richer,” says Matika. “And yet, I grew up watching it with my grandma, pretending to care at Super Bowl parties, and even playing fantasy leagues for years.”We hold the contradictions of loving sport, recognizing its harm, and pushing for better. “Sports teach us belonging,” Temryss says. “It’s why Native people are damn good at them.”Watch the Super Bowl if you must, but listen to this first. And for the record—Go Eagles. 🦅Send us your thoughts!Support the showFollow us on Instagam @amrpodcast, or support our work on Patreon. Show notes are published on our website, Allmyrelationspodcast.com. Matika's book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America is available now! T'igwicid and Hyshqe for being on this journey with us.
    --------  
    41:55
  • The Right to Belong: Are Native Americans Sub-Citizens?
    In this episode of All My Relations, Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip) and Temryss Lane (Lummi Nation)—sit down with Indigenous rights attorney Gabe Galanda (Round Valley Indian Tribes) to discuss the mounting legal threats to Tribal Nationhood, citizenship, and sovereignty. As executive orders and court cases attempt to undermine Native status and question our birthright citizenship, we unpack what’s happening and what’s at stake.Together, we explore the legal history behind Native Citizenship, from Elk v. Wilkins to the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, and how the Supreme Court continues to challenge the political status of Tribal Nations. Gabe highlights the ongoing erasure of Indigenous identity under U.S. law, warning that Native people remain "sub-citizens," not universally protected by the U.S. Constitution, and that our status exists at the mercy of an act of Congress. He raises the unsettling reality that if a simple majority of Congress were to revoke the 1924 Citizenship Act, we could once again be placed in legal limbo.We also turn inward, examining how Tribal policies around blood quantum and disenrollment are eroding our sovereignty from within. Gabe points out that over 70% of Tribal Nations still use blood quantum—a colonial, racialized construct—to determine belonging. We ask ourselves how we can continue to argue for our political status while using a racial measurement to determine our own citizenship? If we don’t address these internal challenges, are we eradicating ourselves before the government even has the chance?This episode is an urgent call to rethink Indigenous citizenship and belonging before external forces dictate our future.Join us in this critical conversation. Please share this episode, support Native-led media, and continue the fight for Indigenous rights. Consider becoming a Patreon subscriber to help sustain these discussions.Big thanks to our team at Tidelands, our Patreon supporters, and all of you listening. Until next time… All My Relations.Send us your thoughts!Support the showFollow us on Instagam @amrpodcast, or support our work on Patreon. Show notes are published on our website, Allmyrelationspodcast.com. Matika's book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America is available now! T'igwicid and Hyshqe for being on this journey with us.
    --------  
    45:48
  • Sacred Promises: Truth and Treaty
    In this deeply insightful episode, we are joined by Professor Robert A. Williams Jr. (Lumbee), a distinguished legal scholar and advocate for Indigenous rights, to explore the enduring significance of treaties, how they impact both Native and non-Natives, and why it is crucial we continue to talk about and teach our treaties to future generations.Professor Williams guides us through the profound ways treaties represent commitments under both local and international law, and ground us in the sacred responsibilities we hold to one another and the land. January 22nd is Treaty Day in Washington State so we want to take space to honor our ancestors for the protections they secured, safeguarding our rights to self-determination, and remind each other that the treaties they fought for continue to have great significance in Tribal sovereignty today.This conversation with Professor Williams is a powerful reminder that treaties are sacred and we are part of a generational commitment to being in good relation.++You can find more of Professor William Jr.'s work at https://law.arizona.edu/academics/programs/indigenous-peoples-law-policy++Additional resources to learn more about treaties: United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples | Division for Inclusive Social Development (DISD) News Articles: Understanding the importance of the Point Elliott Treaty - Salish CurrentNative Values Impacting Treaty Making | Teacher Resource - National Museum of the American IndianA Nation of Treaties - National Endowment for the Humanities  Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations | NMAI Magazine Since Time Immorial Curriculum Treaty Resources Media: Films about Treaty Day by Children of The Setting SunWhat If The U.S. Honored Its Native Treaties? Read the treaties: How to Find Treaties, National Indian Law LibraryRead the Treaty of Point Elliot, January 22, 1855++Credits:Editing and production by TSend us your thoughts!Support the showFollow us on Instagam @amrpodcast, or support our work on Patreon. Show notes are published on our website, Allmyrelationspodcast.com. Matika's book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America is available now! T'igwicid and Hyshqe for being on this journey with us.
