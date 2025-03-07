Introducing Shadow Kingdom: God’s Banker (coming March 17)
Roberto Calvi, a man guarding a dangerous secret about the Vatican Bank’s criminal activities, sends a threatening letter to the Pope. A week later on June 17th, 1982 he’s found dead hanging from a bridge in London. British police call it suicide, but questions and conspiracies swirl. Forty years on, lawyer Nicolo Majnoni gets a tip there might be more to the story and embarks on a quest to uncover the truth. Was Roberto Calvi, aka God’s Banker, killed? And if so, by whom?
Shadow Kingdom is a new series from Crooked Media and Campside Media. Each season starts with a crime, and as the layers are peeled back to find out who or what is at the center of it, a larger system at play is revealed.
Get early access to the full season by joining Crooked’s Friends of the Pod at crooked.com/friends. Hear the Italian language version of Shadow Kingdom: God’s Banker by subscribing to Il Banchiere di Dio wherever you get your podcasts.
A Sneak Preview of Shadow Kingdom: God’s Banker
It’s been a minute since you heard from us on Crooked Minis—and, well, a lot has changed since 2022. With so much at stake in the next four years, Crooked will be here to break down the news with sharp analysis, a healthy dose of dumb jokes, and most importantly, ways to take action. But right now, we want to share our exciting new limited series made in partnership with Campside Media: Shadow Kingdom.
We’re excited to bring you an exclusive clip from episode 1. Make sure you stay tuned for the premiere of Shadow Kingdom on March 17, right here in this feed, or binge all episodes starting March 17 by subscribing to Friends Of The Pod at Crooked.com/friends or on Apple Podcasts.