    --------  
    1:11:17
  • Indigenous Data Sovereignty: Collective Rights & Responsibility
    Indigenous Data Sovereignty: Collective Rights & Responsibility features Dr. Tahu Kukutai (Māori) and Dr.Dr. Desi Small-Rodriguez (Northern Cheyenne and Chicana), with commentary from Dr. Keolu Fox (Kanaka Maoli), in a detailed exploration of the question: What is Indigenous data sovereignty, and what does it truly mean for Indigenous Peoples?Mega corporations now trade data as their primary currency, and while subversive, our Indigenous relatives recognize the extreme consequences and harm that comes from losing control of our stories, and therefore our data. As every action leaves a digital footprint, opting out is not a feasible choice. Around the world, Native communities are addressing these extractive systems, resisting their impacts, and fighting the good fight to create tangible systems to exercise sovereignty and protect Indigenous peoples, lands, and communities.Dr. Dr. Des and Dr. Tahu remind us that the concept of  “individual” data is an illusion. The decisions we make in digital space carry real consequences– not only for ourselves, but also for the land and our communities. For those of us who aren’t data scientists or daily activist warriors, this conversation serves as a grounding reminder that we are still part of this fight. Our understanding and ability to discuss these ideas create ripple effects that contribute to the broader movement.From discussing tangible steps to assert our true Tribal sovereignty and self-determination by bringing data servers to Tribal lands, to fighting for law and legislation about accessing existing Indigenous data controlled by the states and governments, or to exploring ways we can use our existing Indigenous frameworks and protocols to humanize the data into stories that are accessible and relevant to our communities, this conversation elevates the realities of the Indigenous data sovereignty revolution and its impacts on our collective contemporary survival. +++Editing & All the things by Teo ShantzEpisode artwork by Ciara SanaFilm work by Francisco SánchezSend us your thoughts!Support the showFollow us on Instagam @amrpodcast, or support our work on Patreon. Show notes are published on our website, Allmyrelationspodcast.com. Matika's book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America is available now! T'igwicid and Hyshqe for being on this journey with us.
    --------  
    1:11:49
  • Reproductive Justice: Birthing The Next 7 Generations
    Reproductive Justice: Birthing The Next 7 GenerationsIn this episode, we sit down with Camie Jae Goldhammer (Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyaté), BirthKeeper, Reproductive Justice advocate, and founder of Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services, to define, discuss, and explore how Indigenous birthing practices, breastfeeding, and community care intertwines to combat colonial and capitalist systems of oppression that disproportionately affect Indigenous, Black, and, Brown people. The maternal mortality rate of American Indian and Alaska Natives is 8 times higher than white Americans, with 80% of deaths being preventable. Before Hummingbird was founded, there were no resources in the Pacific Northwest specifically for Native parents and families. Camie shares her own birth journey and how it led to her career serving over 3,000 Native moms and parents.This conversation with Camie is a love letter to Native mommas, parents, and communities as she shares her wisdom as an Indigenous Lactation Consultant and Full Spectrum Doula, having co-created the first and only lactation counselor training created for Native people by Native people. Hummingbird’s mission is to have healthy Indigenous babies being born into healthy Indigenous families being supported by healthy Indigenous communities. Our Indigenous reproductive justice is healing not only the future generations but also the ones that have come before us. This conversation is especially close to our hearts at All My Relations as Matika’s baby #2 is on the way, and resources like Hummingbird Family Services are so crucial to the reclamation of our birthing stories and practices.Tune in for an unforgettable episode on reclaiming Indigenous birthing practices and reproductive justice . +Episode artwork by Ciara Sana & Matika WilburEditing by Teo Shantz Films by Francisco SánchezSend us your thoughts!Support the showFollow us on Instagam @amrpodcast, or support our work on Patreon. Show notes are published on our website, Allmyrelationspodcast.com. Matika's book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America is available now! T'igwicid and Hyshqe for being on this journey with us.
    --------  
    1:01:46

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About All My Relations Podcast

Welcome! All My Relations is a podcast hosted by Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip), and Temryss Lane (Lummi Nation) to explore our relationships— relationships to land, to our creatural relatives, and to one another.  Each episode invites guests to delve into a different topic facing Native American peoples today. We keep it real, play some games, laugh a lot, and even cry sometimes. We invite you to join us!
Podcast website

Listen to All My Relations Podcast, Freakonomics Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/11/2025 - 1:49:24 PM